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Arccos Air Shot Tracker Review

Published May 11, 2026 at 4:00 am by 
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Arccos Air Game Tracking Wearable 1

50 Words or Less

The Arccos Air is the latest technology from Arccos.  The small, wearable device finally rids players of club sensors.  Uses AI to track every shot and help you play smarter golf.

Arccos Air Shot Tracker Review review

Introduction

Whether you’re new to the game of golf or been playing since golf clubs were made almost entirely of wood, you likely know that golf is a game of inches.  So, when you’re dealing with such small margins, you can understand why stat tracking, even for the amateur player, has become so prevalent in the sport.

This is where Arccos comes in.  Started in 2012 by Yale graduate Sal Syed, Arccos began as a shot tracking company that used a smart phone and club sensors to track your round.  Over time, they got rid of needing your smart phone in your pocket by incorporating several generations of the Arccos Link [review HERE].  Now Arccos is now able to rid players of the club sensors with their new Arccos Air.  You read that right – no more club sensors.  Just one single device that Plugged In Golf is among the first to review.

Arccos Air Shot Tracker Review review

Set Up & Ease of Use

For those of you who have used any version of the Arccos Link Pro like me, setup will be minimal.  You may need an app update if you haven’t already downloaded the latest version, but there’s effectively no setup difference from previous Link Pro products.  For those who have never used an Arccos product before, I’ll outline the entire process below.

Arccos Air Shot Tracker Review review

To begin, I used the included charging port and USB-C cable to charge the Arccos Air to 100%.  While I was waiting for the device to charge, I downloaded the Arccos app, created a profile, and added details on all my clubs.  While you can spend quite some time customizing everything, you don’t necessarily need all this done before starting your first round.  Once charged, an on/off switch on the side of the device prompted the app to recognize and easily connect via bluetooth.  From there, I was ready for my round.

Arccos Air Shot Tracker Review review

Once on the course, I selected the starting hole, tee box, and whether I was playing in an official tournament or not, then I started my round.  The whole setup is intuitive and user friendly.  After initiating the round on the first tee, you can put the device in your pocket and forget it until you walk off the 18th green.

After the round, the app may require a few edits, which I will cover more later on.  Once all the edits are complete, the round generates a stats page which allows you to compare your round to a selected handicap.  In my case, I compare my rounds to a scratch golfer (0.0 index) which is easy to toggle to different levels.  The app provides a seemingly endless amount of data including strokes gained on each part of your game.  Arccos even offers tips for the areas that you struggle with. [See Price / Buy]

Arccos Air Shot Tracker Review review

Accuracy & Performance

As I mentioned earlier, even without club sensors, the Arccos Air registered 99% of the shots I took.  I am impressed that it picked up as many shots as it did.  Even with the club sensors, Arccos would occasionally miss a shot, so this is a step in the right direction.

With that said, I did have to do some regular post round cleanup because despite picking up every shot, it did not always pick the correct club.  After a few rounds, I calculated an 80-90% accuracy rate for club selection.  The errors are easy to understand.  For example, I was 100 yards out from the green but under some trees, so I needed a low shot to stay below the branches.  Even though I used a seven iron, Arccos Air tagged it as my 54 degree wedge.

Arccos Air Shot Tracker Review review

In another situation, I hit a hybrid from the fairway but it clipped a tree and came straight down about 50 yards in front of me.  Arccos Air still recognized that I hit a hybrid.  While I was skeptical of no club sensors at first, I am pleasantly surprised how often it got the club correct.

One thing that changed for the Arccos Air is the pin flag button.  If you read my review of the Arccos Link Pro, I was critical of the actual button in that it didn’t give much feedback.  I am happy to see they improved the button in the Arccos Air so you feel a definitive “click” when standing over the cup. Knowing that all the pins are correctly located just makes life easier when reviewing a round.

Arccos Air Shot Tracker Review review

On the app, one feature that stood out was the 3D view.  This is a new feature which can be seen in the screenshots below.  Since I regularly use the Arccos app as a GPS both before and during rounds, I found this to be particularly helpful when playing a new course or prepping for tournaments.  The latest update also provides heat maps for green complexes, providing valuable data when evaluating an approach shot or a putt. [See Price / Buy]

Arccos Air Shot Tracker Review review

Value

Arccos Air retails for $349.  There is also a yearly subscription fee of $199 which is waived for the first year.  If you already have the Arccos Link Pro, you don’t need to purchase Arccos Air to get all the same features and functionality, including tossing out the club sensors.

Arccos Air Shot Tracker Review review

This price is at the top end for shot tracking systems.  Shot Scope’s V5 costs $250 and has no annual fee [review HERE].  The benefit is that Arccos Air allows you to be hands free, with no watch on your wrist or sensors on your clubs. [See Price / Buy]

Arccos Air Shot Tracker Review review

Conclusion

The new Arccos Air is the latest and greatest from one of the most prominent shot tracking companies in golf.  It completely eliminates club sensors for a set it and forget it type of experience.  Plus, it adds all new AI tools to help players make better and more informed decisions on the golf course. [See Price / Buy]

Arccos Air Swing Tracker

Arccos Air is the revolutionary new way to track your golf game. Powered by advanced motion capture and AI trained on over 1.5 billion shots, Arccos Air automatically detects every shot you hit, with no sensors and no phone required during play. 

Arccos Air Swing Tracker
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Zack Buechner
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2 Comments

  1. Jason
    May 11, 2026 at 9:22 am  ·  Reply

    How does the unit detect a shot if there’s no swing sensor?

  2. Joachim
    May 11, 2026 at 10:02 am  ·  Reply

    To be honest, I can’t quite picture it: I can imagine that a device could use GPS to determine which club is (in theory) the most suitable for a particular hole, provided it ‘knows’ the course.
    But how on earth is a device in my bag supposed to know which club I’m *actually* ( ! ) using at any given moment?

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