Podcast Episode 246 – Performance Golf Founder Brixton Albert

Brixton Albert founded Performance Golf with the goal of helping golfers get better faster. Through working with top instructors and developing game improvement golf clubs, he’s done just that. But he’s far from finished, as his new AI-driven app proves. Learn all about how artificial intelligence can find the root of your golf problems and much more in this episode.
Check out our review of the Performance Golf RS1 putter HERE
Listen to the Plugged In Golf Podcast on iTunes HERE
Download this episode HERE
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