Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Threads
PIG_logo_main_no-dash
Newsletter

Podcast Episode 246 – Performance Golf Founder Brixton Albert

Published May 27, 2026 at 2:00 am by 
We independently review everything we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
Plugged In Golf Podcast 630 NEW

Brixton Albert founded Performance Golf with the goal of helping golfers get better faster.  Through working with top instructors and developing game improvement golf clubs, he’s done just that.  But he’s far from finished, as his new AI-driven app proves.  Learn all about how artificial intelligence can find the root of your golf problems and much more in this episode.

Check out our review of the Performance Golf RS1 putter HERE

Listen to the Plugged In Golf Podcast on iTunes HERE

Download this episode HERE

Matt Saternus
Latest posts by Matt Saternus (see all)

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

Plugged In Golf's Mission Is Made Possible With Support From:


Recent Reviews

Hyperice Hypervolt 3 Pro_4429

Hyperice Hypervolt 3 Pro Review

Whether you're an aspiring Olympian or a weekend warrior, the Hyperice Hypervolt 3 Pro is a great tool that will keep you in the game and performing at your best. Full review here.
Tour-Edge-Hot-Launch-Max-Driver_2026-Plugged-In-Golf

Tour Edge Hot Launch Max Driver Review

The Tour Edge Hot Launch Max driver and its anti-slice counterpart, the Max D, are among the best values in golf in 2026. Full review here.
Bettinardi BB 6.0 Putter_2188

Bettinardi BB 6.0 Putter Review

The mixture of elements in the Bettinardi BB 6.0 succeeds on numerous levels.  Get the full review here.
The sole of the Cobra OPTM X driver

Cobra OPTM X Driver Review

Dylan finds the Cobra OPTM X driver to be on par or better than anything from the game's biggest names. Learn more in this review.
Fujikura-Ventus-Red-TR-Plugged-In-Golf-Studio

2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Red Shaft Review

Does the 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Red hit that "just right" spot between Red and Blue? Find out in this review.
RevCore-Hybrid-14-Golf-Bag-Review-Plugged-In-Golf

2026 RevCore Lux Hybrid Stand Bag Review

The 2026 RevCore Lux Hybrid Stand Bag has new upgrades but maintains its affordable price. Full review here.
PIG_Twitter

Do You Like Free Golf Gear?

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and not only will you get the latest reviews, instruction, and more delivered directly to your inbox, you’ll also be entered into regular giveaways for golf clubs and more.

Subscribe Now