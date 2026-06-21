The 2026 U.S. Open Recap

Shinnecock Hills, NY – Wyndham Clark has won the 2026 US Open in wire-to-wire fashion. This marks his fifth PGA Tour win and second US Open in only four years. This win also earns him $4.5 million in prize money.

The tournament felt almost like a forgone conclusion at the end of the third round. With scores of 64, 69 and 70, Clark had amassed a commanding six-shot lead at 7-under par. In large part, it was due to his putting.

Through three-quarters of the tournament he’d made over 250 feet of putts with over 50 feet as par saves, specifically. Only a few days ago, he’d signed a deal with PING to exclusively play a Scottsdale TEC putter (read HERE), but had already won earlier this year at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with in the bag. Despite getting off to a shaky front nine start, Clark righted the ship and continued to lean on his putter to finish with a score of 4-under par to win by a single stroke.

But to start the final day of the tournament, it was Sam Burns who looked dominant early. He at one point was four-under through eight holes. Burns, who scored a final round 67, would ultimately come up just a bit short of winning, though. With a score of 3-under par for the tournament, he wound up in second place.

The golf course was playing extremely difficult for the rest of the field, too. By the end of the tournament there was only three players who finished under par. The only other player under par besides Clark and Burns was Tom Kim.

The most striking part of this tournament was just how much the crowds were rooting against Clark. After commenting that it was “unfortunate” the crowd was “flat” as he finished his third round, they actively cheered when he missed a green or a putt in the final one. Multiple patrons were escorted off the property for heckling him. Meanwhile, Burns was the one actively being cheered on, until really the final few holes of Clark’s round.

The next event on the schedule is the Travelers Championship. Last year, Keegan Bradley won that event for the second time in his career. He’ll obviously be looking to win it again, but will be contending with plenty of top-tier competition. Some of the highest-ranked players scheduled to compete in that tournament include Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Cameron Young.

Wyndham Clark’s What’s In The Bag:

Driver: TaylorMade QI4D (9° playing at 8.25°) / Project X Titan Yellow 60 TX

3 Wood: PING G440 (15°) / Project X Titan Black 80 TX

3-5 Irons: Titleist T200 / True Temper Dynamic Gold X7

6-9 Irons: Titleist T100 / True Temper Dynamic Gold X7

Pitching Wedge: Titleist Vokey Design SM11 (44° 10F) / True Temper Dynamic Gold X7

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM11 (50° 12F, 54° 14F) / True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Lob Wedge: Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60° L) / True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset

Golf Ball: Titleist ProV1x