Tour Edge Hot Launch Max Irons Review

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The Tour Edge Hot Launch Max irons are forgiving with lots of distance potential. The Tour Edge Hot Launch Max D ironwoods offer maximum help in elevating the ball and keeping it on target. Both are excellent at producing good results from poor contact, especially fat shots.

Introduction

With prices that are roughly half that of their peers, Tour Edge’s new Hot Launch drivers [review HERE] are a sensational value. For players that want to keep more money in their pocket, the Tour Edge Hot Launch Max irons should be even more exciting. While most OEM’s iron sets race past the $1,300 mark, the Hot Launch Max and Max D irons are priced at $699. I tested both sets to see if either deserves a place in your bag.

Looks

At addresss, the Tour Edge Hot Launch Max irons look the part of the big, super game improvement iron. The top line is very thick, the blade is long from heel to toe, and there’s a lot of offset. This is the one member of the Hot Launch Max family that looks very much like its predecessor, the E525 iron [review HERE].

The Tour Edge Hot Launch Max D ironwoods take the game improvement look up another notch. You can see a healthy amount of the flange behind the thick top line, and the grooves extend across the entire long, low face. Interestingly, there’s less offset in the Hot Launch Max D ironwood than in the Hot Launch Max iron.

For those that want to extend their Hot Launch set into the wedges, the two sand wedges are pictured above. Both are above average in size, but the Hot Launch Max wedge (right) still looks fairly traditional. The Hot Launch Max D wedge has full-face grooves and a more rounded leading edge. In the bag, you’ll also see that the Max D wedge has an enormous, anti-digging sole. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

Throughout the set, the Tour Edge Hot Launch Max irons were a very pleasant surprise in terms of sound and feel. I started with the wedge, and discovered a quiet “thud” at impact with a middle of the bell curve feel. There was good feedback through the hands and a slight change in tone on mishits versus pure strikes.

Moving to the irons, the Hot Launch Max produce a mid-volume “thwack.” They have a mid-low pitch and are free of any metallic tones. It’s a really nice sound that conveys some juice without being overly modern. The feel, as with the wedge, is about average.

Turning to the larger, Max D wedges, I was again surprised by how good the impact sensation was. The size had me anticipating words like “hollow” and “thin,” but the feel was completely normal. It wasn’t remarkably good, but simply keeping the feel average with a club of this size is a win.

The Tour Edge Hot Launch Max D irons are noticeably louder and noisier than their smaller brother. They’re louder than average, and the tone is a little harsher, a “knock” that hints at the club’s hollow construction. Similarly, the feel is firmer. While the Max D does suffer in comparison to the Tour Edge Hot Launch Max irons, I wouldn’t say that its sound or feel is a reason not to play them.

Performance

Unlike most of the other 2026 Hot Launch clubs, there are big, obvious differences between these two sets. The Tour Edge Hot Launch Max irons are conventionally shaped, the Max D ironwoods are mini hybrids. The Max D ironwoods also have slightly weaker lofts. But despite the dramatic differences in appearance, these irons share some key similarities.

One of the standout characteristics for both sets is their performance on fat shots. The Max D ironwoods have extremely wide soles, but the Tour Edge Hot Launch Max irons are no slouch in that department. Both sets are very capable of taking a dirt-first strike and producing a playable result. Obviously no one should aspire to hitting the ground before the ball, but it’s nice to know you have a lot of insurance if you do.

Both sets are also very stable and forgiving. Again, the Hot Launch Max D ironwoods are the more extreme example, but both sets can do a lot with a bad mishit. Even on the edges of the face, I didn’t feel the club twisting in my hand. More importantly, I didn’t see the ball shooting left or right. If you get the ball somewhere on the club face, it’s going to get up in the air and go in the general direction that you aimed.

Where the two sets diverge dramatically is in launch and spin. The Tour Edge Hot Launch Max irons are built for distance with mid launch and low spin. They have ample ball speed, and they use it to produce boring shots that carry a long way. Depending on your swing, you may not see the ball drop and stop, but that is often the tradeoff for hitting your 7I longer than your pals.

In contrast, the Tour Edge Hot Launch Max D ironwoods want to fly sky high. Their weaker lofts and wider soles produce very high launch angles, and they have average spin. This pairs with solid ball speed to produce shots that get up quickly, stay there, then drop softly. For faster swingers, the Max D ironwoods won’t be as long as the Tour Edge Hot Launch Max irons, but slower swingers are likely to find them longer.

Finally, I was impressed with the both the Hot Launch Max and Max D wedges. Given the wide soles, I was not expecting the spin to be as high as it was. The Max clearly outpaced the Max D in this category, but both were respectable. Add in the high launch that you’d expect from the wide soles, a lot of stability on mishits, and you have short game tools that can help recreational players generate more makable putts. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

With these two sets, Tour Edge covers the needs of a wide range of golfers. The Tour Edge Hot Launch Max irons are a great choice for players who want forgiveness and distance in a conventionally shaped iron. Players who want maximum forgiveness and more help elevating their shots will find both in the Hot Launch Max D ironwoods. [See Price / Buy]



Hot Launch Max Irons Tour Edge Break through to more distance with the all-new Hot Launch Max irons. Built for effortless power, they help launch the ball farther while maintaining control and consistency. A refined 431 stainless steel hollow-body design delivers superior feel, maximum distance, and forgiving performance in a traditional cavity-back shape. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Tour Edge Hot Launch Max Irons Price & Specs

Tour Edge Hot Launch Max D Ironwoods Price & Specs