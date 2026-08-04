Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Max 1 Putter Review

50 Words or Less

The Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Max 1 putter offers tremendous ball speed consistency by mixing a very stable head shape with some of the best face technology on the greens. Super soft White Hot feel.

Introduction

Odyssey has gotten into the habit of creating some of the longest-named putters in golf. These monikers come from combining the various technologies and model names that they utilize. In the case of the Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Max 1, this is a putter that has the Ai-ONE face technology, Odyssey’s Square 2 Square zero torque design, and the LAB Golf inspired Max 1 shape. I tested one to see if this mash up is the way to better putting or just word soup.

Looks

No, that’s not a LAB DF3 – that review is HERE – it’s the Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Max 1. I tend not to clutch my pearls about design “inspiration” – there are hundreds of Ansers, Spiders, Fangs, etc – but it is fair to call this what it is. And to note that it’s funny how companies are ripping off one of the ugliest putters ever made.

There are two major differences between the Odyssey Max 1 and the LAB DF3. First, there’s no hole in the Max 1. Second, there’s a raised element on the Max 1 that runs from the front all the way to the back. The overall dimensions, however, are almost identical.

The Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Max 1 comes with the navy, blue, and white aesthetics of the other Ai-ONE putters [Ai-ONE #2 review HERE]. I think this is a beautiful combinations that’s eye-catching and classic at the same time.

Odyssey used the large sole to pack in a load of branding. Odyssey’s swirling logo is the centerpiece with “Max 1” below and “Ai-ONE” and “Square 2 Square” above. With all the text, you barely notice the weights at the edges of the face. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

From the original through the modern reissues, golfers of all ages are familiar with Odyssey’s legendary White Hot face insert. That’s the top layer of the Ai-ONE insert in the Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Max 1. As you would expect, this produces a super soft impact feel. The ball feels like it’s being hit with a firm pillow. “Impact” doesn’t even seem like the right word – the ball is just being gently ushered on its way.

This soft feel pairs with an ultra-quiet impact sound. It’s a low pitched, dull “thud” that’s barely noticeable at close range. The sound doesn’t even approach average volume until you get to some lengthy putts.

The pairing of this high MOI head with the White Hot-topped Ai-ONE face generates very little feedback on strike quality. Hitting the ball anywhere on the insert feels about the same. You can get a different sound and feel by hitting the edges of the heel and toe, but those would be comically bad mishits.

Performance

Swinging the Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Max 1 put a song in my head: “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing.” I’ve been gaming the LAB DF3i for the early part of this season, and, despite the aesthetic similarities, I didn’t get the same feeling from the Max 1.

“Nothing like” is probably a bit too strong. This is a very forgiving putter. Odyssey states that its MOI is over 6,000, making it the most stable Ai-ONE putter. Put that stability together with the excellent Ai-ONE face insert, and you have a recipe for consistent ball speed. If you keep the ball anywhere near the middle of the face, it will get to the hole.

Though by the numbers the Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Max 1 is quite good, I simply didn’t connect with it. The feeling during the swing was not the same as the DF3. In my review [find it HERE], I described the DF3 as feeling like it has a rudder on it, keeping the face square to path. The Max 1 just feels like a big, heavy blob. I didn’t putt badly with it, but it didn’t feel artistic or automatic.

The flip side of that coin is that it is different than the DF3, which will be great for some players. If you wanted to like the DF3 but didn’t, give this a try. My “big, heavy blob” might be your magic wand, and vice versa.

Finally, what is objectively true about the Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Max 1 is that the face insert is consistent but not fast. For me, that meant a lot of putts were left short. If you putt with ramming speed, this slower face might work well for you. In my hands, the zero torque head felt light, the head was too big to swing aggressively, and the ball came off the face slow. That was not a good mix. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

While the Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Max 1 didn’t match the performance of its inspiration in my hands, fans of Odyssey and the White Hot insert will love getting elite stability with their favorite feel. This putter is objectively one of the best performing mallets available, but make sure it connects with your putting stroke before laying down the $400 to put one in your bag. [See Price / Buy]

