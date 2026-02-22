The 2026 Genesis Invitational Recap

Published February 22, 2026 at 5:54 pm by 
We independently review everything we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
2026 Genesis Invitational Recap + WITB (2)

 

Pacific Palisades, California – Jacob Bridgeman is a PGA Tour winner for the first time as the 2026 Genesis Invitational Champion.  Jacob held off veteran Tour players Adam Scott and Kurt Kitayama along with 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy.  With this win, Jacob will take home a prize check of $4 million in addition to 700 FedEx Cup points.

The 2026 Genesis Invitational returned to Riviera Country Club after taking a brief hiatus due to the devastating fires that plagued a large part of the Palisades in early 2025.  A lot of fans praised the move but were ultimately happy to see the tournament return to Riviera this year.  The course showed out too especially in a season where much of the country is buried under snow.

Nonetheless, there was plenty of excitement this year with a lot of notable names atop the leaderboard.  Multiple major winner Jordan Spieth looked to have regained some form this week with four consecutive rounds under par with a five under final round of 66 to finish in a tie for 12th place.  Scottie Scheffler nearly missed the cut but when he didn’t, he, unsurprisingly, went 11 under par in his final two rounds to back door a top 12 finish.

Rory McIlroy played three solid rounds to get into the final group on Sunday.  Despite five birdies (including one at the last) to just one bogey, he wasn’t able to catch the leader and his final round playing partner Jacob Bridgeman.  Rory’s final round of 67 was good enough for a tie for second place.   Two time PGA Tour winner Kurt Kitayama fought hard to catch Bridgeman but Jacob’s lead was too much to overcome.  Even with a few mishaps throughout his final round, Jacob walked up his 72nd hole with a one shot lead over the next closest competitor.  After a solid drive on 18 and great approach, Jacob watched Rory drain his long birdie to get to within one shot and tied with Kitayama, which only provided more pressure.  Thankfully, Jacob two putted for par for his first victory on the PGA Tour.

As mentioned earlier, this is Jacob’s first win on the PGA Tour which will also help provide full exemption status and a hefty bonus check.  Next week the PGA Tour heads to Florida for the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

Jacob Bridgeman’s What’s In The Bag:

Driver: TaylorMade Qi35 LS 10.5 degrees (Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5)

Mini-driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini-driver 15.5 degrees (Project X Denali White 80 TX)

3-Wood: TaylorMade Qi4D Tour Fairway 16.5 degrees (Project X Denali Black 80 TX)

Utility: TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI (Project X 6.5)

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (5-iron), TaylorMade P7CB (6-PW) (Project X 6.5)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 50 degree & 54 degree (Project X 6.5), 60 degree (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour T3.0

Zack Buechner
Follow me
Latest posts by Zack Buechner (see all)

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

Recent Reviews

VA Synystr CB Shaft_2264

VA Synystr CB Shaft Review

The VA Synystr CB may be the most dramatically counterbalanced shaft in golf. Learn more in this review.
TaylorMade Qi4D Fairway Wood

TaylorMade Qi4D Fairway Wood Review

The TaylorMade Qi4D fairway wood sees subtle refinements add up to meaningful performance gains. Full review here.
XXIO 14 Irons

XXIO 14 Irons Review

Looking for irons that offer distance and forgiveness, plus a premium feel? Check out the XXIO 14 irons. Learn why in Meeker's review.
Bettinardi BB7.0 Putter_2170

Bettinardi BB 7.0 Putter Review

The Bettinardi BB7.0 pays homage to the putter that won the brand its first major championship while also showing how far they've come.  Full review here.
PING G440 K Driver - 1155

PING G440 K Driver Review

The new PING G440 K driver delivers even more forgiveness - without sacrificing ball speed. Learn more of what Meeker discovered in this detailed review.
2026 FootJoy Pro/SL - 1123

2026 FootJoy Pro/SL Golf Shoe Review

The 2026 FootJoy Pro/SL is one of the most balanced golf shoes you can buy.  Full review here.
PIG_Twitter

Do You Like Free Golf Gear?

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and not only will you get the latest reviews, instruction, and more delivered directly to your inbox, you’ll also be entered into regular giveaways for golf clubs and more.

Subscribe Now