The 2026 Travelers Championship Recap

Cromwell, Connecticut – Viktor Hovland outduels Scottie Scheffler for his eighth PGA Tour victory and his first win in over a year.

The Travelers Championship, which is held at TPC River Highlands is one of the oldest running tournaments at the same venue. Since 1984, players have been coming to the greater Hartford area for a tournament that many players now rave about because of its impressive hospitality.

Today, it’s a signature, no cut event and typically a birdie fest. Recent renovations to the course over the past few years have attempted to make it a bit more challenging but this years scores still got past the 20 under mark.

Nonetheless, plenty of players had a tough time handling TPC River Highlands. Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott both had multiple rounds over par, leading to finishes outside the top 60. Local Connecticut resident and newly minted PGA Tour member Ben James, received a sponsors exemption and made the most of it finishing in a tie for 62nd.

However, there was plenty of great golf being played at the top of the leaderboard. Collin Morikawa put together a solid week and capped it off by posting a final round bogey free 61. That’s nine birdies in the last round to cement himself to a solo third place finish. Last week’s U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark also continued his hot streak this week finishing with a final round of five under 65, good enough for a tie for fifth place.

At the end of the week, there were only two plays remaining at 21 under par which forced a playoff. However, because of weather delays, the playoff would be forced into Monday morning. Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland went back out on Monday and only needed one hole. Both players hit their approaches close on 18 with Hovland making his birdie first. Scheffler was significantly closer and only about three feet away when he uncharacteristically missed his birdie putt to hand Hovland his eighth PGA Tour win. This is his first win since his 2025 victory at the Valspar Championship.

Next week, the PGA Tour heads to the John Deere Classic.

Victor Hovland’s What’s In The Bag:

Driver: Ping G440 LST 9° (Fujikura Ventus TR Black VeloCore+ 60g X)

3 Wood: TaylorMade Qi4D 15°(Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X)

Hybrid: PING G440 (3) (Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X)

Irons: Ping i210 (4-PW) (KBS Tour-V 120 X (4-PW))

Wedges: PING S259 (50° SS, 56° SS), Ping Glide 2.0 (60° TS) / KBS Tour-V 120 X (50-56), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (60)

Putter: Ping PLD DS 72 prototype