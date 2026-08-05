Golf News – August 5, 2026

S hot Scope Releases Apple Watch GPS App, Expanding Its Golf Technology Ecosystem

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – Shot Scope, the industry leader in performance-driven golf technology, today announces the launch of its Apple Watch app. This strategic release marks a significant milestone as the brand continues to diversify its product range and offer golfers another seamless route into the ever-expanding Shot Scope performance ecosystem.

Designed with convenience in mind, the new app provides Apple Watch users with a premium, hardware-free GPS solution. By delivering full access to essential on-course data directly to their wrist, players can navigate the course seamlessly with their everyday watch, allowing them to continue tracking their health and exercise data when playing.

Key features include:

Detailed hole maps: Crisp and clear overhead visuals of each hole with hazards, trees, and the ability to tap to any point on the hole for specific yardages.

Green contour maps : Every break, borrow, and undulation on the putting surface is carefully mapped by Shot Scope’s in-house mapping team to help players plan their approach shots and short game.

Dynamic distances : See the distance to the front and carry of every hazard as you face it, as well as to the front, middle, and back of the green.

Intuitive performance tracking : Golfers can track every shot played, with access to over 100 tour-level statistics, including Strokes Gained and Handicap Benchmarking, on the Shot Scope performance dashboard.

The app is much more than a simple GPS tool; it’s a gateway into the wider Shot Scope ecosystem. Golfers gain access to a suite of free features on the mobile app and web dashboard designed to lower scores. This includes MyStrategy, the data-driven strategy builder, as well as the new Shot Scope 6 framework, which breaks down over 100 tour-level statistics into six digestible performance metrics. It completely simplifies post-round analysis, giving players a clear road map to better golf.

While market competitors typically charge ongoing fees, Shot Scope removes this barrier and instead provides all of these stroke-saving features for a one-time payment of $149.99, granting users lifetime access with zero recurring costs. Over a five-year period, to use a competitor’s golf GPS app, users could pay anywhere between $300 and $500, which makes the long-term savings substantial.

This has resonated with golfers who have been involved in Shot Scope’s market research, who regularly state their disdain for subscription fees and payment barriers to access ‘premium’ features. Instead, Shot Scope gives golfers all the tools and removes all the barriers to better golf.

The launch of the Apple Watch app builds on a historic year of innovation for Shot Scope. Earlier this year at the 2026 PGA Show, the brand unveiled the LM1 Launch Monitor, capturing an estimated 1.58 billion media impressions and revolutionizing the brand’s on- and off-course performance technology solutions. Now, golfers can track, analyze, and compare data across all aspects of their game on a single platform.

With hundreds of thousands of golfers around the world already saving an average of 4.1 strokes using Shot Scope technology, this release allows the brand to engage even more players globally, further accelerating its mission to help golfers play better, score lower, and truly know their game.

Visit Shot Scope Golf HERE

PUMA Golf x Palm Tree Crew Drop New Summer Collection for ‘26

Hustle Hard and Relax Easy with the latest PTC styling from PUMA Golf

CARLSBAD, CA – Longtime staff member Rickie Fowler and PUMA GOLF designers have combined forces once again with DJ Kygo and his Palm Tree Crew to create the latest, most relaxed PUMA x PTC collection to date. With hoodies, polos, caps, and a pair of Suede G spikeless shoes that bring a modern design approach with an exciting pop of color, the latest collection is sure to satisfy anyone looking for cool, stylish fits to finish off the summer season.

The new PTC drop is unique in that it largely replaces the tropical hues and designs typically associated with Palm Tree Crew with cool, white and black colorways that can work on or off the course equally well. And for those that want a vibrant splash of color, a stunning, pink and white hero polo fits the bill perfectly.

“As always, working with Puma designers to help merge my personal style with Kygo’s was a pleasure,” said Fowler. “This time around we went with a combination of pink, white, and black colorways that look good in just about any scenario. I’m excited to wear some of these items on Tour as we finish the 2026 season.”

Palm Tree Crew, a lifestyle brand founded by Kygo and Myles Shear, encapsulates tropical vibes and is represented by its notable golden palm tree logo. The PUMA Golf x PTC collaboration stemmed from the friendship between Fowler and Kygo.

Items in the PUMA Golf x PTC Collection include:

PUMA x PTC Hoodie – Available in Warm White and PUMA Black

PUMA x PTC Palm Polo – Available in Alpine Snow

PUMA x PTC Solid Polo – Available in PUMA Black and Warm White

PUMA x PTC Day Fade Hat – Available in PUMA Black and Warm White

PUMA x PTC Suede G golf shoes – Available in PUMA White/Glowing Pink

The collection is available now on pumagolf.com as well as palmtreecrew.com and at select retail locations.

Visit PUMA Golf HERE Visit Palm Tree Crew HERE

DrinkTanks Introduces the Scout Bottle, Built for Everyday Adventures

Durable stainless-steel bottles keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and is available in two versatile sizes and seven colors.

BEND, OR – DrinkTanks®, a premier provider of high-quality insulated drinkware and barware designed for life outdoors, has introduced the Scout Bottle, a durable, high-performance hydration solution built to withstand wherever the day leads.

Available in 24-ounce and 32-ounce sizes, the Scout Bottle is designed for travel, workouts, weekends on the water, road trips, trail days, and everything in between. Its industry-leading double-walled vacuum insulation keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours, while the sweat-free exterior helps keep hands, bags, and gear dry.

Constructed from BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel, the Scout Bottle features a durable powder-coated finish engineered to withstand everyday use. Its leakproof chug-style cap makes it easy to drink on the go while helping prevent spills during travel or activity.

The Scout Bottle is also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and is backed by DrinkTanks’ lifetime warranty. Available colors include Black, White, Navy Blue, Teal, Sky Blue, Burnt Orange, and Dusty Purple.

Scout Bottle Features

Available in 24-ounce (MSRP $36.99) and 32-ounce sizes (MSRP $39.99)

Keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

Double-walled vacuum insulation.

BPA-free 18/8 stainless-steel construction

Leakproof chug-style cap

Durable powder-coated finish

Sweat-free exterior

Dishwasher safe

Backed by a lifetime warranty

Visit DrinkTanks HERE