TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro Golf Shoe Review

50 Words or Less
The TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro takes one of the most comfortable shoes in golf…or anywhere else…and adds outstanding traction. Two year waterproof warranty. Go-anywhere styling.
Introduction
While there’s a lot of year left, I feel very comfortable saying that the TRUE Antigravity [review HERE] is one of the best golf shoes of 2026. But rather than resting on their laurels, TRUE has tried to one-up themselves already.
Actually, it’s better to think of the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro as a complement to the original, not a competitor. With a more aggressive sole, the Pro is the built for competitive rounds and tougher conditions. What both share is the exceptional comfort and lightweight of the Pebax midsole cushioning.
Looks
I’ve loved a lot of TRUEs, but the Antigravity Pro might be the best looking shoe they’ve released to date. It looks like a dress sneaker. The contrast between the sole and the upper gives it character and panache, but the minimal branding and classic colors give it class. For me, these are the definition of go-anywhere, do-anything because they look great with anything from a suit to a t-shirt.
I’m a huge fan of TRUE’s Dead Golfer, so I was very pleased to see this fellow on the back of the Antigravity Pro. This character is most subtle in black, but it’s not a screaming “Look at me!” piece in any color.
The TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro is currently offered in three colorways: Classic Black (shown here), Glacier White, and Glacier Grey.
Above, you can see the original Antigravity next to the Antigravity Pro (yes, I apply the same “tools not jewels” philosophy to my shoes and my clubs). Where the original has several tones building on each other, the Antigravity Pro keeps things more straightforward. Both look great, but the Pro is more timeless. [See Price / Buy]
Comfort
Given my enthusiasm for the original Antigravity shoes, when I got the Antigravity Pro in hand, I put them right on my feet and ran to the range. As expected, this is exactly what they were meant for. TRUE does not ask for a break in period, they’re comfortable straight out of the box.
The best compliment I can give to the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro is that I never thought about my feet during that first range session or any subsequent wearing. My feet were content, and I could focus on my golf.
When I put my focus on my feet for the purposes of writing a meaningful review, the first thing that I noticed was the fit. As they often do, TRUE made the toe box spacious so that’s there’s little to no contact between shoe and foot at the front end. The mid foot and heel are comfortably secure and stable – not locked down like a ski boot but not loose.
The inside of the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro is soft, devoid of hard or sharp edges, but not overly cushy. Underfoot it’s a similar feel – the Pebax cushioning takes the edge off of impact with the ground, gives a little energy return, but doesn’t disconnect you from the turf. As I’ve found with the original Antigravity, the greatest asset of the Pebax cushioning is that it allows me to stand as long as I want without pain in my legs or back [more on that HERE].
Performance
The most important change from the original to the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro is the sole. On the original Antigravity, TRUE chose an “On & Off Course Tread” that provided some grip but is really meant for everyday wear. The Antigravity Pro has an “aggressive TPU outsole” that’s built for traction. All these Ts of various sizes and angles ground you in a way that’s about as close as you can get to replaceable spikes. You can see the difference between the two below.
The traction from the Antigravity Pro is huge upgrade from the original. I used the word “rooted” in my testing notes – I felt completely secure in the turf. Similar to what I said about the comfort, the traction underfoot became an afterthought. I could swing hard or soft on any kind of lie and feel confident that my feet would stay connected to the ground.
It’s important to remember that the traction of the sole is only useful if the shoe has the stability to keep your foot in place. The TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro does. Where the original was “flexible” according to TRUE, the Pro has “moderate stability.” I felt very secure through the midfoot and heel, and the sole felt a little more built up on the lateral edges to keep me balanced. The laces are also impactful, allowing the golfer to create a more structured or looser feeling, as they prefer.
Another important change is that the upper is now made of “laminated TRUEdura.” This matters because it’s a fully waterproof material that extends the waterproof warranty of the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro to two years; the original Antigravity has a one year waterproof warranty. I put my feet inside these shoes, gave them a full blast from the hose, and walked away with dry socks.
Finally, the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro maintain the namesake light weight that made the original a great shoe for the walking golfer. According to TRUE, the standard and Pro have the same weight. When I weighed mine, the Antigravity Pro was 0.9 ounces heavier. Even with this added ounce, the Antigravity Pro is one of TRUE’s lightest offerings and one of the lighter shoes in golf. If you want to save your energy for your swings rather than dragging around heavy footwear, the Antigravity Pro is for you. [See Price / Buy]
Conclusion
Thanks to the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro, you can have supreme cushioning and comfort everywhere you go without sacrificing a bit of performance. On the course, the Antigravity Pro has everything you want in a high end golf shoe. After your round, slide into the original Antigravity to keep that comfort going. [See Price / Buy]
The Antigravity Pro evolves our most advanced running-inspired golf platform into a tour-caliber performance system built for the modern competitive golfer.
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