Wedge Guys GLP Velvet Grip Review

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The Wedge Guys GLP Velvet grip is a solid, more affordable alternative to the industry standard golf grip. Lots of color options. “W” traction pattern offers superior grip and durability.

Introduction

Sometimes, the classics are classics for good reason: they just work. Such is the case with the rubber velvet-style grip. It’s not fancy, there’s no buzzword-y tech to talk about, but it provides a solid, reliable handle on your golf clubs. The Wedge Guys GLP Velvet grip is an even more affordable take on the standard. I tested a set to see how they compare to the original.

Looks

The Wedge Guys GLP Velvet grip is a largely monochromatic grip. “Wedge Guys” is inscribed around the butt end of the grip in either white or black, and that color is mirrored in a double ring at the opposite end. Other than that, the grip is entirely the color of the base material.

That color varies widely. As you can see above, Wedge Guys offer the GLP Velvet in nine colors. You can do the traditional white or black or go bold with yellow or pink. A close look (below) reveals that the “traction control feature” is small Ws all over the grip, a fun twist on the norm. [See Price / Buy]

Feel

The feel of a velvet-style grip is something just about every golfer knows, and the Wedge Guys GLP Velvet grip doesn’t stray too far from that tried and true formula. This grip is the definition of “middle of the bell curve.” There’s some subtle traction elements and a little bit of give.

Wedge Guys rate the GLP Velvet as 3/5 in Tack, 2/5 in Texture, and 2/5 in Firmness. I’d agree with all of those almost exactly. If forced to pick soft or hard, I’d call this grip soft, but it’s really close to the middle. While it might not be anyone’s #1 choice, there’s virtually no golfer that’s unhappy playing a velvet.

Performance

Just as every seasoned golfer knows the feel of a velvet grip, they have a clear idea about the performance, too. The Wedge Guys GLP Velvet grip delivers on that expected performance. In dry conditions, there’s adequate traction and a nice amount of shock absorption. As someone who games a firmer, corded grip, I found the GLP Velvet very comfortable during longer range sessions.

Wedge Guys rate this grip as 3/5 in Moisture Control, which is fair. The “W” traction control feature gives your fingers a little something extra to dig into, and it channels away some of the moisture. This isn’t the grip I’d choose if I was routinely playing competitive golf in wet conditions, but they’re more than adequate for the fair weather player finishing a round in a light drizzle.

The Wedge Guys GLP Velvet grip does have a traditional taper, going from 28mm at the butt to 19mm nearest the club head. Kudos to Wedge Guys for offering such detailed information. Less tapered grips are very much the trend right now, but you can always remove some (or all) of the taper with extra wraps of tape.

Even at a very affordable price – $5.99 each – no one wants to waste time or money changing their grips, so my testing focused on durability. I used the Wedge Guys GLP Velvet grip for at least ten shots every day, including excessive squeezing, re-gripping, and rubbing. This testing lasted for ten days to simulate over ten rounds of play. Obviously this isn’t perfect – some clubs get used multiple times per round, some may be used once – but it’s a reasonable estimate.

After ten days, I compared the used grip to a new one. While there was some wear, I’d rate the used grip at about 8.5/10, with a new grip being 10/10. The surface wasn’t quite as tacky and soft, but the larger “W” traction elements kept it feeling fresher than a traditional velvet with similar wear. With a little cleaning (I recently learned that Windex is the secret sauce), more of the tack came back, giving the grip even more life.

The Wedge Guys GLP Velvet grip is offered in three sizes: standard, midsize, and oversize. These grips are listed at 55, 70, and 78 grams, respectively. Among the ten grips that I tested, the weight ranged from 68 to 72 grams, so plus or minus 2 grams from the listed weight. The majority of the grips were within one gram. This is consistent with, if not superior to, weight variance from the biggest name grips. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

If you’d like a more colorful, more affordable alternative to the industry standard grip, the Wedge Guys GLP Velvet grip is worth a try. This grip has the performance and feel that everyone knows, and it’s one of the cheapest ways to keep a strong hold on your clubs. For those that change their own grips, The Wedge Guys offer these grips in a bundle with grip tape, solvent, and more. [See Price / Buy]

