2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Black Shaft Review

50 Words or Less

The 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Black shaft can stand up to the most aggressive swings. Gives the player total control of their drives. Low launch and spin.

Introduction

Golf is full of aspirational equipment. Sometimes that’s a matter of cost, sometimes it’s a matter of ball striking ability. In the case of the 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Black, it’s mainly a matter of speed. This is one of the strongest shafts in golf – only fast, aggressive swingers need apply.

Looks

I think I’ve run out of references and jokes about black, so I’ll keep this simple. The 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Black is black, matte black, from butt to tip.

It has the same updated branding as the 2024 Ventus Black, and the new TR logo matches the hollow font. Fujikura hasn’t changed the recognizable Ventus graphic. Beneath the graphic, there’s a checkerboard pattern in the black, which is the only aesthetic twist on this all-business shaft. [See Price / Buy]

Feel

I approached the 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Black with a measure of trepidation. When I’m feeling strong and swinging well, I can handle the Ventus Black [review HERE]. I didn’t know if I was ready for the bigger, stronger brother. The short version is: I wasn’t and am not, but the Ventus TR Black deserves a more nuanced discussion.

This is one of the most interesting shafts to me because on one hand, it’s an absolute beast. On my fastest, most aggressive swings, I felt nothing. No twisting, no bending, no kick – nothing. The 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Black is always right where it belongs, right where you put it. Nothing I could do was going to stress it out.

On the other hand, there’s absolutely nothing harsh or unpleasant about this shaft. Most shafts that aspire to be this stout feel boardy during the swing or impact feels a bit jarring. That’s never the case here. This is the guy in the pickup game who actually can dunk on anyone, so he doesn’t need to be a jerk or brag about it.

Per Fujikura, the 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Black is Ultra Stiff in the butt and tip, Stiff in the mid section. For comparison, the Ventus TR Blue [review HERE] has the same Ultra Stiff tip and is Stiff in the butt and mid sections. Ventus TR Red is Stiff in the tip and mid, Ultra Stiff in the butt.

Performance

My testing notes on the 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Black mirror those from the original Ventus TR Black [review HERE]. In short, this is a shaft that makes you earn it. If you want a shaft to give you extra ball speed, elevate the ball, or fight your slice, go somewhere else. The Ventus TR Black is built for the player who wants total control over their drives – for better and worse.

On my very best swings, the Ventus TR Black produced shots that were intoxicating. The stock ball flight is low – clearly below my normal window – with incredible integrity. Wind is a non-factor; the ball tears through it. Players who launch the ball too high or spin it too much may find substantial distance gains with this shaft.

The other thing I felt with the 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Black was total confidence to hit any shot shape. If my swing was good, a small fade swing produced a small fade. Same with big fades, tight draws, and sweeping hooks around the corner of a dogleg.

Careful readers will note that I keep saying “when my swing is good.” The flip side of the Ventus TR Black is that when my swing is off, the results are exactly what I deserve. And, importantly, my swing was off a lot because I was over-swinging. While I am still on the aggressive side of the spectrum, my transition has gotten a bit smoother over the last few years. I simply don’t have the speed necessary for this shaft. On my fast, aggressive days, the standard Ventus Black works well for me; Ventus TR Black is too much.

The 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Black is available in weights ranging from 50 grams to 90 grams. At 50, 60, and 70 grams, it’s offered in both stiff and X flexes. The two heaviest versions, 80 and 90 grams, are available only in X flex. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

With the addition of VeloCore+, the Ventus family continues to be one of the most complete, best performing shaft families in golf. For the absolute fastest, strongest swingers, the 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Black can tame your aggression and keep your drives on track. We mortals should look elsewhere in the line for a better fit. [See Price / Buy]

