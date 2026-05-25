2026 Father’s Day Golf Gift Guide

Honor Dad with Great Golf Gear
If you’re reading this, you’re likely a golf addict. And chances are, Dad had something to do with that. Whether he put your first club in your hand or just drove you to and from the course, whether he was your role model on the course or just off it, you wouldn’t be where you are without him. So make this Father’s Day a birdie, not a bogey, with a great gift from our guide.
PuttBuddies
Celebrate Father’s Day with PuttBuddies as they bring the big screen to the golf green with collectible golf accessories inspired by iconic entertainment favorites — headlined by the new officially licensed Caddyshack x PuttBuddies collection. From Bushwood-inspired golf balls and bamboo tees to premium headcovers, towels, divot tools, and ball markers, the collection is designed for golf dads who quote the classics, love the game, and appreciate gear with personality. Shop the latest drops at PuttBuddies.com, and keep an eye out for in-store exclusive designs at Worldwide Golf Shops and Academy Sports + Outdoor locations nationwide.
Shop PuttBuddies HERE
Shot Scope LM1
Whether Dad is a data-lover, a range rat, or just a guy who wants to prove that he’s the longest in his group, Shot Scope’s LM1 is a great gift. This affordable launch monitor is super easy to use, portable, and durable. Having this behind him will make every one of his practice sessions more impactful so he can shoot lower scores on the course.
Full review HERE
TRUE Linkswear Antigravity Golf Shoes
The latest from TRUE is one of the most comfortable golf shoes we’ve tested, so much so that it’s become a daily shoe, on and off the course. Whether Dad is a walker or a rider, and no matter what he likes to do away from golf, his feet will be happier in the TRUE Antigravity.
Full review HERE
Club Champion Club Fitting
The fastest way to help Dad hit better shots and shoot lower scores is to get him into the best fit clubs. Whether he needs a new putter, driver, irons, or wedges, Club Champion can make sure that what’s in his bag is perfectly tailored to his swing.
If Dad’s bag is already dialed in, consider Club Champion’s golf ball subscriptions. This is a gift that keeps on giving all year round, and will keep Dad playing the right ball for his game.
Par x Design
Elevate Dad’s office with modern golf art from Par x Design. From fairly traditional course photography to modern odes to sneaker culture to Roy Lichtenstein-inspired pop art, the pieces at Par x Design are nothing like the basic pin flags that most golfers hang on their walls. Not only is the art unique, the quality of the prints and frames is extraordinary.
Shop Par x Design HERE
SuperSpeed Speed Sticks Pro
Dad’s not getting any younger, but you can keep him feeling young on the course by boosting his swing speed with the SuperSpeed Speed Sticks Pro. These are the training sticks that are seen week in and week out on the PGA Tour, and they work just as well for recreational golfers. With just a couple short workouts a week, you can help Dad hit his drives longer than ever before.
While you’re at it, buy a set for yourself, too, so he doesn’t start blowing it past you.
Full review HERE
Woolx Summit Polo
Dad doesn’t need another golf shirt, but he could probably use a really good golf shirt. No disrespect to all the performance fabrics out there – they have their place – but the Merino wool in the Woolx Summit polo is on a different level. Pulling this on feels luxurious in a way that polyester just can’t match. Throw in the clean, logo-free look and the cut that’s wearable for a wide range of body types, and you have a can’t miss gift that Dad will wear for years.
Elijah Craig
As the Official Bourbon of the PGA of America, Elijah Craig makes a great gift for golfers who enjoy a sip of bourbon – or rye. The signature Small Batch bourbon has a well-rounded, distinctive profile that’s sure to please. With its touch of spice, the Elijah Craig Straight Rye is perfect for a classic Manhattan cocktail. A PIG staff favorite, the Toasted Barrel twice-barreled expression, delivers added complexity and unique character. Cheers to all dads.
Learn more HERE
Jolly Golf Organizers
If Dad is an organized guy, a golf organizer from Jolly Golf is a gift he wants. If Dad’s golf bag is a mess, it’s a gift he needs.
Jolly Golf offers two models, The Purist (above, open) and The Pilgrim (closed), and each does a great job keeping all the essentials neat and tidy. Tees, ball markers, a Sharpie, ball mark repair tools, and gloves all tuck neatly into their assigned space so that Dad is never caught without. There’s even a spot to stash a few bucks in case he loses his match. If you get your order in early, you can even customize it with Dad’s name or initials.
Shop Jolly Golf HERE
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