Golf News – July 22, 2026

TRUE linkswear Expands Lux2 Player Line with Two Timeless New Colorways
TACOMA, WA – TRUE linkswear, creator of ultra-comfortable modern golf footwear designed for walking on and off the course, is expanding the premium Lux2 Player lineup with two new colorways: Core White and Core Grey. The additions offer golfers two clean, timeless options in the spiked performance shoe, combining Tour-inspired technology with TRUE’s signature natural comfort.
Designed for golfers who demand exceptional stability without sacrificing all-day comfort, the Lux2 Player performs in a wide range of weather and course conditions. Built on TRUE’s naturally wide fit, the shoe blends innovative construction with premium materials to deliver confidence from the first tee through the final putt.
With the addition of Core White and Core Grey, the Lux2 Player collection now includes six color options: Core White, Core Grey, Storm Blue, Charge White, Glacier White, and Pro Black.
FEATURES
- TRUE FlexBolt spiked outsole
- Wanderlux2 high rebound, low compression superfoam midsole
- Supple, yet durable laminated TRUEdura upper
- Laminated waterproofing technology (2-year waterproof warranty)
- TRUE Breezeway heel lock system
- Men’s 7 – 12.5 (half sizes), 13, 14, and 15
- MSRP $235
For more information on all of the new TRUE products …
Visit TRUE linkswear Golf HERE
Take the Guesswork Out of the Game With Approach Z10, a Compact Laser Rangefinder From Garmin
Smart golf tool sends precise distances to compatible devices, giving players extra confidence when making decisions on the course
OLATHE, KS – Garmin unveils Approach® Z10, a compact laser rangefinder that provides precise measurements1 to the pin of up to 350 yards with six times magnification. Weighing less than 7 ounces, the rangefinder is smaller and lighter than most smartphones and offers powerful attributes, including Garmin’s Range Relay feature which sends ranged distances to a compatible smartwatch, handheld or the Garmin Golf™ smartphone app. Once the target has been locked in, players can see a laser range arc on their paired devices that reveals everything in play as well as distances to the front and back of the green to quickly understand where the pin is located.
Ready for the round
- Quickly range distance to the pin: View distance to the pin and the front and back of the green, with vibrational feedback to know when the rangefinder is locked in on its target.
- Dynamic distance: Ranged distances synced to a compatible Garmin device stay dynamic, automatically adjusting as players approach the target. No need to re-range before each shot.
- PlaysLike distance: See how far each shot should play directly through the viewfinder, with yardage adjusted for elevation changes.
- Tournament mode: An external indicator light lets competitors know that the device is only providing data within the rules.
- Magnetic mount: Conveniently store the range finder with an included magnetic mount when riding in a golf cart.
- Find My Rangefinder: If misplaced, players can see their rangefinder’s last known location when paired to the Garmin Golf app.
- Exceptional battery life: Enjoy up to one year of use without needing to replace the battery.
Become a Garmin Golf member
Not only does the Garmin Golf app provide players with premium features when using the Approach Z10, but a Garmin Golf membership ($9.99/month or $99.99/year) also gives golfers access to Green Contour Data, allowing them to see the slope direction of the green on select courses. Using the slope information, golfers can figure out how much the ball will release after pitching, know which side of the pin is better to putt from and know the best miss for worst-case scenarios. Players can also get aerial imagery for a high-resolution, realistic view of the shot ahead on the more than 43,000 courses from around the world.
Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday.
Visit Garmin Golf HERE
Mitsubishi Chemical America Inc. Sporting Goods Division Launches Next-Generation Advanced Counterbalanced TENSEI™ 1K Pro Orange Shaft
CARLSBAD, CA – Mitsubishi Chemical America Inc. Sporting Goods Division (MCASG) announces the next generation of its acclaimed TENSEI™ 1K family with the TENSEI™ 1K Pro Orange with RIP+ Tip Technology, a counterbalanced shaft for drivers and fairway woods engineered to deliver enhanced clubhead speed, exceptional stability, and a smooth, responsive feel. This latest evolution builds on the TENSEI™ legacy, incorporating advanced materials and design innovations to help golfers achieve more consistent impact, improved start line control, and greater confidence through feel.
The Orange designation within the TENSEI™ family signifies a counterbalanced shaft, with additional weight strategically concentrated in the handle. This next-generation design increases tip-side activity, allowing golfers to pair the shaft with heavier clubheads or longer playing lengths while maintaining optimal swing weight. The result is efficient energy transfer, increased clubhead speed, and consistent performance without sacrificing control.
The TENSEI™ 1K Pro Orange with RIP+ Tip Technology integrates Mitsubishi’s latest material technologies to deliver an exceptional balance of stability, responsiveness, and durability.
Technology Highlights
- Premium 1K Cloth has been repositioned to the lower mid-section to enhance shaft stability while maintaining the smooth, responsive feel that defines the TENSEI™ family.
- MR70 Carbon Fiber, with a tensile strength exceeding 1,000 ksi, provides exceptional strength and long-term durability.
- RIP+ Tip Technology incorporates ultra-thin 20FAW material and 46T high-modulus fiber to increase tip stability and reduce shaft twisting, helping golfers achieve more consistent impact and improved start line control.
- Boron Fiber in the tip section increases stiffness for more efficient energy transfer and enhanced durability.
By carefully refining the mandrel design and layup, the TENSEI™ 1K Pro Orange achieves an extreme counterbalanced profile without the use of tungsten powder. The result is a shaft that promotes faster clubhead speed, exceptional stability throughout the swing, and the smooth feel expected from the TENSEI™ family.
Golfers who appreciate the feel and versatility of a counterbalanced shaft while seeking increased clubhead speed, consistent impact location, and improved start line control will find the TENSEI™ 1K Pro Orange ideally suited to their game.
The TENSEI™ 1K Pro Orange will be available through Mitsubishi Chemical America Inc. Sporting Goods Division’s network of authorized dealers and custom fitting partners beginning August 28, 2026. Available in 50 (R/S/X/TX), 60 (R/S/X/TX), 70 (S/X/TX), 80 (S/X/TX), and 90 (X) weight classes.
Visit Mitsubishi Golf Shafts HERE
Stefano Mazzoli Claims Maiden Tour Title in Galvin Green
-Italian secures PGA TOUR card for 2027 season with win at the co-sanctioned Corales Puntacana Championship-
Wearing the latest Galvin Green high-tech clothing, Stefano Mazzoli delivered the biggest moment of his career on Sunday after claiming a thrilling maiden DP World Tour and PGA TOUR victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.
The 29-year-old Italian produced a sensational final round 66 in sweltering Caribbean conditions to overturn a four-shot final-round deficit, before holing a stunning 24-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to secure a one-shot victory on 20-under-par. The emotional breakthrough triumph secured Stefano’s full PGA TOUR membership for the 2027 season.
Playing in temperatures exceeding 30°C (86°F) with high humidity throughout the week, Mazzoli relied on Galvin Green’s premium high-tech apparel to remain cool, dry and comfortable during the demanding four-day test. The premium brand’s innovative VENTIL8™ PLUS technology helped regulate body temperature and maximise breathability, allowing him to stay cool and focused as he charged through the field with six birdies in his final round.
Mazzoli, who joined Team Galvin Green ahead of the 2026 season following an impressive campaign that saw him crowned the Asian Tour Rookie of the Year, has enjoyed a rapid rise through the professional ranks. The former European Amateur champion has now translated his immense potential onto golf’s biggest stage with a life-changing victory.
His success marks another outstanding season for Team Galvin Green, with the win earning him valuable Race to Dubai points while opening the door to a full PGA TOUR schedule for the 2027 season.
Mazzoli’s victory is the latest high-profile success for Galvin Green’s growing stable of international Tour ambassadors, underlining the brand’s commitment to working with some of the world’s most exciting golfing talent.
Visit Galvin Green HERE
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