Titleist GTS2 Driver Review

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The Titleist GTS2 driver offers improvements in performance and adjustability while remaining incredibly fast. Playable for golfers at all levels. One of the best drivers of 2026.

Introduction

After weeks of heavy play on the PGA Tour and countless teaser images, we can officially talk about one of the most anticipated products of 2026: the Titleist GTS2 driver. Taking the “Generational Technology” from the GT Series and expanding it to more of the head, the GTS drivers offer more forgiveness and adjustability with the same high speed that made the GT a hit across all levels of golf.

Looks

If you were expecting anything other than a beautiful, traditional-looking driver from Titleist, A) you’re going to be disappointed and B) what planet have you been living on?

At address, the Titleist GTS2 driver is a “sea of black” according to Matt Meeker. There are no pinstripes, no visible carbon fiber, no fancy graphics, just sleek, high gloss black. You will find a “GTS” alignment aid, but it’s small and relatively low contrast. In terms of shape and size, the GTS2 driver has the largest footprint and a balanced-but-not-symmetrical shape.

The sole of the Titleist GTS2 driver is similarly clean, though it is a little busier than the GT2. From this perspective, we can see the contrast between the polymer and metal sections – something I’ll discuss more later. The branding is modestly sized – “GTS2” near the trailing edge and a tone-on-tone “Titleist Design” nearer the front. Though it isn’t called out like many other tech features, what caught my eye was the pair of movable weights. Matt Meeker noted an appreciation for the white line down the middle and the “slimming angular brushed finish framework.” [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

Just as with the look, if you were expecting something loud and off the wall from Titleist…you’re weird. The Titleist GTS2 driver has a focused, traditional impact sensation through the hands and ears.

Matt Meeker stretched the bounds of proper English trying to capture the sound. It is metallic, but not in a high pitched, “tink”-y way. It’s lower in pitch, deeper in character, and extremely consistent. No matter the strike quality, you get a mid-volume sound that’s resonant and powerful.

That same word – powerful – comes through in the feel. The GTS2 driver is very stable, leading to a solid, firm impact feel. Matt Meeker noted limited feedback except low on the face and toward the toe. As the player more expert in missing the middle, I’ll disagree – I felt I could call out impact locations all over the face with good precision.

Titleist GTS Driver Fitting

I’ve been fitting and getting fit for for over twenty years, yet I learn something from every experience. For this fitting in particular, it drove home how there is no perfect fitting [more on that HERE] and that the golfer really needs to take responsibility for their fit.

Two years ago, I was fit for the Titleist GT3 driver [review HERE]. I went into that fitting expecting to leave with the GT2 – the more forgiving model – but at that time two things were true: 1) I was hitting an unplayable hook and 2) my strike quality was as good as it’s been in a long time. Because I’m no better than anyone else, I overlooked the latter (“This is my new normal”) and focused on the former. When my fitter zeroed in on the GT3, I was flattered (“He sees what a good player I am!”) and went with it.

Over the last two years, some of my best, most memorable driving rounds have come with the Titleist GT3. During my first round – a big scramble event – I drove three greens and threatened a couple others. The only reason that it wasn’t in the bag full time is that it wasn’t as consistent or forgiving as I needed it to be.

When I walked into my GTS fitting, I shared all this with my fitter. After seeing just a couple swings, he nodded, took the GT3 out of my hands, saying, “Yeah, I can see why this doesn’t work for you.” This wasn’t him dumping on me, my previous fitter, or the club; he was simply seeing me in a different context. On the day of my GTS fitting, my strike quality was abysmal due to an early season filled with small injuries, tons of work, and very little golf. My normal hook was still around, but it wasn’t nearly as big an issue as trying to find the center of the club face.

My fitter put the Titleist GTS2 driver in my hands, and things were immediately better. His focus was less on the forgiveness than on the spin. He felt that the GT3 was too low spin for me, and that inadequate spin would make my hook worse. The results from the fitting were hard to argue with. We hit the GTS3 and GTS4 for the sake of being comprehensive, but there was no real doubt that I would walk away with the Titleist GTS2 driver.

We did spend a lot of time dialing in the specs and settings. One slightly jarring change was the move to an 11 degree head in the Titleist GTS2 driver, done to give me more spin. I took my own advice and voiced my concern: I’ve been fit into higher lofted heads before, and they end up on the shelf because I cannot abide a weak, floaty ball flight [more on that HERE]. He compromised – and sated my ego – by setting the loft to 10.25 in D1, “The same driver set up Cam Young uses.” Finally, we experimented with the weights and settled on putting the heavier weight back for more stability.

One thing we did not spend much time on was the shaft. I came in with the Project X HZRDUS Black in my GT3 and left with a Project X Titan in my Titleist GTS2 driver. My fitter immediately clocked my “aggressive” transition and said nothing else was going to tame that as well. Matt Meeker took more advantage of the large array of shafts, eventually settling on the Graphite Design Tour AD FI [review HERE]. Titleist offers numerous high end shaft options from Mitsubishi, Graphite Design, Fujikura, and more.

Performance

The thing that made the GT2 driver [review HERE] “Generational Technology” was Titleist’s use of thermoform in the crown. For the Titleist GTS2 driver, that same material is being used not just in the crown but also in the sole – “a full thermoform body,” per Titleist – to allow for more discretionary weighting. Said more plainly: more of this club is made of a super lightweight material so that more weight can be put where it will improve performance.

Some of this weight savings was used to give the Titleist GTS2 driver a Dual Weighting System – a significant upgrade over the GT2. With these two ports, golfers can find their ideal center of gravity (CG) position, balancing stability, launch, and spin. As I noted above, I put the heavier weight back for more stability. Matt Meeker, who hits the center of the face much dependably often than I do, found his optimal launch and spin with the heavier weight forward [Meeker’s LM data is below].

Carrying forward from numerous generations of Titleist woods is the Sure-Fit hosel. With sixteen settings that allow players 2.25 degrees of freedom to change loft, lie, and face angle, this is a case of “If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.” I took advantage of this to loft down an 11 degree head and open the face to fight my hook. Matt Meeker plays his Titleist GTS2 driver at A1 – the stock, square setting.

Another hallmark of the GT series was its speed. Titleist engineered some of the most aerodynamic heads in the game, leading to faster club head speeds and better ball speeds. That has also carried forward to GTS. According to Titleist, this lines featured “a more pronounced raised tail” to reduce resistance during the swing. While this won’t make golfers noticeably faster, I did find that I was more consistently at the top of my speed range with the Titleist GTS2 driver compared to others.

While Matt Meeker and I don’t have a lot in common when it comes to our golf games, the one thing we both need is more spin. That was a major factor in both of us being fit for the Titleist GTS2 driver. All else equal, this is going to be higher spinning than the GTS3 and GTS4 drivers. That said, it’s not remotely a high spinning driver; I would call it mid spin at most. What is high is the spin consistency. In my testing – which included shots all across the face – there were only a few shots outside of a 400 RPM range.

Meeker and I were both very happy with the top end of our bags, but the Titleist GTS2 driver is making a real push to take both spots. For me, I’m getting the potential for more speed and distance with forgiveness that rivals my current gamer. As my fitter said told me, with the heavier weight back, the GTS2 driver rivals other OEMs’ max forgiveness drivers. After several years with TaylorMade, Matt Meeker is seeing the possibility of even more distance and consistency. He “saw beautiful high trajectories that seemed to carry forever with ample roll-out.” Keep your eyes on this review for updates as we continue our testing. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

Overall, the Titleist GTS2 driver is one of the most impressive drivers I’ve hit this year. The fact that it can be a great fit for players as different as Matt Meeker and me is just one reason. The GTS2 proves that you don’t have to choose between high performance and forgiveness. It’s simultaneously easy to hit and one of the fastest drivers on the market. [See Price / Buy]



Titleist GT2 Driver Delivering impressive distance from any impact point, the Titleist GT2 Driver extracts maximum performance through a forgiving design. Get the stability and added confidence of a high-MOI driver without sacrificing speed. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Titleist GTS2 Driver Price & Specs