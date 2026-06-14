The 2026 RBC Canadian Open Recap

Caledon, ON – Bud Cauley has won the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. With a total score of 17-under par, this is his first PGA Tour win. Along with the title, he earned $1.764 million with this victory.

Cauley was once the top-ranked junior player, but despite that, he played 15 seasons and made 239 starts on Tour before breaking through. After the round, when asked what he was thinking about, he responded, “how hard it was” to win this first PGA Tour event and also how grateful and happy he is for the people in his life that supported him on his journey.

With rounds of 69, 63, 66, and 65, solid, consistent play led him to this victory. Announcer Jim Nantz called a chip-in on his 12th hole the “shot of a lifetime.” But for him, he contributed his win to a lot of good putting, not just that fateful chip.

On his heels was the current fourth-ranked player in the world, Matt Fitzpatrick. He would finish in solo second place, with a score of 15-under par, two shots back of the lead. That finish moves him into first for the FedEx Cup points standings. Victor Hovland would round out the top three with a score of 14-under.

One other notable this week was actually a player who didn’t finish, Brooks Koepka. Despite getting off to a hot start with rounds of 64 and 68, he cooled off with a round of 72 and actually withdrew before his final round on Sunday. He blamed his play on an issue with his hand and said, “I’m struggling to grip the club with my ring finger and pinkie finger…my fingers would come loose, it was kind of numb. I don’t know what the deal was, but hopefully we’ll figure it out.”

Next week will be the third major championship of the year, the U.S. Open. There, J.J. Spaun will look to defend the title he earned last year after making that iconic nearly 65-foot putt on the final hole. While multiple U.S. Open winner Koepka is now in doubt to play, there will be no shortage of players looking to put their name on the iconic trophy, including the current World Golf Rankings’ top three players: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Cameron Young.

Bud Cauley’s What’s In The Bag:

Driver: Titleist GTS2 (8°) / Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X

3 Wood: Titleist GTS3 (15° set at B1) / Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Red 70 TX

3 Iron: Titleist U505 (3) / Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 8 X

Irons: Titleist T250 (4) and Titleist 620 MB (5-9) / True Temper Dynamic Gold S300

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM11 (48° 10F, 52° 12F, 56° 14F), WedgeWorks (60° K*) / True Temper Dynamic Gold S300

Putter: Scotty Cameron GOLO 7 S1 Tour Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x