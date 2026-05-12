Golf News – May 12, 2026

Mini Driver, Major Control: Tour Edge Introduces the New Exotics Mini Driver

Control meets speed in a versatile 280cc design powered by Tour Edge’s legendary Combo Brazing technology

BATAVIA, IL – Tour Edge Golf, a leader in high-performance golf equipment for 40 years, introduces the all-new Exotics Mini Driver, engineered to deliver a powerful combination of speed, control, and versatility in the long game.

The Exotics Mini combines a titanium face with a stainless-steel body to balance ball speed with stability and control, creating a versatile option at the top end of the bag. Designed for a wide range of players—from those seeking added confidence and control off the tee to accomplished golfers looking for a reliable option both off the tee and from the deck—the Mini adapts to varying course conditions with ease.

The Exotics Mini Driver is available for pre-order beginning today for $399.99 USD at touredge.com , and will be available for purchase at retail outlets worldwide on May 22, 2026.

At the core of the design is Tour Edge’s proprietary Combo Brazing technology, a high-precision thermal bonding process that seamlessly fuses a titanium cup face to a stainless-steel body into a single, continuous structure. By eliminating energy loss found in traditional multi-piece constructions, Combo Brazing delivers faster face response, more efficient energy transfer, and a uniquely powerful yet controlled feel.

“While the initial goal was to enhance control and versatility in the long game, Combo Brazing ultimately drove measurable gains in ball speed and distance within the mini driver category,” said Vice President of R&D Matt Neeley. “In robot testing, we’ve documented higher ball speeds, higher launch, reduced spin, and increased carry and total distance compared to leading models.”

The multi-material construction also allows mass to be positioned lower and deeper in the head to increase stability, while the thin titanium face is engineered to maintain ball speed across a wider impact area.

In addition to distance performance, the Exotics Mini emphasizes forgiveness through a heavier stainless-steel body that shifts mass toward the perimeter. This configuration increases MOI relative to traditional all-titanium mini drivers, helping preserve ball speed and directional stability on off-center strikes. Paired with Pyramid Face Technology from the Exotics metalwood line, the design is intended to support consistent speed across the face.

To further enhance MOI, a lightweight carbon fiber crown frees additional mass that is strategically repositioned low and deep in the head to improve stability and promote optimal launch with controlled spin.

The versatile 280cc head provides a confident look at address while offering greater control than a traditional driver. A shallower face design makes it easier to achieve optimal contact off the turf, enhancing playability from the fairway.

“We designed the Mini to be about five millimeters shallower than other mini drivers on the market,” explained Tour Edge CEO David Glod. “That change improves playability off the deck. From a clean fairway lie, it can function as a strong 3-wood alternative while still providing control off the tee.”

An adjustable hosel system allows for loft and lie tuning to dial in trajectory and shot shape, while a fixed 13-gram rear weight helps stabilize the head through impact to improve dispersion consistency. The Exotics Mini Driver is available in 11.5° and 13.5° lofts in right-handed models.

Visit Tour Exotics Golf HERE

FlightScope and Golf Live Partner for Championship-Ready Bundle

ORLANDO, FL – FlightScope, a global leader in sports performance technology, is excited to announce an integrated coaching collaboration with Golf Live, the leader in instant virtual instruction. In celebration of the upcoming major at the historic Aronimink Golf Club, FlightScope and Golf Live are joining forces to provide golfers with a “championship-level” path to improvement by combining trusted performance data with expert virtual coaching.

Available for a limited time from May 7 through May 20, all current FlightScope Mevo Gen2 and Mevo+ owners, as well as new customers, are eligible to receive a complimentary professional swing evaluation plus an extended 30-day free trial of Golf Live+. This collaboration equips golfers with the professional resources to translate high-level launch monitor data into lower scores and more consistent ball-striking.

“At FlightScope, our mission is to provide golfers with the accurate and trusted performance data they need to reach their full potential,” said Tyler Burnett, VP of Marketing for FlightScope. “By partnering with Golf Live, we are connecting world-class metrics with elite coaching to give our users every opportunity to improve. This partnership turns measured data into actionable instruction, helping golfers achieve better results on the course.”

Direct Measurement for Championship Results

As the golf world prepares for the action at Aronimink, FlightScope is providing its users with the same “inside the ropes” advantage used by the pros. By combining trusted performance data, grounded in FlightScope’s direct measurement philosophy, with Golf Live’s virtual platform, golfers can receive a professional evaluation to ensure they are practicing with purpose.

While the Mevo Gen2 and Mevo+ are already recognized as the trusted game improvement tools due to their unparalleled data accuracy and value for money, the addition of complimentary professional coaching through Golf Live creates a complete performance ecosystem. FlightScope provides the “what” – the precise, measured performance data for every shot – and Golf Live provides the “how” – the expert guidance needed to translate that data into meaningful swing changes.

To get the absolute most out of the complimentary evaluation, FlightScope recommends utilizing the Pro Package and Face Impact Location upgrades. By giving the instructor more data to work with – specifically measured club data – users provide their Golf Live coach with an exceptional level of detail, including:

Club Path and Face Angle: Understand exactly how the club is moving through the impact zone using directly measured D-Plane data – no club stickers required.

Understand exactly how the club is moving through the impact zone using directly measured D-Plane data – Face Impact Location: Identify the precise location of impact for every shot you hit with every club from lob wedge up to driver.

Identify the precise location of impact for every shot you hit with every club from lob wedge up to driver. Zero Guesswork: FlightScope’s measured data optimizes your instructor’s diagnosis, replacing assumptions with data-driven insights for a faster, more effective solution.

The Path to Professional Improvement

This integration reinforces FlightScope’s commitment to delivering professional-grade performance tools to golfers at every level. By removing the cost barrier to elite coaching, this “championship-ready” bundle ensures there has never been a better time to invest in your game – whether you are a new or existing customer.

Golfers can begin the process immediately by downloading the Golf Live App with no upfront costs or credit card required.

Visit FlightScope Golf HERE

BIG MAX AQUA IPX Tour – The Most Waterproof Golf Bag in the World

CERRITOS, CA – It’s not often that something genuinely new comes along in the golf industry, especially in categories such as golf bags. Building on its reputation as a true innovator in its field, BIG MAX is breaking that mould with the introduction of the new Aqua IPX Tour, the world’s first golf bag featuring welded seams for an impenetrable waterproof finish.

Crafted using proprietary IPX material, the AQUA IPX Tour has eliminated all stitching, removing one of the most vulnerable areas for water ingress in modern waterproof bags. When combined with fully waterproof zippers the bag is completely impervious to water, making it the most impressive development in golf bag technology in recent years.

“Waterproofing is something that we consider a minimum requirement in a golf bag,” commented Maxi Reiter, Head of Brand at BIG MAX. “BIG MAX golfers are prepared for anything, come rain or shine, and the IPX Tour is simply the extension of that philosophy. Our Dri Lite bags and Aqua bags provide fantastic protection from the elements, but we wouldn’t be BIG MAX if we didn’t continue to push boundaries. In the AQUA IPX Tour we have taken waterproof design to its limit and we couldn’t be happier to provide the most avid golfers with the very best protection for their gear.”

With 8 spacious pockets, the AQUA IPX Tour isn’t short on storage options, including the large, full length apparel pocket and lined soft-touch valuables pocket. Perhaps the most impressive of the storage options is the XL cooler pocket that is large enough to take multiple bottles or cans and is fitted with a clever spout that allows the pocket to be filled with ice to keep your drinks cool and then drained with ease once your round is over.

In addition to the new design innovations, the AQUA IPX Tour features all of the all the stylish practicality that BIG MAX has become known for. A padded 14 way top, full-length dividers and an XL putter compartment take care of organized club storage, while molded carry handles and a material handle that allows for a cart strap to pass through provide for ease of use and manoeuvrability.

The AQUA IPX Tour is the new ‘Gold Standard’ for waterproof protection. It combines BIG MAX’s enviable reputation for design excellence with clever storage solutions, bold styling and practical simplicity to deliver a package that will keep even the most ardent ‘gear head’ happy. If you’re looking for a golf bag that delivers everything you need, and then some more, the AQUA IPX Tour should definitely be on your shopping list.

Visit BIG MAX HERE