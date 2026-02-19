TaylorMade Qi4D Fairway Wood Review

50 Words or Less

The TaylorMade Qi4D fairway wood has incorporated subtle but effective changes for 2026. A redesigned shape, added adjustability, and improved forgiveness with new loft options for all types of player needs.

Introduction

If you are of a certain age, you probably remember or at least have heard the story of Ben Hogan’s famous one iron in the 1950 U.S. Open at Merion. Well, here we are in 2026 and the age of the long iron is effectively over. No brand has capitalized more on this shift over the years than TaylorMade by expanding its line of fairway woods to fit almost every single level of golfer.

This year’s Qi4D core model from TaylorMade takes it one step further by adding a 24 degree 9W to its already successful lineup of fairway woods. While this review was performed with the 3W, could TaylorMade’s new offerings replace more than one club in your bag? Let’s find out.

Looks

Once I pulled the TaylorMade Qi4D fairway wood from its packaging, the first thing I noticed was the change in the carbon fiber crown. TaylorMade toned down the brightness this year and went with a matte black finish with a very subtle carbon fiber underlay. Visually, it is less distracting than last year’s Qi35 [review HERE ] which also saw a more rounded body compared to the Qi4D. I think a lot of players will prefer the more compact, triangular version this year.

The crown is only framed by an outline of white dash marks along the rear of the club and a "T" logo alignment aid that sits on the leading edge.

In the bag, the TaylorMade Qi4D fairway wood’s sole has a clean, leveled appearance that sits flush against any turf. Aside from the white TaylorMade branding, the club is all black with a mirrored finish covering majority of the sole. There is a single removable weight that sits just behind the speed pocket which provides some adjustability. While a forward weight was present in the previous Qi35 iteration, this year’s weight is marketed as interchangeable..

Sound & Feel

One thing TaylorMade has done well in recent years when it comes to fairway woods is not letting sound suffer because of adjustable weights. Sound can become clicky if not done right and TaylorMade strategically designed the Qi4D fairway wood to avoid this. The Qi4D produces a low, muted “tick” at impact. It is low in volume but has a crisp sound with well struck shots.

The feel of the TaylorMade Qi4D fairway wood is just as solid as the sound. Contact feels moderately soft and matches well with its subdued feedback even on less than perfect strikes. This club felt like an old friend as I was instantly comfortable with its similarities to fairway woods of TaylorMade's past.

Performance

Unlike the new Qi4D drivers, I found the TaylorMade Qi4D fairway wood to have more subtle upgrades rather than large wholesale changes for 2026. This isn’t a bad thing. The TaylorMade Qi4D fairway wood retained the same adjustability that players liked in the Qi35, pairing a forward weight with an adjustable hosel. Its Carbon Twist Face and speed pocket were already dialed in, so there wasn’t much reason to reinvent them.

The biggest difference for 2026 starts with their head shape refinement. Some of this refinement plays into TaylorMade’s desire to move weight around to create a better center of gravity (this equals forgiveness). However, it also allowed them adjust the “sit points” which simply refers to how the club head “sits” at address. For the Qi4D fairway wood, it wants to roll more closed at address so it’s square to your target. This is a small change that I liked, and I know a lot of players will enjoy as well.

A byproduct of this weight redistribution is that they were able to introduce a new eight gram TAS (Trajectory Adjustment System) weight to the forward part of the sole. While this is a removable weight, it is best for small adjustments to your setup in either more distance (heavier weight) or better control (lower weight).

I tested the Qi4D fairway wood with the stock eight gram weight and distance and dispersion were better than expected, so I didn’t feel the need to venture into different weights. For those wondering, there is a TAS weight kit available on TaylorMade’s website for $69 for all the Qi4D drivers and fairway woods. Just keep in mind, changing this weight in the Qi4D fairway wood will alter the swing weight.

On the course, I typically like to use my three wood both from the tee and off the turf. From the tee, the TaylorMade Qi4D fairway wood launched high and long without getting to spinny. The balanced head wasn’t too difficult to draw or fade, and the ball was consistently on or near my target line. I never felt like one got wildly offline in either direction.



Off the turf was a similar story. The redesigned head slightly shallowed the profile compared to last year’s model. Combining the low profile with the aforementioned “sit point” makes a lethal combo of point and shoot, particularly when aiming at a par five in two. Again, these are small changes that combine to make a big difference.

Finally, this year there is a nine wood in the lineup. On top of that, all lofts in the TaylorMade Qi4D fairway woods will feature the four degree adjustable hosel, a new change for 2026. This allows players to access virtually any loft with their preferred face angle.

Conclusion

TaylorMade built upon their previous fairway wood success by making small tweaks to enhance the new Qi4D fairway wood. Refining the head shape, redistributing mass to boost forgiveness, and adding in more adjustability make this a potential fit for a wide array of players and is a must try for 2026.

