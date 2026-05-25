Cobra OPTM X Driver Review

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The Cobra OPTM X driver is a lower-spinning driver with unmatched adjustability. Elite combination of length and accuracy. Great fit for a wide range of players.

Introduction

Adjustable hosels changed the game for drivers. Now every club on the market has one. Cobra achieved a similar innovation with its previous generation of drivers, the DS-ADAPT and its revolutionary FutureFit33 hosel. It allows for many more combinations of loft and lie, making it easier for players to dial in a perfect fit. Whether other OEMs will follow suit and change their adjustable hosels remains to be seen, but what’s for sure is players who game new Cobra drivers can benefit from this tool.

Let’s take a look at what Cobra have done in its second generation of drivers with the FutureFit33 hosel, the OPTM. There are four models in the lineup (OPTM X, MAX D, MAX K, and LS). Today I’ll focus on the Cobra OPTM X driver.

Looks

I’ve been able to test several generations of Cobra drivers, and their looks can vary. Some I find very clean and attractive and others not quite as much. Unfortunately the Cobra OPTM X driver falls more into the latter camp for me. The crown is a very glossy black carbon fiber which gets pretty reflective in the sun. The section joining the face to the crown is a matte finish and I found that to be helpful with alignment and limiting distraction. While the graphics on the sole obviously don’t impact play, I find them to be busy and disjointed. On balance, I prefer Cobra drivers with a matte finish.

The shaping of the OPTM X is very nice. Its slight teardrop-shaped head is of moderate size. To my eye, it looks very friendly down by the ball. It isn’t overly deep front to back and has a good deal of height to the face. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

While the glossy crown threw me for a bit of a loop, the sound and feel of the Cobra OPTM X driver was more of what I have come to expect from Cobra drivers. The sound of impact is like a “thump” meets “crack.” Let’s go with “thrack.” There is a concise reverberation that gives it a sense of controlled power. There is very good feedback through the hands on strike location, and the sound of impact becomes quieter and thinner the further you stray from the sweet spot.

To my mind, Cobra is in a unique position in the market because it is firmly beneath the “Big 4” in terms of market share. If it wants to win fittings against those brands, it not only needs to perform at or above their level, it also needs to sound and feel great. Mission accomplished. For me, the Cobra OPTM X driver can easily stand toe-to-toe with more popular and expensive drivers from a sound and feel perspective.

Performance

Cobra’s naming conventions don’t always make it clear which driver is intended for what segment of player. In some ways that’s a good thing: what looks like the best driver on paper isn’t always, and we should get fit to make sure. On paper the Cobra OPTM X driver is the one in the middle. It isn’t designed to be the lowest spinning head or the most forgiving. It’s designed to keep spin down to maximize distance while also providing a healthy dose of forgiveness.

A good portion of the forgiveness provided by the OPTM drivers is due to their ability to be fine-tuned to a golfer’s swing tendencies. FutureFit33 is the name of Cobra’s adjustable hosel, now in its second iteration. While some commenters have claimed it is hard to understand, I disagree. It is more complicated than the adjustable hosels of other OEMs, but it’s not just complex for complexity’s sake. You can do more with it, and I think there are meaningful gains to be had.

Here’s a brief rundown of how it works. First, there’s a QR code printed on the hosel which brings you to a simple and intuitive online fitting tool. A professional fitter can definitely bring valuable expertise to the table, but this is designed for golfers to be able to use it on their own. By selecting your typical ball flight, the tool will recommend one primary hosel setting as well as three others that might work well for you. Loft and lie are adjusted up or down in intervals of 0.3, 0.7, 1, 1.4, 1.7, and 2 degrees, creating a level of fine-tuning that only Cobra currently provides.

The Cobra OPTM X driver also has two interchangeable weights, one heavier (11 g) and one lighter (3 g). When the heavy weight is moved to the toe the head becomes a bit more fade biased. The placement of these weights is interesting as they don’t appear symmetrical or centered the way they often do on other drivers. According to Cobra, the positions of the weights were chosen using advanced supercomputing.

Regarding the Cobra OPTM X driver and its performance, I noticed a few things in my testing. One is that it was very consistent and predictable in the kinds of shots I was able to produce with it. Dispersion was tight, relative to what I typically expect to see. Shot shapes and distances were consistent, accounting for the occasional outlier from a very poor strike. Ball speed and carry numbers were very good. They represented gains over past iterations I’ve tested and are right in line with or better than other recent drivers I’ve tested.

Overall, the Cobra OPTM X driver excels in distance, forgiveness, and accuracy but if you want to prioritize one aspect of performance over others, you may want to test head to head against some of the other models.

Looking at the Cobra OPTM X driver compared to the other models in the OPTM family, a couple of things stand out. One is the moveable weights. If you’re looking for adjustable weighting that can help correct a slice into a straight flight, you might want to also look at the OPTM MAX-D, which has its secondary weight port in the heel position.

If you have a hard time generating enough spin to keep the ball in the air and want to prioritize forgiveness, you would benefit from also testing the OPTM MAX-K. This is the other model I tested, and I found that it spun an average of about 300 revs more and was very forgiving and accurate but noticeably shorter. Full review coming soon. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The Cobra OPTM X driver is an excellent offering. The overall look isn’t my favorite but everything else is great. Bottom line: if you are looking for a new driver in 2026 and aren’t testing the OPTM X, it’s not because it’s second class in any way. It’s because you are biased toward one (or more) of the Big 4 and you might be missing out on gains in the form of consistency provided by more fine-tuned club fitting. [See Price / Buy]



Cobra OPTM X Driver Who’s It For: Golfers who want a confidence-inspiring driver with advanced forgiveness and accuracy, ideal for players seeking straighter off-center hits and tighter dispersion without sacrificing speed. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Cobra OPTM X Driver Price & Specs