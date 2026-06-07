The 2026 Memorial Tournament Recap

Dublin, Ohio – J.T. Poston outlasts Ryan Gerard in a playoff to win the 2026 Memorial Tournament at Jack’s place. This is J.T. Poston’s fourth win on the PGA Tour but his first since 2024. This also provides him with special exemptions into the 2027 Players, Masters, and PGA Championship.

This is always a special week for many reasons. This is Jack Nicklaus’ event at his course which he aims to make one of the best events on tour every year. It is also an elevated event which means a limited field and bigger prizes. It also awards additional FedEx Cup points for those aiming to get into good position for the playoffs later this summer.

It also presents a real challenge for players. The deep rough and tight fairways along with small greens makes it extremely challenging. Some of the best players in the world, including some who have been playing well lately, missed the cut. Those include Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel, and local resident Jason Day. However, because of the limited field event, it does offer some unique opportunities for players to quickly move up or down the leaderboard. Rookie PGA Tour member Alex Fitzpatrick jumped eight spots into a tie for sixth place after posting a seven under 65 in his final round. Kristoffer Reitan managed the exact same score to also get into a tie for sixth. Adam Scott jumped up an impressive 14 places on Sunday with his six under 66 while Keegan Bradley’s one over par 73 dropped him nine spots to stay just inside the top 20.

Ultimately it came down to two players – J.T. Poston and Ryan Gerard. While there was a bunched up leaderboard on the back nine on Sunday, both Gerard and Poston emerged from the pack with crucial birdies coming down the stretch. Gerard managed birdies on 15 and 17 while Poston drained his key birdie putts on 14, 15, and 18, his final hole. This put both players at 12 under par after 72 holes, forcing a playoff.

The playoff went to 18, twice. The first time, both players hit the fairway and green but missed their birdie putts. The second time around was a different story with both players missing the fairway and scrambling to find the green. Gerard was much further away on the green and ended up with a three putt while Poston managed to two putt for par to secure the victory.

As I mentioned earlier, this is J.T. Poston’s fourth win on the PGA Tour but his first win since his 2024 Shriner’s Open win. This provides him a ton of exemptions he was not already qualified for. It also gives him 700 FedEx Cup points.

Next week, the PGA Tour heads North for the RBC Canadien Open as the last week to prep for the U.S. Open.

J.T. Poston’s What’s in the Bag:

Driver: Titleist GTS3 9 degrees (Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60 TX)

3-wood: Titleist TS2 15 degrees (Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 7 X)

7-wood: TaylorMade Qi4D 21 degrees (Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 8 X)

Irons: Titleist T150 (4), Titleist T100 (5-9) (True Temper Project X 6.5)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F, 50-08F, 56-10S (@55), WedgeWorks (60-L) (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X Torched