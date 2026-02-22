The 2026 Genesis Invitational Recap

Pacific Palisades, California – Jacob Bridgeman is a PGA Tour winner for the first time as the 2026 Genesis Invitational Champion. Jacob held off veteran Tour players Adam Scott and Kurt Kitayama along with 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy. With this win, Jacob will take home a prize check of $4 million in addition to 700 FedEx Cup points.

The 2026 Genesis Invitational returned to Riviera Country Club after taking a brief hiatus due to the devastating fires that plagued a large part of the Palisades in early 2025. A lot of fans praised the move but were ultimately happy to see the tournament return to Riviera this year. The course showed out too especially in a season where much of the country is buried under snow.

Nonetheless, there was plenty of excitement this year with a lot of notable names atop the leaderboard. Multiple major winner Jordan Spieth looked to have regained some form this week with four consecutive rounds under par with a five under final round of 66 to finish in a tie for 12th place. Scottie Scheffler nearly missed the cut but when he didn’t, he, unsurprisingly, went 11 under par in his final two rounds to back door a top 12 finish.

Rory McIlroy played three solid rounds to get into the final group on Sunday. Despite five birdies (including one at the last) to just one bogey, he wasn’t able to catch the leader and his final round playing partner Jacob Bridgeman. Rory’s final round of 67 was good enough for a tie for second place. Two time PGA Tour winner Kurt Kitayama fought hard to catch Bridgeman but Jacob’s lead was too much to overcome. Even with a few mishaps throughout his final round, Jacob walked up his 72nd hole with a one shot lead over the next closest competitor. After a solid drive on 18 and great approach, Jacob watched Rory drain his long birdie to get to within one shot and tied with Kitayama, which only provided more pressure. Thankfully, Jacob two putted for par for his first victory on the PGA Tour.

As mentioned earlier, this is Jacob’s first win on the PGA Tour which will also help provide full exemption status and a hefty bonus check. Next week the PGA Tour heads to Florida for the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

Jacob Bridgeman’s What’s In The Bag:

Driver: TaylorMade Qi35 LS 10.5 degrees (Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5)

Mini-driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini-driver 15.5 degrees (Project X Denali White 80 TX)

3-Wood: TaylorMade Qi4D Tour Fairway 16.5 degrees (Project X Denali Black 80 TX)

Utility: TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI (Project X 6.5)

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (5-iron), TaylorMade P7CB (6-PW) (Project X 6.5)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 50 degree & 54 degree (Project X 6.5), 60 degree (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour T3.0