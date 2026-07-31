Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Threads
PIG_logo_main_no-dash
Newsletter

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro Golf Shoe Review

Published July 31, 2026 at 4:00 am by Matt Saternus
We independently review everything we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro golf shoes_5587

50 Words or Less

The TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro takes one of the most comfortable shoes in golf…or anywhere else…and adds outstanding traction.  Two year waterproof warranty.  Go-anywhere styling.

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro Golf Shoe Review review

Introduction

While there’s a lot of year left, I feel very comfortable saying that the TRUE Antigravity [review HERE] is one of the best golf shoes of 2026.  But rather than resting on their laurels, TRUE has tried to one-up themselves already.

Actually, it’s better to think of the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro as a complement to the original, not a competitor.  With a more aggressive sole, the Pro is the built for competitive rounds and tougher conditions.  What both share is the exceptional comfort and lightweight of the Pebax midsole cushioning.

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro Golf Shoe Review review

Looks

I’ve loved a lot of TRUEs, but the Antigravity Pro might be the best looking shoe they’ve released to date.  It looks like a dress sneaker.  The contrast between the sole and the upper gives it character and panache, but the minimal branding and classic colors give it class.  For me, these are the definition of go-anywhere, do-anything because they look great with anything from a suit to a t-shirt.

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro Golf Shoe Review review

I’m a huge fan of TRUE’s Dead Golfer, so I was very pleased to see this fellow on the back of the Antigravity Pro.  This character is most subtle in black, but it’s not a screaming “Look at me!” piece in any color.

The TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro is currently offered in three colorways: Classic Black (shown here), Glacier White, and Glacier Grey.

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro Golf Shoe Review review

Above, you can see the original Antigravity next to the Antigravity Pro (yes, I apply the same “tools not jewels” philosophy to my shoes and my clubs).  Where the original has several tones building on each other, the Antigravity Pro keeps things more straightforward.  Both look great, but the Pro is more timeless. [See Price / Buy]

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro Golf Shoe Review review

Comfort

Given my enthusiasm for the original Antigravity shoes, when I got the Antigravity Pro in hand, I put them right on my feet and ran to the range.  As expected, this is exactly what they were meant for.  TRUE does not ask for a break in period, they’re comfortable straight out of the box.

The best compliment I can give to the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro is that I never thought about my feet during that first range session or any subsequent wearing.  My feet were content, and I could focus on my golf.

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro Golf Shoe Review review

When I put my focus on my feet for the purposes of writing a meaningful review, the first thing that I noticed was the fit.  As they often do, TRUE made the toe box spacious so that’s there’s little to no contact between shoe and foot at the front end.  The mid foot and heel are comfortably secure and stable – not locked down like a ski boot but not loose.

The inside of the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro is soft, devoid of hard or sharp edges, but not overly cushy.  Underfoot it’s a similar feel – the Pebax cushioning takes the edge off of impact with the ground, gives a little energy return, but doesn’t disconnect you from the turf.  As I’ve found with the original Antigravity, the greatest asset of the Pebax cushioning is that it allows me to stand as long as I want without pain in my legs or back [more on that HERE].

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro Golf Shoe Review review

Performance

The most important change from the original to the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro is the sole.  On the original Antigravity, TRUE chose an “On & Off Course Tread” that provided some grip but is really meant for everyday wear.  The Antigravity Pro has an “aggressive TPU outsole” that’s built for traction.  All these Ts of various sizes and angles ground you in a way that’s about as close as you can get to replaceable spikes.  You can see the difference between the two below.

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro Golf Shoe Review review

The traction from the Antigravity Pro is huge upgrade from the original.  I used the word “rooted” in my testing notes – I felt completely secure in the turf.  Similar to what I said about the comfort, the traction underfoot became an afterthought.  I could swing hard or soft on any kind of lie and feel confident that my feet would stay connected to the ground.

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro Golf Shoe Review review

It’s important to remember that the traction of the sole is only useful if the shoe has the stability to keep your foot in place.  The TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro does.  Where the original was “flexible” according to TRUE, the Pro has “moderate stability.”  I felt very secure through the midfoot and heel, and the sole felt a little more built up on the lateral edges to keep me balanced.  The laces are also impactful, allowing the golfer to create a more structured or looser feeling, as they prefer.

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro Golf Shoe Review review

Another important change is that the upper is now made of “laminated TRUEdura.”  This matters because it’s a fully waterproof material that extends the waterproof warranty of the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro to two years; the original Antigravity has a one year waterproof warranty.  I put my feet inside these shoes, gave them a full blast from the hose, and walked away with dry socks.

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro Golf Shoe Review review

Finally, the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro maintain the namesake light weight that made the original a great shoe for the walking golfer.  According to TRUE, the standard and Pro have the same weight.  When I weighed mine, the Antigravity Pro was 0.9 ounces heavier.  Even with this added ounce, the Antigravity Pro is one of TRUE’s lightest offerings and one of the lighter shoes in golf.  If you want to save your energy for your swings rather than dragging around heavy footwear, the Antigravity Pro is for you. [See Price / Buy]

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro Golf Shoe Review review

Conclusion

Thanks to the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro, you can have supreme cushioning and comfort everywhere you go without sacrificing a bit of performance.  On the course, the Antigravity Pro has everything you want in a high end golf shoe.  After your round, slide into the original Antigravity to keep that comfort going. [See Price / Buy]

Truelinkswear TRUE Antigravity Pro

The Antigravity Pro evolves our most advanced running-inspired golf platform into a tour-caliber performance system built for the modern competitive golfer. 

Truelinkswear TRUE Antigravity Pro
Buy Now
Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Matt Saternus
Latest posts by Matt Saternus (see all)

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

Plugged In Golf's Mission Is Made Possible With Support From:


Recent Reviews

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro golf shoes_5587

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro Golf Shoe Review

The TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Pro adds Tour-level traction to one of the most comfortable shoes in golf. Full review here.
PXG One & Done ZT Putter_5573

PXG One & Done ZT Putter Review

The PXG One & Done ZT putter uses numerous technologies to pack high performance into a more traditionally shaped head. Full review here.
CaddyDaddy Revcore Lux Lightweight Stand Bag white 2

CaddyDaddy RevCore Lux Lightweight Stand Bag Review

Golfers looking for a premium stand bag can't do better than the RevCore Lux Lightweight stand bag. Full review here.
The Pines at Grand View Lodge pin flag

The Pines at Grand View Lodge Golf Course Review

The Pines at Grand View Lodge offers golfers 27 distinct holes and friendly but challenging golf experience. Full review here.
Garmin Approach G82

Garmin Approach G82 GPS & Launch Monitor Review

Both a GPS and a launch monitor, the Garmin Approach G82 has a lot to offer for a handheld device. Is it right for you? Find out in Meeker's full review.
Ben Hogan PTx Max Fairway Wood_4292

Ben Hogan PTx MAX Fairway Wood Review

The Ben Hogan PTx MAX fairway wood has driver-like ball speed, but does that make it a fit for everyone? Find out in Andy's review.
PIG_Twitter

Do You Like Free Golf Gear?

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and not only will you get the latest reviews, instruction, and more delivered directly to your inbox, you’ll also be entered into regular giveaways for golf clubs and more.

Subscribe Now