Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Threads
PIG_logo_main_no-dash
Newsletter

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review

Published August 4, 2026 at 4:00 am by Matt Saternus
We independently review everything we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge _5836

50 Words or Less

The Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedges are high tech, high performance tools hidden in a traditional package.  Lots of spin.  More consistency and forgiveness than you should expect from a Tour-style wedge.

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review review

Introduction

The new Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedges bring golfers two exciting returns.  First is the return of Roger Cleveland to the wedge design process.  One of the most important figures in golf equipment history, Roger Cleveland is once again hands-on with the company that bears his name.  The second return is the legendary 588 Grind, a sole option that’s been played by countless golfers.

But the RTZ 2 wedges aren’t just about looking back, they’re also loaded with the game’s latest short game technology.  I put a set through extensive testing to see if this marriage of old and new belongs in your bag.

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review review

Looks

In the bag, the new Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedges look very clean.  The classic Cleveland branding is centered at the top of the club.  “RTZ 2” is tucked into the heel, leaving a large blank space on the back of the wedge.  This can be a canvas for the club stampers, or it can be left blank for those who prefer a more minimalist look.

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review review

At address, the RTZ 2 makes a large impression despite its compact dimensions.  This is undoubtedly a Tour-style wedge by the measurements – it sports a thin top line and compact blade length.  However, a fairly tall toe and heel give the player a lot of face area.  My favorite visual element of the RTZ 2 wedge is the heavy, rough milling on the toe, something that’s been carried forward from the original RTZ [review HERE].

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review review

The Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedge is available in three finishes: Tour Satin (first address photo), Black Satin (above), and Tour Rack Raw (second address photo).  Additionally, to celebrate the launch of RTZ 2, Cleveland Golf is offering free wedge customization from August 4 to September 4.  Check out all the options on Cleveland’s website HERE.

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review review

Sound & Feel

One of the things that sets Cleveland wedges apart from others is their use of Z-Alloy.  This is a unique steel alloy designed to offer players a soft feeling at impact without sacrificing the durability that players demand from their wedges.  The Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedges represent the second generation of Cleveland wedges using this material, and the results are impressive.

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review review

The feel of impact does not speak to durability.  It communicates clear feedback on the strike location while putting a medium soft feel through the hands.  Those 10/10 strikes have a little extra reward, but mishits don’t sting the hands unless you completely thin a full swing.

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review review

With a urethane-covered ball, the sound of impact is a pleasant, medium volume “thud.”  The pitch isn’t high or low, just a nice midrange.  There is a little more edge to the sound when you miss badly, which enhances the feedback.

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review review

Performance

I would argue that no OEM brings more tech to Tour-style wedges than Cleveland Golf.  Between the Z-Alloy, HydraZip, UltiZip, Rotex Milling, and the new ZipCore iQ, there’s a lot going on in the Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedge, and I was eager to see what that added up to when the club actually struck the ball.

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review review

The first thing that jumped out at me when I brought the RTZ 2 wedges to the launch monitor was the spin.  From the very first swing, the spin numbers were very high.  Pitches, half shots, and full swings all hit the high end of the range, whether I struck the ball perfectly or not.  UltiZip, indeed.  I’ll add here that Dylan has been gaming the Z-Alloy RTZ wedges [review HERE] since they came out and has found the grooves to be very durable.

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review review

As the sample size got bigger – and more poor strikes entered the data pool – the impact of the ZipCore iQ came into stark relief.  My testing notes say it best, “The ball speed is more consistent than it needs to be in a Tour wedge.”   I don’t want to be hyperbolic – you’re not going to dunk your pitch shots if you’re routinely missing the center of the face – but the enhanced perimeter weighting will get those small misses closer to the hole.

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review review

Turning to the sole, the Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedge sees the company offering more grind options than in most previous lines – a total of five.  Three are easily understood and well known to Cleveland Golf fans: Low, Mid, and Full.  Low is a low bounce option for shallow swings and firm conditions, Full is high bounce for steep swings and soft conditions, and Mid is the do-it-all sole.  To this trio, Cleveland Golf has added the Adapt Full-Face Grind which is built for open-face shots and creativity.  Finally, the 588 Grind has been brought back – a classic option designed for shallow to moderate angles of attack.

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review review

I got to test the 588 Grind and the Mid sole.  The 588 Grind has a little less bounce, (8 degrees vs. 10 degrees) but the sole is a bit wider.  For me, both were versatile, do-anything soles.  The leading edge stayed fairly low on both, allowing for some opening of the face.  In firm and medium turf conditions, they allowed me to be aggressive into the shot without digging.

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review review

Finally, for players that want the full Tour-style experience, Cleveland Golf is once again offering the full suite of customization options.  In addition to all the fun aesthetics – ferrules, stamping, paint fills – players can choose from an array of sole grinds and leading edge treatments for their Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedges.

back of the Cleveland RTZ 2 wedge

Conclusion

Cleveland Golf continues to advance the art of the short game while retaining the key elements that players love.  The Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedge has traditional sound, feel, and looks, but packs a technological punch.  If you need a set of high performance wedges, these are worthy of consideration.

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Price & Specs

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review review

Matt Saternus
Latest posts by Matt Saternus (see all)

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

Plugged In Golf's Mission Is Made Possible With Support From:


Latest

Recent Reviews

Odyssey Ai-One Square 2 Square Max 1 Putter_5182

Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Max 1 Putter Review

The Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Max 1 bears a striking resemblance to the LAB DF3. Find out if it surpasses the original in this review.
Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge _5836

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review

With loads of tech and Tour-tested sole designs, the Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedge is a great short game option. Full review here.
Wedge Guys GLP Velvet Golf Grip _5647

Wedge Guys GLP Velvet Grip Review

The Wedge Guys GLP Velvet grip is a colorful, less expensive alternative to the industry standard golf grip. Full review here.
Back of the Avoda Golf W3 Wedge

Avoda Golf W3 Wedge Review

The Avoda Golf W3 wedge offers tons of insurance against digging without a thick, clumsy sole. Full review here.
TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro golf shoes_5587

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro Golf Shoe Review

The TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro adds Tour-level traction to one of the most comfortable shoes in golf. Full review here.
PXG One & Done ZT Putter_5573

PXG One & Done ZT Putter Review

The PXG One & Done ZT putter uses numerous technologies to pack high performance into a more traditionally shaped head. Full review here.
PIG_Twitter

Do You Like Free Golf Gear?

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and not only will you get the latest reviews, instruction, and more delivered directly to your inbox, you’ll also be entered into regular giveaways for golf clubs and more.

Subscribe Now