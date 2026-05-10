2026 Truist Championship Recap

Kristoffer Reitan Wins 2026 Truist Championship at Quail Hollow

Charlotte, NC – Kristoffer Reitan (-15) won the 2026 Truist Championship at Quail Hollow. It was his first victory on the PGA Tour. He beat out Rickie Fowler and Nicolai Hojgaard by two strokes. Reitan entered the day one stroke behind leader Alex Fitzpatrick and two ahead of Cameron Young.

Reitan is not a household name for most PGA Tour fans but the Norwegian rookie has been putting in consistently impressive performances since he arrived from the DP World Tour. He will now have a job on the PGA Tour for the long-term and will be one to watch in major championships and potentially for Ryder Cup selection.

While the name of the Truist Championship has gone through changes over the years, the venue has stayed the same. Having hosted the Presidents Cup, PGA Championships, and PGA Tour events, it is a venue that has proven its ability to identify a worthy champion.

Finishing one stroke behind Fowler and Hojgaard was Alex Fitzpatrick in solo fourth. He has come on strong since winning the Zurich with his brother but didn’t cope well with the task of holding the 54-hole lead, shooting 73 to drop back. Tommy Fleetwood, JJ Spaun, and Sungjae Im finished one behind him T5 at -11.

Others who had notable finishes included Ludvig Aberg (T8, -10), Cameron Young (T10, -9), and Rory McIlroy (T19, -5). Surprisingly, the younger Fitzpatrick beat his more decorated brother Matt by a margin of 13 strokes. Perhaps even more shockingly was Hideki Matsuyama’s final tally of +11 after failing to break par in all 4 rounds. These kinds of performances make a convincing argument that the Tour should do away with no cut events going forward.

There was also an opposite field event taking place simultaneously. Brandt Snedeker turned back the clock and won the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, beating a very decent field along the way. That will gain him some more longevity on the big tour as he approaches age 50.

The Truist Championship was the second of two signature events in a row and will lead into next week’s PGA Championship at Aronimink. Scottie Scheffler won last year’s edition of this major championship and will defend his title against most of the world’s best, including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Kristoffer Reitan What’s In The Bag

Driver: PING G440 K 9° (Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 60 TX)

3 Wood: PING G440 MAX 15° (Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 80 TX)

7 Wood: PING G440 MAX 21° (Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 85 TX)

Irons: PING Blueprint S 4-9 (KBS Tour X)

Wedges: Ping S259 46°-S, 50°-S, 54°-S, 58°-S (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Ping PLD Custom Ally Blue H