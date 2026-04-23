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TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Golf Shoe Review

Published April 23, 2026 at 4:00 am by 
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TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Golf Shoes_4018

50 Words or Less

The TRUE Linkswear Antigravity golf shoe uses running shoe tech to be both highly cushioned and super light.  Has TRUE’s signature, out of the box comfort.  Waterproof.

Introduction

Golf is one of the most technology-driven sports, but, when it comes to shoes, sometimes we lag behind.  Pebax Superfoam is a material that’s commonplace in the world of running, famous for its combination of light weight and bouncy cushioning.  But we’ve never seen it used in a golf shoe…until now.  The aptly named TRUE Linkswear Antigravity uses Pebax to give golfers a soft, cushioned ride without weighing them down.

Looks

Antigravity isn’t just a new technology platform for TRUE Linkswear, it’s a notable change in style.  Toe box aside, TRUE’s style has always been classic, clean, timeless.  The TRUE Linkswear Antigravity is decidedly bolder, more sneaker-ish, with a bit of Air Max 95 vibes.

While there is a lot going on visually, the Antigravity doesn’t do too much.  This isn’t a shoe with a hard age limit.  There are a variety of colors and textures, but the branding is minimal and the colorways are fairly neutral, so golfers of all ages can wear this and look sharp.

The TRUE Linkswear Antigravity is available in four colorways: Cloud White, Fade to Grey, Glacier Navy, and Sunset.  These are all go-anywhere colorways, trading almost exclusively in “staple” colors.  Even the provocatively named Sunset is primarily white and grey with only small splashes of orange. [See Price / Buy]

Comfort

Straight out of the box, the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity are very comfortable.  That’s no surprise to any fan of TRUE.  There’s no break-in period required, and the fit is true to size.

Given how thick it looks, I was expecting the Pebax cushioning to have a squishy, pillowy feel, but that’s not the case.  Underfoot, the Antigravity feels firm with a little give.  When you walk, there’s a slight feel of bounce or energy return, which I found very pleasant.

What really impressed me about the cushioning is the way it helped me through long periods of standing.  I can walk all day, but if I have to stand in place for extended periods of time, my back aches.  I wore the Antigravity during a long Golf Myths Unplugged testing session and walked away without any pain or stiffness.

The TRUE Linkswear Antigravity have a “Wide Toe Box” which is the middle of the spectrum for TRUE.  This transitions to a medium fit in the mid foot and heel.  There’s structure in both areas, but you won’t feel constricted or locked down.  Overall, it’s a comfortable fit that can accommodate a variety of foot shapes.

Performance

With a name like Antigravity, it seems fitting that we start with the weight, or lack thereof.  TRUE lists this shoe at a scant 10.5 ounces.  My size 13s tip the scale at 13.7 ounces.  Only the OG Feel [review HERE] and Knit Four [review HERE] are billed as being lighter, and neither of those is waterproof.  The TRUE Linkswear Antigravity lives up to its name, feeling lighter than air on the foot.

Turning to traction, TRUE refers to this sole as an “On & Off Course Tread.”  It doesn’t have as much bite as the sole on the OG3 Pro [review HERE] or the replaceable spikes of the Maven [review HERE].  While this isn’t a shoe I’d wear for a muddy tournament round, it gives you good purchase in fair conditions and the ability to wear it safely in non-golf environments.  Given the comfort of the Antigravity, I’m pretty happy with this trade because I want it to be an everyday shoe.

That thick Pebax Superfoam cushioning gives the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity a slightly higher stack height than any other TRUE I can recall.  It’s not as tall as your typical FootJoy, but it will be a notable difference for TRUE loyalists.  This is paired with a slightly smaller heel drop – just 4mm.  TRUE has been using 6mm for most of their non-OG shoes.  Overall, walking in the Antigravity feels natural and fluid, just more cushioned.

Finally, the TRUE Linkswear Antigravity comes with a 1-year waterproof warranty.  The laminated Ripstop upper and TPU Mudguard not only keep the rain out, they also make this shoe easy to clean.  This has been a great shoe for the erratic, mainly hostile weather we’ve had in the early portion of spring. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The TRUE Linkswear Antigravity golf shoes are another demonstration of how this company continues to evolve.  This shoe has TRUE’s signature comfort and fit but incorporates a fantastic new material to give their fans something different and broaden TRUE’s appeal.  If you want to walk in comfort – on and off the course – the Antigravity deserves your attention. [See Price / Buy]

TRUE linkswear | Men's Antigravity Waterproof Golf Shoes

The Antigravity brings elite running shoe technology to the golf course with a Pebax® Superfoam midsole engineered for explosive energy return and ultra-lightweight cushioning. 

TRUE linkswear | Men's Antigravity Waterproof Golf Shoes
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Matt Saternus
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2 Comments

  1. jack speake
    April 23, 2026 at 8:26 am  ·  Reply

    Looks interesting for casual use, but I prefer spikes so went with Maven. While their PR (& reviews) had promise, in terms of execution it was lacking. I will withhold any endorsement until ongoing customer service problems are resolved.

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