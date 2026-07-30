Golf News – July 30, 2026

PXG Expands Zero Torque Putter Lineup with New PXG One & Done ZT Putter

New high-MOI mallet pairs zero torque stability with advanced face technology and precision weighting to deliver a more repeatable putting stroke

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – PXG has announced the launch of the new PXG® One & Done® ZT Putter, a high-stability mallet engineered to help golfers simplify face control and produce a more consistent start line on the greens. Designed around PXG’s growing Zero Torque (ZT) platform, the PXG One & Done ZT Putter combines a new onset hosel configuration, hollow-body construction, advanced face milling, and perimeter weighting to create a putter that naturally resists twisting throughout the stroke.

As the zero torque category continues to gain momentum across the industry, PXG’s latest addition is designed to broaden the appeal of the technology with a highly stable, confidence-inspiring mallet putter that fits a wide range of players. It also further expands PXG’s ZT Putter family, which includes multiple head shapes from traditional blade profiles to high moment of inertia (MOI) mallets and long putter options.

At the center of the design is PXG’s patented onset hosel configuration, which aligns the shaft axis near the putter’s center of gravity to create a toe-up balance point. This geometry minimizes rotational forces throughout the putting motion, helping golfers maintain face stability from takeaway through impact. The putter incorporates an integrated forward press design that positions the hands naturally at address while maintaining effective loft at impact.

The PXG One & Done ZT Putter also has one of the most technically advanced putter constructions in PXG’s lineup. Its hollow 303 stainless steel body is injected with PXG’s proprietary lightweight S COR™ polymer, allowing our engineers to remove discretionary mass from the center of the putter and reposition weight to the extreme perimeter for substantially higher MOI. The S COR polymer accounts for more than 50 percent of the putter’s internal volume, supporting both stability and vibration control.

The face structure pushes performance further. PXG’s third-generation pyramid face milling pattern features an aggressive geometry engineered to improve roll consistency while preserving the responsive feel preferred by accomplished golfers. The milled pyramid density is optimized to interact more consistently with golf ball dimples, producing a uniform sound and launch characteristic across the face.

Engineers also developed an ultra-thin face construction measuring just 0.055 inches thick, an aggressive design decision to reposition additional mass for perimeter weighting. The ultra-thin face is structurally supported by the S COR polymer.

Adjustable sole weights enable fitters to fine-tune total head weight and bias preferences for different player setups and stroke styles.

The PXG One & Done ZT Putter is available in both right- and left-handed models for $449.99 at PXG Retail Stores, online at PXG.com, and through select fitting and retail partners worldwide.

Visit PXG Golf HERE

Nike and Hyperice Debut the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: An Innovative Recovery Slide for All Athletes

BEAVERTON, OR – What is the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide? The innovative recovery slide combines low-profile Nike Air Zoom cushioning with Hyperice recovery technology, delivering targeted heat and vibration across the top of the foot to help reduce tension, relax feet and support everyday recovery.

Who is it for? The Air Zoom Hyperslide is for anyone looking for recovery solutions, from athletes coming off training or competition to people managing travel, work and everyday movement.

How does it work? A magnetically connected Hyperslide Pod is housed within the adjustable strap and provides targeted Hyperice heat and vibration massage across the top of the foot. The full-length Nike Air Zoom sole provides soft, responsive comfort for everyday wear. The combination of heat and vibration is inspired by Hyperice’s popular Venom line of products.

When is it available? The Air Zoom Hyperslide will be available beginning September 29 in select markets at nike.com, hyperice.com and select retail locations globally.

Nike is advancing its commitment to athlete* recovery with the introduction of the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide, the latest footwear innovation developed in partnership with Hyperice to help athletes easily unwind from the ground up after sport, training, travel and everything in between.

The Air Zoom Hyperslide reflects both companies’ belief that performance doesn’t end when competition or training stops. As the demands of sport continue to evolve, athletes are increasingly prioritizing recovery as part of their complete routine, looking for solutions that help them bounce back from the rigors of sport and everyday life.

The Air Zoom Hyperslide meets that need head-on, combining Nike’s footwear expertise with Hyperice recovery technology in a wearable, mobile slide built to help athletes move and perform better and ultimately get back to what they love.

Built to make recovery easier to work into the flow of competition, training or daily life, the Air Zoom Hyperslide pairs a low-profile, full-length Air Zoom sole for soft, responsive comfort with targeted Hyperice heat and vibration across the top of the foot to help reduce tension, relax feet and support everyday recovery.

At the center of the recovery experience is a removable, magnetic Hyperslide Pod housed within the slide’s adjustable strap. The pod delivers three levels of heat (reaching 117 F / 47 C), and three levels of vibration and runs in 15-minute recovery cycles, giving athletes the ability to seamlessly customize their experience through on-pod controls or by connecting to the Hyperice App.

Every aspect of the innovation and design is informed by feedback from both elite and everyday athletes, who called out the unique combination of cushioning, heat and vibration technology — and how quickly the slide impacts their recovery.

The Air Zoom Hyperslide is the second innovation born from the ongoing partnership between Nike and Hyperice, which brings together two brands with a shared commitment to helping athletes move and perform better throughout training and competition.

Both the Air Zoom Hyperslide and the Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot reflect Nike’s longstanding dedication to serving the complete athlete, from their training and performance during competition to the moments in between, helping make athletes better by pushing what’s possible through innovation and design.

The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide will be available beginning September 29 in select markets at nike.com, hyperice.com and select retail locations globally.

*If you have a body, you are an athlete.

Visit Nike HERE – Visit Hyperice HERE

Galvin Green Celebrates ‘The Great Wide Open’ in Latest Performance-Driven Range

Premium materials, nature-inspired styling and the warmest jackets in the brand’s history headline the 2026 Part Two collection

CARLSBAD, CA – Premium high-tech golf apparel brand Galvin Green has unveiled its 2026 Part Two collection, celebrating ‘The Great Wide Open’ through a comprehensive range of performance-driven garments inspired by the landscapes where the game is played.

Combining advanced fabric technologies with some of the boldest colors and prints ever featured by the brand, the latest collection is engineered to help golfers perform with ultimate confidence whatever the weather. The range showcases best-in-class waterproof protection, enhanced insulation technologies in the warmest jackets ever developed by Galvin Green and sophisticated styling built to stand the test of time.

Developed with Galvin Green’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and performance, the latest range incorporates recycled fabrics and materials without intentionally added PFAS across multiple product categories, while continuing to deliver the industry-leading technical performance golfers have come to expect from Galvin Green.

The award-winning men’s DRYVR™ rainwear line-up is strengthened with two fresh color additions to the award-winning ARLO waterproof jacket. The advanced Pertex® Shield Stretch garment is now available in sophisticated Sand/Navy/White and Black/Orange/White combinations, delivering the same unmatched waterproof protection, breathability and freedom of movement that have made it one of the brand’s flagship rain jackets.

Headlining the INTERFACE-1™ collection is the all-new LONDON jacket and LUCA vest, representing the warmest golf jackets ever produced by Galvin Green. Incorporating innovative Thermore® recycled insulation with strategically placed stretch panels, the premium garments provide exceptional warmth while maintaining complete freedom of movement throughout the golf swing.

The popular DALTON half-zip sweater returns in three striking new colorways, featuring recycled Thermore® padding across the chest and back for additional warmth on cooler days. It is complemented by the versatile DANIEL full-zip garment, which combines the comfort of a premium INSULA™ mid layer with the functionality of a lightweight jacket thanks to practical front pockets and contrasting ribbed collar, cuffs and hem.

Completing the men’s highlights is the supremely vibrant MERRY VENTIL8™ PLUS polo shirt, engineered from an extremely breathable, quick-drying stretch fabric offering UV 20+ protection. Available in four modern colorways, the all-new style embodies the eye-catching nature-inspired theme that runs throughout the collection.

Women golfers can choose from three waterproof jackets in the DRYVR™ range, led by the award-winning ABBY jacket, which is now available in the elegant new Storm/Blue/Navy and Black color options.

In the versatile INTERFACE-1™ collection, both the insulated LYDIA jacket and LUNA vest are now offered in a refined Storm Blue option, while the popular Sand and Navy colors are carried forward to broaden the outfit choices within the collection.

The women’s INSULA™ range welcomes the addition of the all new DAPHNE hoodie, crafted from a soft, plush fabric with a high front neck and side slits to deliver exceptional comfort and unrestricted movement both on and off the course. It comes in the smart Sand and Navy color options.

Completing the collection are fresh additions to the VENTIL8™ PLUS range. The MILEY polo showcases a vibrant nature-inspired print, while the sleeveless MAYA shirt features a sophisticated all-over watercolor design influenced by textures found in the natural landscape. Lightweight, breathable and offering UV 20+ protection, both garments combine premium performance with contemporary styling.

Visit Galvin Green HERE