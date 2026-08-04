Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Review

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The Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedges are high tech, high performance tools hidden in a traditional package. Lots of spin. More consistency and forgiveness than you should expect from a Tour-style wedge.

Introduction

The new Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedges bring golfers two exciting returns. First is the return of Roger Cleveland to the wedge design process. One of the most important figures in golf equipment history, Roger Cleveland is once again hands-on with the company that bears his name. The second return is the legendary 588 Grind, a sole option that’s been played by countless golfers.

But the RTZ 2 wedges aren’t just about looking back, they’re also loaded with the game’s latest short game technology. I put a set through extensive testing to see if this marriage of old and new belongs in your bag.

Looks

In the bag, the new Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedges look very clean. The classic Cleveland branding is centered at the top of the club. “RTZ 2” is tucked into the heel, leaving a large blank space on the back of the wedge. This can be a canvas for the club stampers, or it can be left blank for those who prefer a more minimalist look.

At address, the RTZ 2 makes a large impression despite its compact dimensions. This is undoubtedly a Tour-style wedge by the measurements – it sports a thin top line and compact blade length. However, a fairly tall toe and heel give the player a lot of face area. My favorite visual element of the RTZ 2 wedge is the heavy, rough milling on the toe, something that’s been carried forward from the original RTZ [review HERE].

The Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedge is available in three finishes: Tour Satin (first address photo), Black Satin (above), and Tour Rack Raw (second address photo). Additionally, to celebrate the launch of RTZ 2, Cleveland Golf is offering free wedge customization from August 4 to September 4. Check out all the options on Cleveland’s website HERE.

Sound & Feel

One of the things that sets Cleveland wedges apart from others is their use of Z-Alloy. This is a unique steel alloy designed to offer players a soft feeling at impact without sacrificing the durability that players demand from their wedges. The Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedges represent the second generation of Cleveland wedges using this material, and the results are impressive.

The feel of impact does not speak to durability. It communicates clear feedback on the strike location while putting a medium soft feel through the hands. Those 10/10 strikes have a little extra reward, but mishits don’t sting the hands unless you completely thin a full swing.

With a urethane-covered ball, the sound of impact is a pleasant, medium volume “thud.” The pitch isn’t high or low, just a nice midrange. There is a little more edge to the sound when you miss badly, which enhances the feedback.

Performance

I would argue that no OEM brings more tech to Tour-style wedges than Cleveland Golf. Between the Z-Alloy, HydraZip, UltiZip, Rotex Milling, and the new ZipCore iQ, there’s a lot going on in the Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedge, and I was eager to see what that added up to when the club actually struck the ball.

The first thing that jumped out at me when I brought the RTZ 2 wedges to the launch monitor was the spin. From the very first swing, the spin numbers were very high. Pitches, half shots, and full swings all hit the high end of the range, whether I struck the ball perfectly or not. UltiZip, indeed. I’ll add here that Dylan has been gaming the Z-Alloy RTZ wedges [review HERE] since they came out and has found the grooves to be very durable.

As the sample size got bigger – and more poor strikes entered the data pool – the impact of the ZipCore iQ came into stark relief. My testing notes say it best, “The ball speed is more consistent than it needs to be in a Tour wedge.” I don’t want to be hyperbolic – you’re not going to dunk your pitch shots if you’re routinely missing the center of the face – but the enhanced perimeter weighting will get those small misses closer to the hole.

Turning to the sole, the Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedge sees the company offering more grind options than in most previous lines – a total of five. Three are easily understood and well known to Cleveland Golf fans: Low, Mid, and Full. Low is a low bounce option for shallow swings and firm conditions, Full is high bounce for steep swings and soft conditions, and Mid is the do-it-all sole. To this trio, Cleveland Golf has added the Adapt Full-Face Grind which is built for open-face shots and creativity. Finally, the 588 Grind has been brought back – a classic option designed for shallow to moderate angles of attack.

I got to test the 588 Grind and the Mid sole. The 588 Grind has a little less bounce, (8 degrees vs. 10 degrees) but the sole is a bit wider. For me, both were versatile, do-anything soles. The leading edge stayed fairly low on both, allowing for some opening of the face. In firm and medium turf conditions, they allowed me to be aggressive into the shot without digging.

Finally, for players that want the full Tour-style experience, Cleveland Golf is once again offering the full suite of customization options. In addition to all the fun aesthetics – ferrules, stamping, paint fills – players can choose from an array of sole grinds and leading edge treatments for their Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedges.

Conclusion

Cleveland Golf continues to advance the art of the short game while retaining the key elements that players love. The Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 wedge has traditional sound, feel, and looks, but packs a technological punch. If you need a set of high performance wedges, these are worthy of consideration.

Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 Wedge Price & Specs