Golf News – June 2, 2026

Zero Torque. Total Alignment. Introducing VZN.1i from L.A.B. Golf

VZN.1i is the first Lie Angle Balance putter designed to optimize alignment

CRESWELL, OR – L.A.B. Golf, renowned for pioneering Lie Angle Balance (L.A.B.) technology in putting, has offi cially unveiled the next model in their revolutionary lineup of putters, VZN.1i. VZN.1i combines Lie Angle Balance technology with alignment through geometry, giving golfers clear aim and added confidence on the greens.

VZN.1i was created with one goal in mind – optimizing alignment. The head is specifically designed to show where the face is pointed and intentionally positioned to help lock in on the target line, leading to improved aim and accuracy.

Featuring a traditional, full-sized mallet profile, VZN.1i introduces a 303 stainless-steel face insert that offers a deeper milling than existing L.A.B. models. Equipped with a dual pickup method including a “gimme getter” and a scoop option, VZN.1i is available in both 0-Degree (Vertical) and 1.5-Degree shaft lean variations.

“VZN.1i was approached formulaically by combining everything we’ve learned from the success of previous L.A.B. Golf models into a familiar mallet shape that’s easy on the eyes and even easier to putt with,” said Cameron Day, Senior Vice President of Product at L.A.B. Golf. “Every L.A.B. putter is engineered to roll the ball on its intended line through Lie Angle Balance technology. With VZN.1i, we took things a step further by simplifying another critical aspect of putting: alignment.”

As with all L.A.B. putters, every VZN.1i is hand-balanced and assembled, passing through up to 10 different stages of craftsmanship before reaching the end of the production process. The Custom version allows golfers to select their preferred shaft, head color, putting style, shaft lean, shaft length, lie angle, alignment markings, head weight, and grip.

VZN.1i is available now at www.labgolf.com and at authorized retailers starting June 9. The Stock model is available for $499; Custom versions start at $599. Golfers can explore all options through L.A.B. Golf’s official website.

Visit L.A.B. Golf HERE

VESSEL Introduces the Sunday IV: A New Standard for the Modern Carry Bag

Award-winning design meets elevated craftsmanship in the next evolution of VESSEL’s Sunday bag lineup.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — VESSEL, the leader in luxury performance golf bags and accessories, today announced the launch of the Sunday IV, the newest generation of its acclaimed Sunday bag collection. Thoughtfully redesigned for golfers who prefer to walk the course, practice with intention, or carry only what they need, the Sunday IV pairs lightweight performance with the premium materials, purposeful organization, and refined craftsmanship that have become hallmarks of the VESSEL brand.

Built around the philosophy that carrying fewer clubs shouldn’t mean compromising on quality, the Sunday IV introduces a series of meaningful upgrades, including a reimagined pocket layout, a full 360-degree zip-off ball pocket panel for personalization, genuine leather carry handles, and velour-lined dividers for premium club protection.

While many Sunday bags prioritize minimalism above all else, the Sunday IV delivers a more complete on-course experience through thoughtful organization and premium functionality. Golfers will find dedicated storage for essentials, including a magnetic rangefinder pocket lined with antimicrobial velour, a cooler-lined bottle sleeve with expandable magnetic closure, a garment compartment, and multiple accessory storage options. The bag also features an integrated AirTag® compartment, allowing players to keep track of their gear wherever the game takes them.

At the core of the Sunday IV is VESSEL’s patented technology platform. The Rotator Stand System provides enhanced stability across varying terrain, while the Equilibrium 2.0 Double Strap automatically self-adjusts to promote balanced weight distribution and carrying comfort throughout the round.

Available in Black, Grey, White, and DXR Black, the Sunday IV offers golfers multiple premium material options. The standard collection features VESSEL’s signature Tour-Grade Synthetic Leather with genuine leather touchpoints and a pebbled finish, while the DXR Black model utilizes lightweight Diamond X-PAC Ripstop (DXR) construction for additional weight savings.

Key Features

Patented Rotator Stand System for maximum stability

Patented self-adjusting Equilibrium 2.0 Double Strap

Magnetic rangefinder pocket with antimicrobial velour lining

Cooler-lined bottle sleeve with expandable magnetic closure

Velour-lined valuables pocket with interior ring pocket

Garment compartment and large accessories pocket

Integrated AirTag® compartment

360° zip-off ball pocket panel for personalization

Integrated hip pad for carrying comfort

The launch follows national recognition from MyGolfSpy, which recently named the Sunday IV the Best Sunday Carry Bag of 2026, praising its combination of comfort, functionality, premium construction, and overall performance within the category.

Visit VESSEL Golf HERE