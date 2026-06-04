Golf News – June 4, 2026

TaylorMade Golf Launches All-New Spider Tour Putter Family in Bold New PVD Finish

Four Distinct Head Shapes. One Reimagined Family.

CARLSBAD, CA – Today, TaylorMade Golf announces the launch of the all-new Spider Tour putter family, arriving in a stunning new torched PVD finish across two iconic shapes in Spider Tour and Spider Tour X, and two new designs in Spider Tour F and Spider Tour V. Within those four shapes, each features different MOI and CG placement designed to perform for golfers with different strokes.

The all-new family of Spider Tour putters will be available for purchase at TaylorMadeGolf.com on June 2 and at trusted retail outlets on June 4. All putters in the Spider Tour line will sell for $349.99 USD.

SPIDER TOUR PUTTER FAMILY

The Spider Tour family has defined high-MOI putting performance for nearly two decades, delivering the stability and forgiveness that golfers at every level rely on when it matters most. The new family builds on that legacy with a bold new torched PVD finish inspired by Rory McIlroy’s Spider Tour X. It’s refined, beautiful and unmistakable in the bag — yet retains the proven performance architecture that has made Spider Tour one of the most recognized and celebrated putter families in the game.

TOUR-PROVEN

Spider putters have accumulated more PGA Tour wins than any other putter family since the start of 2024*, and the Spider Tour X sits at the heart of that story. Rory McIlroy made history in Augusta this year, becoming only the fourth player ever to win back-to-back — and he won both with a Spider Tour X in his hands. Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player, has been equally dominant with his Spider Tour X — recording 16 worldwide victories since putting the L-Neck model into play in March of 2024, including the 2025 PGA Championship and the 2025 Open Championship.

SPIDER TOUR X

Spider Tour X is offered in three distinct models designed to accommodate a broad spectrum of stroke types and player preferences. The L-Neck hosel delivers 21° of toe hang with full-shaft offset. The Small Slant hosel provides 30° of toe hang with half-shaft offset, ideal for players with arcing strokes. The face-balanced Double Bend hosel is engineered for players with a straight-back-straight-through motion, eliminating toe hang entirely for maximum face stability through impact.

Collectively across the different models in the Spider Tour X family, golfers can choose between the patented True Path™ alignment system and a Single Sight Line. The Single Sight Line found in the Spider Tour X Small Slant was inspired by the putter Rory used to win back-to-back in Augusta. CG location ranges from 34-36mm behind the leading edge depending on configuration, and the Spider Tour X is available in both right and left hand.

SPIDER TOUR

The original. The Spider Tour head shape has been one of the most recognizable silhouettes in putting for the better part of two decades, and this iteration adds a bold new torched PVD finish while preserving everything that has made it an enduring fixture in the bags of golfers at every level.

Three hosel configurations are available — an L-Neck with 23° of toe hang and Single Sight Line alignment for players with a moderate arc, a Small Slant with 29° of toe hang and True Path™ alignment for those seeking a slightly more pronounced arc-friendly setup, and a face-balanced Double Bend Counter Balance configuration that pairs the iconic head shape with a heavier SuperStroke 2.0 XL grip.

The Counterbalance head is built heavier to accommodate the longer, heavier Counterbalance grip. This setup is ideal for players looking to loosen grip pressure, while the back-weighted CG design helps the putter swing more freely. All three configurations share a CG location set 36mm behind the leading edge — the deepest in the family — and are available in both right and left hand across all configurations.

SPIDER TOUR F

The Spider Tour F is designed for two stroke types. The L-Neck configuration delivers 33° of toe hang for players with an arcing stroke, while the Double Bend configuration is fully face-balanced for those who prefer a straight-back-straight-through motion. Both configurations share a CG location of 22mm behind the leading edge — the second most forward in the family — and both are equipped with Single Sight Line alignment. The L-Neck is available in right hand only; the Double Bend is available in both right and left hand.

SPIDER TOUR V

The Spider Tour V occupies a unique position in the Spider Tour family — it is the most stroke-specific model in the lineup and the one most likely to appeal to golfers who have traditionally gravitated toward blade putters. The L-Neck hosel produces 33° of toe hang, and at just 21mm behind the leading edge, the Spider Tour V carries the most forward CG location of any model in the family. That forward CG placement is intentional — it works in concert with the natural arc of the player’s stroke to keep the face tracking on the correct path through impact, delivering the kind of precision and feedback that arc players demand while adding the stability and forgiveness that only a high-MOI mallet can provide. Spider Tour V is available in right hand only with Single Sight Line alignment.

SPIDER TOUR TECHNOLOGY

Every model in the Spider Tour family is built around a suite of proven TaylorMade technologies and high MOI design. The White TPU Pure Roll™ insert, crafted from a blend of Surlyn and aluminum with grooves angled at 45°, promotes optimal forward roll with a softer feel on every putt.

The HYBRAR ECHO® Damper behind the face works to eliminate unwanted vibrations, delivering premium sound and feel across the entire family.

The patented True Path™ alignment system is available across select models, providing visual clarity at address and helping golfers better envision the line to the hole. Single Sight Line alignment is offered as an alternative across additional configurations.

All models are equipped with a KBS CT Putter 120 Stepless Black shaft and SuperStroke Pistol 1.0 grip, with the Counterbalance model featuring a SuperStroke 2.0 XL grip.

* Spider Tour claim based on PGA TOUR usage as reported by Darrell Survey for 2024 through April 12, 2026.

Visit TaylorMade Golf HERE

MGI Golf Introduces New Sureshot PINLOC 7000 Rangefinder Series

Premium line delivers rapid target acquisition, intelligent performance and elevated functionality

LAS VEGAS, NV – MGI Golf, global leader in technology for the walking golfer and maker of America’s No. 1 electric golf caddy, launched the new MGI Sureshot PINLOC 7000 Series, a lineup of three premium laser rangefinders engineered to deliver fast, precise distance measurements with advanced targeting technology and intuitive on-course functionality.

Built to inspire confidence on every shot, the MGI Sureshot PINLOC 7000 Series features the brand’s fastest optics yet for rapid target acquisition and accurate yardages in sleek, compact designs. Each model includes intelligent targeting software for consistent performance, along with a built-in rechargeable battery and powerful magnetic case for added convenience on the course.

The MGI Sureshot PINLOC 7000 series is available in three models:

Sureshot PINLOC 7000iM : Delivers fast and reliable distance measurements through advanced optics and intelligent targeting technology, making it an ideal choice for golfers seeking premium performance in a streamlined package.

: Delivers fast and reliable distance measurements through advanced optics and intelligent targeting technology, making it an ideal choice for golfers seeking premium performance in a streamlined package. Sureshot PINLOC 7000iPM : Builds upon the 7000iM with Pulse Technology, which vibrates to confirm the target distance has been locked in, providing added confidence and accuracy.

: Builds upon the 7000iM with Pulse Technology, which vibrates to confirm the target distance has been locked in, providing added confidence and accuracy. Sureshot PINLOC 7000iPSM: The flagship Sureshot that combines all PINLOC series features with a 1.69-inch external display for easy distance visibility at a glance and advanced slope technology, which compensates for elevation changes to provide adjusted yardages for greater shot precision on uneven terrain.

The MGI Sureshot PINLOC 7000 Series complements MGI’s acclaimed electric caddy lineup, including the Ai Navigator HALO, Zip Navigator All Terrain, and other premium models, further enhancing the walking golf experience through advanced technology and performance-driven innovation.

The MGI Golf Sureshot PINLOC 7000 Series starts at $229 and is available now exclusively at mgigolf.com.

Visit MGI Golf HERE

Motocaddy Electric Caddies Used to Win Team & Individual Championships at Golfweek National Golf Invitational

Grand Canyon University set men’s NGI tournament scoring record equipped with Motocaddy electric caddies

VISTA, CA – Motocaddy, the world’s leading electric caddy brand, announced today that all five players from Grand Canyon University, including the individual winner Nixon Lauritzen, used its electric caddies en route to victory at the Golfweek Men’s National Golf Invitational (NGI) over the weekend.

The three-round stroke-play event, held at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes in Maricopa, Arizona, saw the GCU team put its trust in the award-winning Motocaddy electric caddy range to help secure a record-breaking victory in the men’s NGI. The team carded a staggering three-round total of 812 (-52) to beat the previous tournament record by 10 strokes.

Individual winner Lauritzen earned an exemption into the PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship in October following his playoff victory on the 7439-yard layout. He made an impressive 22 birdies and one eagle during the tournament, using a Motocaddy M1 DHC electric caddy to carry his equipment around the expansive venue.

Over 54-holes, participants who used an electric caddy scored 3.63 shots better on average than those who chose to carry their clubs, showing once again that using an electric caddy provided a clear scoring advantage after players at the women’s event last weekend scored as many as six shots better versus those that carried.

Motocaddy’s sponsorship of the NGI offered participants the unique opportunity to experience an electric caddy, with 40% of players using an electric caddy to play without the strain of carrying a golf bag over the three days. In the women’s event, 70% of the field used an electric caddy. The final men’s leaderboard showed that the top four and six out of the top eight players used a Motocaddy product over the weekend.

Commenting on the positive feedback from coaches and participants, Golfweek’s Lance Ringler, NGI Tournament Director, says: “It was amazing how easy it was. There were no issues and all the players enjoyed the experience. Having Motocaddy at the NGI definitely enhanced the event. I see no reason why electric push carts do not become a thing in college golf. We look forward to having them again at the NGI.”

According to Mark Mueller, Head Coach at Grand Canyon University, Motocaddy electric caddies were a key factor in helping maintain his team’s energy throughout the competition. “The team had a great experience using the Motocaddy electric caddies and they really loved the product,” he says. “They without doubt helped our players maintain energy late in rounds and through to the very last day. I would absolutely recommend Motocaddy products to other coaches.”

The Motocaddy electric caddy range is comprised of the award-winning M7 GPS REMOTE and M7 REMOTE, offering ultra-responsive remote navigation and exceptional control on all terrains; the M5 GPS DHC, featuring next-generation GPS software and a 3.5” LCD touchscreen display; and the M1 DHC models, widely recognized as the world’s simplest-to-use compact-folding model. Each model showcases strikingly modern looks with advanced technology, premium finishes and a streamlined design to deliver a smarter, more intuitive walking experience.

Visit Motocaddy Golf HERE

Breakthrough Golf Announces Availability of the All-New FORTA TOUR Wood Shaft

Engineered for High Swing Speeds: Controlled Spin, Tighter Dispersion, and Penetrating Distance

DALLAS, TX – Breakthrough Golf Technology, the company that revolutionized the putter shaft category with Stability, today announced that the highly anticipated FORTA TOUR wood shaft is now officially available and shipping worldwide.

Following the successful spring launch of the FORTA line, the FORTA TOUR is specifically engineered for players with faster tempos and aggressive swings who need to maximize distance without sacrificing control. The shaft is now available for immediate delivery through authorized Breakthrough Golf fitters and retailers.

While the standard FORTA shaft is designed for lightweight speed and maximum carry, the FORTA TOUR is a firmer, reinforced profile built to tame high swing speeds.

Key performance features include:

Built for Faster Tempos: A firmer overall profile and reinforced tip section stay incredibly stable through the transition. This allows players to maintain control and keep spin in the optimal window, even on aggressive swings.

A firmer overall profile and reinforced tip section stay incredibly stable through the transition. This allows players to maintain control and keep spin in the optimal window, even on aggressive swings. Controlled Spin & Tighter Dispersion: Engineered to reduce excess spin and tighten downrange dispersion under heavy load, ensuring your misses stay playable and on line.

Engineered to reduce excess spin and tighten downrange dispersion under heavy load, ensuring your misses stay playable and on line. Penetrating Distance Flight: Promotes a mid-to-lower launch with controlled spin. The result is a flatter, piercing trajectory that yields a stronger flight.

The FORTA lineup offers two distinct, high-performance options off the tee:

FORTA

Target Player Profile – Moderate swing speeds

– Moderate swing speeds Launch & Spin Characteristics – Mid-to-high launch / Optimized spin

– Mid-to-high launch / Optimized spin Primary Benefit – More speed and maximum carry

FORTA TOUR

Target Player Profile – Faster, aggressive swings

– Faster, aggressive swings Launch & Spin Characteristics – Mid-to-low launch / Controlled spin

– Mid-to-low launch / Controlled spin Primary Benefit – More control for penetrating flight

Visit Breakthrough Golf HERE