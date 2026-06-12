Golf News – June 12, 2026

Bridgestone Golf Celebrates 250 Years of American Heritage with New USA 250 Capsule

Premium Americana Styling Meets Trusted TOUR B Performance

COVINGTON, GA – Bridgestone Golf, the #1 Ball-Fitter in Golf, announced today the launch of its USA 250 Capsule to celebrate 250 years of American heritage through the lens of championship golf and Tour-level performance. Arriving just in time for the U.S. Open Championship, the patriotic capsule blends collector-level design with Bridgestone Golf’s industry-leading golf ball technology in one premium commemorative kit.

“The USA 250 Capsule is our way of celebrating America’s 250th anniversary through the game we love,” said David Vogrin, director of marketing for Bridgestone Golf. “By pairing a special-edition TOUR B RX with collectible accessories and patriotic styling, we created a package that commemorates this historic milestone while delivering the performance golfers expect from Bridgestone.”

The limited-edition USA 250 Capsule combines a new patriotic design with the same ball model trusted by Bridgestone Tour staffer Fred Couples in competition. The kit includes:

One dozen TOUR B RX golf balls featuring custom “250” play numbers and a commemorative Americana design

Collectible 250th anniversary ball marker coin

Retro-inspired USA snapback cap

The 2026 TOUR B RX golf ball included in the capsule is built with VeloSurge technology, delivering a seamless synergy between the mantle and core. The new material discovery features a denser mantle material pushing the Moment of Inertia (MOI) to bounds never seen in a golf ball for increased ball speed and distance.

The new USA 250 TOUR B RX also features the award-winning REACTIV iQ smart cover technology that reacts to the force applied to the ball due to impact modifiers, delivering more spin on scoring shots while reducing spin off the tee. New manufacturing refinements to the proprietary injection molded urethane formulation also produce significantly greater durability for longer-lasting performance and quality value for everyday golfers.

The USA 250 Capsule ($99.99) will be available beginning Monday, June 15 exclusively at bridgestonegolf.com. For help selecting which TOUR B model is the right ball for them, consumers should use Bridgestone’s online golf ball selection tool.

Visit Bridgestone Golf HERE

Space, Style and Silence, with BIG MAX

MONTEREY PARK, CA – The standout feature of the new Dri Lite Silencio 3 from BIG MAX is the 14-way silent top that secures each club individually, preventing rattling as it travels the fairways on a golf cart or push cart. But with so many other premium features on show, this silent innovation is set to make a big noise in golf shops this summer.

Constructed from premium materials including BIG MAX’s Soft Guard PU, the Dri Lite Silencio 3 features waterproof zippers, two seam sealed valuables pockets, and waterproof fabric throughout to keep your gear dry in any weather. This weatherproof and washable finish combines with elegant styling to deliver a premium feel, refined look, and excellent durability.

The organization of the silent top, that includes a dedicated oversize putter well, follows through to the 11 easy access pockets that are optimized for organization. This attention to detail makes the Silencio 3 ideal for golfers who want every item close at hand and neatly stored.

However you choose to navigate the course, the Dri Lite Silencio 3 has you covered with a dedicated trolley channel for push and electric trolleys, as well as a separate cart strap channel for golf carts. Both systems are designed to keep the bag securely in place, preventing twisting or slipping while maintaining full access to all pockets

And dig a little deeper into the detail and you will find smart upgrades on previous models that include a newly designed zinc towel hook with integrated bottle opener, a second hook for added versatility, a dedicated umbrella holder, and an external tee holder.

Packed with features designed by golfers, with golfers in mind, the Dri Lite Silencio 3 excels for its practicality on course. Add in elegant styling and premium materials and it stands out from most bags on the market. But finish it off with that one commodity that is often hard to find in the modern world – silence – and this innovative bag from BIG MAX is set to quietly change the game this summer.

Visit BIG MAX Golf HERE

Johnnie-O Ambassador J.T. Poston Wins the Memorial Tournament Presented by Workday



Captures fourth PGA Tour title, wearing the brand’s performance apparel throughout the week

RALEIGH, NC – Johnnie-O, the premium apparel brand renowned for blending West Coast casual and East Coast tradition, today celebrates ambassador J.T. Poston’s victory at the Memorial Tournament Presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Poston, who hails from Hickory, North Carolina, delivered a commanding performance throughout the week at challenging Muirfield Village, earning his fourth PGA Tour title and one of the most prestigious victories on Tour. Wearing Johnnie-O performance apparel all week, this was his first victory since the 2024 Shiners Children’s Open.

“The Memorial is a tournament I’ve watched my entire life, so it is incredibly special to shake Mr. Nicklaus’ hand after winning his event,” said Poston. On his Johnnie-O apparel, he added, “Muirfield Village was a tremendous challenge, and when the conditions are that demanding, it helps to feel comfortable and confident in what you’re wearing all week.”

Poston signed a multi-year ambassador deal with Johnnie-O in January 2026, joining a growing roster that includes PGA Tour players Jake Knapp and Scott Stallings, instructor Parker McLachlin, former caddie Jim “Bones” McKay, golf comedy group St. André, and YouTube creators Peter Finch and Danny Maude. Poston’s go-to pieces include the Carmel 5-Pocket Pants and versatile layering pieces such as the Sully and Crosswind Vest.

“J.T. is exactly the kind of ambassador who brings our brand to life on the biggest stages in golf,” said Dave Neville, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Johnnie-O. “He embodies the East Coast side of who we are as a brand, and watching him compete and win in Johnnie-O at a venue like Muirfield Village is something we’re incredibly proud of. This is a great moment for J.T. and for everyone at Johnnie-O.

Fans can shop J.T. Poston’s favorite Johnnie-O styles in-store or online.

Visit Johnnie-O HERE