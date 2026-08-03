Avoda Golf W3 Wedge Review

50 Words or Less

The Avoda Golf W3 wedge is an excellent short game tool designed to prevent digging. High bounce allows for aggressive swings at all distances. Strong spin, excellent shot control. Forged feel and clean look.

Introduction

Whether or not you’re familiar with Avoda Golf is a good litmus test for how much of a gear nerd you are. I would wager that the average golfer has never heard of the brand. Those of us who live gear, however, know that Avoda’s curved-face, same-length irons were used by Bryson DeChambeau during his 2024 US Open win. Thankfully, you don’t need to be a major champion or have elite club head speed to take advantage of Avoda’s clubs.

The Avoda Golf W3 wedge is designed with high bounce and a higher leading edge to prevent digging. I spent a few weeks with them to find out if they could help my short game and yours.

Looks

Clean and compact.

In the bag, there a few wedges as minimalist as the Avoda W3. The loft designation is marked with a single letter on the sole – G, S, or L. The Avoda logo on the toe is moderately sized and the clear focus of your attention. The logo is the Hebrew word “diyuk” which means “precision,” an apt thought when you’re standing over your wedge. You won’t see the Avoda name until your eyes wander down to the club’s hosel.

At address, the Avoda Golf W3 wedge is one of the most compact wedges I’ve tested. The top line is very thin, and the heel to toe length is the shortest in my club measurement database. It also has a conventional toe height which, in an age of so many high toe wedges, makes it look even smaller. In terms of shape, the W3 wedge is fairly round thanks to the curved leading edge and toe. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

When I read “forged from premium carbon steel,” my expectations for feel go way up. The Avoda Golf W3 wedges did not disappoint. With everything from range balls to premium urethane-covered balls, the feel was soft and controlled. I won’t go nuts with hyperbole, it’s not a transcendent feel, but it’s exactly what I want from a forged wedge. Feedback is precise and clear without making mishits sting.

The accompanying sound enhances the forged feel. These wedges are slightly below average in volume with a mid-bass register. The sound of any decent strike is a “thud,” which is exactly what I want from a forged wedge. You’ll only get clear audio feedback if you introduce the ball to the leading edge.

Performance

Choosing a wedge from some brands can be very intimidating given the wealth of grinds and options. The Avoda Golf W3 wedge is much easier to understand. This wedge has high bounce and a high leading edge for “softer turf and heavier ground interaction.” That heavy interaction can come from a back ball position, more shaft lean, or a faster, more downward strike. Regardless of the cause, the W3 wedge does a great job keeping the club from digging.

Not sure what bounce is? We explain HERE

What I particularly like about the Avoda Golf W3 wedge is that the sole is high bounce but thin. It’s one of the thinner soles I’ve measured. That gives you insurance against digging without making the club feel wide or clumsy in the turf. I called the turf interaction “bite and bounce” – the club takes a little divot then exits with speed. It’s a great sensation – you get compression without the shock of the club coming to a screeching halt in the dirt.

The other key piece – which Avoda Golf puts right in the description – is the high leading edge. This seems to be anathema to most internet golfers – they hit it 350 yards from the tee and require wedges with negative bounce and leading edges that can double as scalpels.

My mild take is that the high leading edge on the Avoda Golf W3 wedge – or any wedge – isn’t bad. Yes, if you make a timid swing or have the ball too far forward, you can blade your flop shot into next week. On the other hand, you can hit down aggressively knowing that the club won’t dig and leave the ball at your feet. As with all things golf equipment, it’s a matter of finding what works for your game, but I think more golfers should try a wedge with a higher leading edge.

On the basics the Avoda Golf W3 wedge does a great job. The peak spin is excellent, and I was able to predictably take spin off shots when I wanted to. These do launch a hair higher than some other wedges – perhaps the result of the higher bounce – but I would call the difference measurable not noticeable. This is a compact, Tour-style wedge, so golfers should not expect that their bad mishits will be forgiven. Ball speed will drop off when you work the heel and toe.

As you might have guessed with the “W3” moniker, Avoda Golf offers two other wedge styles. The W1 has a lower leading edge and low bounce. Predictably, the W2 has mid bounce and a mid leading edge height. Avoda Golf recommends the W1 for forward ball positions and tight lies, the W2 as the do-it-all option, and the W3 for back ball positions and soft conditions. If you’d like to see full reviews of the Avoda Golf W1 and W2 wedges, please let us know in the comments.

Finally, Avoda offers their wedges in three length systems: Same Length, Combo Length, and Traditional Length. The Same Length wedges match their Same Length sets where every club from 4I to LW is 37″. Combo Length is the middle ground where 8I-LW are the same length: 36″. Traditional Length places the GW, SW, and LW at 35.5″, 35.25″, and 35″, respectively. I have always preferred my wedges a bit longer, so I opted for the Combo Length in my Avoda Golf W3 wedge set. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

Avoda is a Hebrew word meaning work, worship, or service. This was chosen by founder Tom Bailey to represent that better golf is earned. If you want to dig a better short game out of the dirt – without getting stuck there – the Avoda Golf W3 wedges are a fantastic choice. [See Price / Buy]



Avodagolf W3 Wedges The most forgiving wedge in the range with a high effective bounce. The easiest for controlling distance on every shot. Lean the shaft without fear of chunking, with a huge margin for error. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Avoda Golf W3 Wedge Price & Specs