Herschel Watt Golf Bag Review

50 Words or Less

The trio of Herschel Watt golf bags are strong entries from a trusted name. Watt Sunday Bag bridges the gap between the Light Stand Bag and true minimalism. Choosing between the Watt Stand Bags comes down to how much gear you want to tote.

Introduction

Even if you’re not consciously aware of Herschel Supply Company, you’ve definitely seen their bags. From backpacks to duffels to camera bags to totes, they make some of the world’s best bags. I’ve had a Herschel duffel bag for about a decade, and it’s a staple of almost every trip I’ve taken in that time.

New for 2026 is Herschel Supply Golf. They’ve launched with a comprehensive lineup of golf bags, travel bags, shoe bags, and even head covers. In this review, I’ll be taking a close look at the three Herschel Watt golf bags – two stand bags and a Sunday bag – to see if this beloved brand can become a fixture in the golf space.

Looks

Each of the Herschel Watt golf bags looks like a Herschel bag. These are straightforward designs without a lot of fluff – bags you can carry for years to come.

All three Herschel Watt golf bags are offered in a trio of colors – Black, Navy, and Woodland Camo – and that base fabric is allowed to be the star of the show. All three have a subtle diamond pattern; it’s most evident on the navy. The navy and camo colorways also have a little contrast in the form of beige leather trim on the spine handle.

Branding on all three Watt golf bags is minimal. Herschel’s signature patch is placed on the corner of the ball pocket. “Herschel Supply Company” is stitched along the lower right side. Ironically, it’s most visible on the Woodland Camo colorway. [See Price / Buy]

Features

Each Herschel Watt bag is unique, but there are several common features. Each one comes with a matching rain hood and a small zippered pouch, ideal for keeping tees or ball markers organized inside the larger pockets. They also have a large Velcro strip below the handle where you can stick a glove. Finally, on their right sides, each bag has a “vintage-inspired leather umbrella holder,” a towel ring with gear attachment loop, and an easy access phone slot.

Where the three bags differ substantially is in their pockets. Starting with the minimalist, the Herschel Watt Sunday golf bag has a velour-lined valuables pocket on top of a full-length pocket on its right side. On the back, there’s a zippered ball pocket that can easily hold five dozen balls and has an interior divider for better organization. In an interesting move, the left side of this Sunday bag also has a full-length pocket, giving this bag more storage than any other Sunday bag I can think of.

Moving to the middle child, the Herschel Watt Light Stand golf bag also has a velour-lined valuables pocket on top of a full-length pocket on its right side. The back of the bag has an equally cavernous zippered ball pocket, but it adds drink sleeves on either side. There are also two D-rings surrounding the handle. On the bag’s left, there’s a mid-sized insulated cooler pocket topped with another sleeve and a pen holder.

Finally, the Herschel Watt Stand golf bag is the biggest bag with the most storage capacity. On the right, there’s a valuables pocket, a full-length apparel pocket, and a mid-sized zipper pocket toward the bottom. The back of the bag has the huge ball pocket, it has the drink sleeves, it has the D-rings, and it adds a velour-lined magnetic pocket, ideal for a rangefinder. On the bag’s left, you’ll find an insulated cooler pocket with another sleeve and pen holder, just like on the Light Stand Bag.

Performance

Let’s start with the metrics on each of the Herschel Watt golf bags. Starting with the biggest, the Herschel Watt Stand Bag is 5.7 pounds with measurements of 36.50″(H) x 13.50″(W) x 12.25″(D). The middle child, the Herschel Watt Light Stand Bag is 5.6 pounds and 36.50″(H) x 13.00″(W) x 10.00″(D). Finally, the Herschel Watt Sunday Bag is a trim 3.95 pounds and 35.75″(H) x 13.50″(W) x 8.75″(D). While the Watt Stand Bag only weighs 0.1 pounds more than the Light Stand Bag when empty, the extra storage capacity means that, for most golfers, it’s going to end up being substantially heavier when loaded.

Turning to the tops, the Herschel Watt Sunday Bag and the Light Stand Bag have three-way tops with full-length dividers, but the Light Stand Bag’s top is larger. The Herschel Watt Stand Bag has a five-way top that is the largest of the three, but it has only three full lengths dividers.

I could fit fourteen clubs with midsize grips into the Stand Bag easily, and there was minimal friction putting them in and pulling them out. The Light Stand Bag can hold fourteen clubs, but it gets a little sticky. With the Sunday Bag, I was able to squeeze in fourteen clubs, but I would not want to play that way. I think eleven would be a fine number for the Sunday Bag.

As the name suggests, both the Stand Bag and the Light Stand Bag have legs that deploy with moderate pressure on the hinged base. The legs snap back with some force – I’d rate them a B – and there’s a very strong Velcro leg restraint for use when you’re riding.

One of the more unusual features in this lineup is the molded base on the Herschel Watt Sunday Bag. I wasn’t sure what to make of this at first, but I found that it gave the bottom of the bag good structure and reduced grip tangling. It also helps the bag to sit better on a push or riding cart.

All three Herschel Watt bags have heavily padded straps, but my favorite is the “vintage sherpa” lined single strap on the Sunday Bag. Not only is it comfortable with a unique aesthetic, it gives the strap a little grip on your shoulder.

The backpack straps on the two stand bags are a relative weakness. I found them prone to sliding, particularly on a jacket or slicker shirt, and they don’t have a self-balancing mechanism like we see on some other stand bags. One positive is that the backpack straps can be easily removed with the four plastic clips for the days you’re riding or pushing.

All the bags also have a structured spine handle and a handle at the base that makes moving them very easy. The two stand bags also have handle integrated into the top and a strap passthrough.

Overall, this is a solid trio of bags that all perform well on the course. If you love to walk, don’t carry a full set, but want a little more storage, the Sunday Bag is a strong choice [true minimalist will want to check out the Koger bag HERE]. Both Watt Stand Bags are very good, it’s just a question of how many clubs you carry and how much storage you want. The Watt Light Stand Bag is great for anything less than thirteen clubs. If you need all fourteen sticks, a full change of clothes, and a couple cool drinks, the Watt Stand Bag is the easy choice. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

At $200, $250, and $290, respectively, the Herschel Watt Sunday Bag, Light Stand Bag, and Stand Bag are priced fairly given the current golf economy. These are well-built and well-designed bags from a name that’s been trusted for years in all types of luggage. Whether you walk exclusively or just some of the time, there’s a Watt that will serve you well. [See Price / Buy]

