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LAB Golf LINK.2.2 Putter Review

Published May 12, 2026 at 4:00 am by 
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50 Words or Less

The LAB Golf LINK.2.2 putter is a compact blade that hides zero torque performance in a beautiful, traditional head shape.  Great feel during the swing.  Conventional set up position makes for an easy transition into zero torque.

LAB Golf LINK.2.2 Putter Review review

Introduction

While mallet putters dominate the PGA Tour and World Golf Rankings, OEMs are finding new ways to improve the performance of blade putters and keep the traditional shapes relevant.  The new LAB Golf LINK.2.2 is an important part of this trend, taking a beautiful, traditional putter shape and infusing it with zero torque performance.

LAB Golf LINK.2.2 Putter Review review

Looks

The LAB Golf LINK.2.2 is part of the company’s efforts to bring lie angle balanced putters to a wider range of golfers, and, visually, it’s highly effective.  A sharp eye would notice that the hosel is positioned further back than normal, that’s the only hint that this is not your normal “compact, wide-body blade with a square back.”  LAB Golf did a great job with the shaping and proportions of this putter.

Flipping to the sole, it becomes obvious that this is not your everyday putter.  The LAB Golf LINK.2.2 has weights bracketing the branding on the heel and toe.  You can also see the screw that connects the neck to the rest of the putter.

There are a number of customization options available for the LINK.2.2 putter.  There’s just one finish (for now) but you can choose from fifteen front alignment marks and eight rear alignment marks.  There is a cost to accessing these custom looks: the stock version of the LINK.2.2 is $499, customs start at $599.

LAB Golf LINK.2.2 Putter Review review

Above, you can see the LAB Golf LINK.2.2 side by side with the LINK.2.1 [review HERE].  The LINK.2.2 is over half an inch shorter from heel to toe and almost half an inch longer from front to back.  They share the black PVD finish, single white sight line, and have the same cavity width.

Subjectively, I have a strong preference for the LINK.2.2.  I’ve always liked compact Ansers (I still kick myself for selling some of the 3/4s that I had), and the LINK.2.2 scratches that itch with its shorter heel to toe measurement.  Conversely, the LINK.2.1 is about 1/8″ longer from heel to toe than conventional Ansers, and that makes it look too skinny to my eye. [See Price / Buy]

LAB Golf LINK.2.2 Putter Review review

Sound & Feel

Both LINK.2 putters are made from 303 stainless steel and feature a deep fly mill face.  Despite those key similarities, they diverge dramatically when it comes to sound and feel.  At impact, the LAB Golf LINK.2.2 produces a high pitched “ting.”  It’s a quiet but decidedly metallic sound that’s very consistent across the face.

Absolutely perfect strikes are rewarded with a soft, connected feel.  Anything less feels firm.  No strike felt unpleasant or harsh, but the LINK.2.2 is very demanding if you want that premium, soft feel.  This is an interesting counterpoint to the way this putter actually performs.

The one similarity between the LINK.2.2 and the LINK.2.1 is that the feedback is not crystal clear.  It’s obvious when a strike is perfect and when it’s anything less.  To get more information – heel vs. toe, how badly you missed the center – you need to be paying close attention.

LAB Golf LINK.2.2 Putter Review review

Performance

The two LINK.2 putters look different, they feel different, but they share some of their best performance qualities.  That starts with the feeling of weight.  Despite being zero torque/lie angle balanced, the LAB Golf LINK.2.2 has some heft to it.  It doesn’t feel like swinging an anchor, but it’s not airy.  For me, it hits that “just right” zone where I can feel the head and move it without outsized effort.

LAB Golf LINK.2.2 Putter Review review

This feeling of “just right” weight led to excellent distance control.  Longer putts are the one area where I typically struggle with zero torque putters, but that was never the case with the LAB Golf LINK.2.2.  I didn’t feel like I had to hit the ball harder or softer than normal.  At every distance, the LINK.2.2 felt like a natural extension of my body.

LAB Golf LINK.2.2 Putter Review review

Where the LINK.2.2 surpasses its skinny brother is in forgiveness.  Testing them head to head indoors on a launch monitor, I saw more consistent ball speed from the LINK.2.2 compared to the LINK.2.1.  I also achieved better results on the green.  Some of this may be my preference for the LINK.2.2 bleeding through – I love the look and feel of this putter – but my sample size was large enough that I do think the widebody has some objective benefits.

LAB Golf LINK.2.2 Putter Review review

The LAB Golf LINK.2.2 differentiates itself from most LAB putters with its grip and shaft angle.  Like the LINK.2.1, it has zero degree shaft lean and uses a conventional putter grip – not one of LAB’s Press grips.  Because I’ve been using the LINK.2.1 for a while, this set up didn’t feel weird on the LINK.2.2.  For me, the conventional grip helped the LINK.2.2 when it came to long distance putts.  I think that players looking to transition into zero torque may also appreciate this more conventional set up.

For me, the LAB Golf LINK.2.2 hit a sweet spot that performed extremely well.  I loved the look and the way that it felt during the swing, and the result were excellent.  My putts were starting on their intended line – the primary benefit of zero torque putters – and I still had strong distance control.  The LINK.2.2 gave me the best of traditional and modern putters in one.

LAB Golf LINK.2.2 Putter Review review

Finally, as with the LINK.2.1, the LAB Golf LINK.2.2 is offered stock and custom, with base prices of $499 and $599, respectively.  Going custom allows you to pick your alignment aid, lie angle, shaft length, and head weight.  Custom grip options include Lamkin Deep Etched, rubber and cord pistol grips, LAB’s Pistol 0, the Garsen Quad Tour [review HERE], and a trio of Super Stroke grips – Tour 2.0, Flatso 2.0, Pistol 1.0.  Finally, there are five shafts options: steel (the stock option, what I used for this review), ACCRA ($100 upcharge), GEARS ($175), Diamana ($250), and TPT ($399). [See Price / Buy]

LAB Golf LINK.2.2 Putter Review review

Conclusion

LAB Golf remains at the forefront of the zero torque movement because they’re innovating on numerous fronts.  Not only are they offering golfers more options in their best-known shapes like the DF3i [review HERE], they’re also opening up zero torque to more players with offerings like the LAB Golf LINK.2.2.  If you’re a traditionalist who has avoided zero torque until now, this could be the putter that changes your mind. [See Price / Buy]

L.A.B. Golf LINK 2.2 Putter

Who’s It For: Golfers wanting a wider square-back blade with added stability and responsive feel

L.A.B. Golf LINK 2.2 Putter
Buy Now
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Matt Saternus
Latest posts by Matt Saternus (see all)

4 Comments

  1. Nicolás Rodillo
    May 12, 2026 at 6:57 am  ·  Reply

    Hi Matt, great review. In your opinion, do these new Links work better than the DF3 or DF 2.1?
    Cheers from Chile,
    Nicolás

    • Matt Saternus
      May 12, 2026 at 7:05 am  ·  Reply

      Nicolas,

      Objectively, the DF putters are going to be more stable and forgiving. Personally, I like the look of the LINK.2.2 but am getting the best results from the DF3.

      Best,

      Matt

  2. Dan
    May 12, 2026 at 7:41 am  ·  Reply

    Thanks for the Review Matt. Glad you received yours. I ordered mine on the first pre-order day (3/18) and it hasn’t even gone into production yet when was quoted 2-3 weeks. Will go with a Spider next time I guess.

  3. Gerald
    May 12, 2026 at 9:01 am  ·  Reply

    Love the look, but it’s tough to move away from the OZ.1i or DF3. But different models for different golfers and the ability to choose is great. Thx for the thorough review..

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