Bettinardi BB 6.0 Putter Review

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The Bettinardi BB 6.0 putter is a slim Fang-style mallet with a beautiful finish. New face milling produces a wonderful impact feel and keeps ball speed consistent on mishits.

Introduction

While there is tremendous, growing diversity among putters, they can generally be sorted into a handful of categories. The new Bettinardi BB 6.0, however, blurs some of those conventional lines. This is a putter made in a traditional style that utilizes a modern shape and a brand new face milling. Is this the recipe for putting nirvana or a messy mash-up? Let’s find out.

Looks

The Bettinardi BB 6.0, like the BB 7.0 [review HERE], is a model that’s been brought into the BB Series from the INOVAI line. While the overall shape – a Fang homage – is the same, there have been several substantial changes. Most noticeable is that the BB 6.0 is a one-piece milling where the INOVAI 6.0 [review HERE] was multi-material and multi-color. Additionally, the shape has been thinned and simplified. In fact, this is one of the slimmest, most rounded Fangs you’ll find.

Like the other 2026 BB Series putters, the Bettinardi BB 6.0 has the beautiful Savannah Blue finish. This is one of the best putter finishes I’ve seen – it’s unique and interesting without being distracting at address or garish. The sole design is also very well done with a tasteful use of space and color. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

For better or worse, every putter in the BB Series gets compared to the BB1 [review HERE]. That putter has some of the best feel that I’ve experienced in years.

The Bettinardi BB 6.0 shares the same VDF (Variable Depth Flymill) Face and milled, one-piece construction, so they are much more alike than they are different. Both putters have a medium volume impact sound that’s low in pitch. They’re both soft and solid in the hands, especially as putts stretch into mid-distance.

If I were to nitpick between these two premium flat sticks, I would say that the Bettinardi BB 6.0 feels firmer than the BB1. It’s a subtle difference that’s probably only found by testing them head to head, but it’s there. The difference in head shape and CG impacts not just the performance but also the feel.

Performance

Bettinardi seems to have found their sweet spot at 3/4 shaft offset and “slight” toe hang. The BB6.0 shares these specs with two other putters in the 2026 BB Series – the BB28 and the BB7.0 [review HERE]. This is just a small tweak from traditional mallet specs – full shaft offset and face balanced – but it’s always good to see variety in what’s offered to golfers.

For me, that change in offset along with the more compact dimensions made this putter a very natural companion on the green. Some mallets can feel heavy or clumsy, but the Bettinardi BB 6.0 feels more like a blade. This is particularly noteworthy given the head weight – 363 grams. Both the head weight and swing weight are higher than I typically play, but the BB 6.0 swung easily. I had good distance control with this putter and hit my start lines with solid consistency.

Where the added weight does show up is in the forgiveness. On mishits – intentional and otherwise – the Bettinardi BB 6.0 feels stable. A long putt struck way out on the toe will produce some twisting, but most quality strikes hold their line. The VDF to helps to keep ball speed robust across the face, making this putter more forgiving than the one-piece construction would suggest.

Finally, the BB 6.0 is one of those putters that simultaneously has a lot of alignment help but also allows you to ignore the alignment aids if you choose. The top line sight line is the focal point, but there are also long white lines on edge of each fang. I don’t like sight lines, but I don’t mind top line sight lines because they’re short and don’t disrupt my ability to aim the face.

I do like Fang-style putters, because the teeth provide a natural alignment aid, and on the Bettinardi BB 6.0, they’re perfectly spaced to frame the ball. Whether you focus on the face, the teeth, or some combination of the lines, I think it’s very easy to get this putter pointed in the right direction. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The mixture of elements in the Bettinardi BB 6.0 succeeds on numerous levels. This is a putter with tremendous feel and a lot of aesthetic appeal. Most importantly, it performs on the green thanks to VDF and its modern shape. If you want a putter that checks a lot of different boxes, the BB 6.0 is worth a roll. [See Price / Buy]

