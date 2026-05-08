Golf News – May 8, 2026

Bettinardi Golf Introduces Two New Putter Models Developed In Collaboration with Matt Fitzpatrick

The putters Fitzpatrick trusts on Tour, now available to golfers worldwide for the first time.

TINLEY PARK, IL – Bettinardi Golf announced the release of the BB1 Fitz Flow (BB1 FF) and the BB48 Fitz (BB48-F), two new putters based on the models Matt Fitzpatrick trusts on Tour, now making their way from the Tour truck to your bag for the first time.

Known for his meticulous approach to the game, Fitzpatrick has long prioritized face milling and roll characteristics in his putters. Earlier in his career, he relied on a specific groove profile that was no longer in production, leading him to search for a long-term solution that would meet his standards. Through a mutual connection, Sam Bettinardi reached out to Fitzpatrick’s camp to offer Bettinardi’s precision milling capabilities out of Tinley Park, Illinois. What followed was an extensive development process, with Bettinardi producing more than 30 prototypes until they achieved the exact look, feel, and face milling Fitzpatrick demanded.

The result is the Fitz Face, a semi-circular milling pattern engineered at the optimal tool size and depth to deliver his preferred feel and roll.

A 5-time PGA Tour winner and Major Champion, Fitzpatrick has also won the Valspar Championship, the RBC Heritage, and the Zurich Classic team event this season with his Bettinardi Tour putter in play. For the first time, golfers worldwide can access Fitzpatrick’s Tour-proven models and experience the setup behind one of the most dominant performances in the game.

Each model is one-piece milled from 303 Stainless Steel just outside Chicago, Ill. to 350 grams. Both incorporate Fitzpatrick’s preferred rolled topline and TourTone finish, a dual Black Armor and Diamond Blast combination paired with a thin sightline that provides contrast and a precise alignment reference at address.

The BB1 Fitz Flow (BB1 FF) is built on a classic blade profile with a thinner flange line and a flow neck, delivering moderate toe hang for players with a moderate arc in their stroke. The BB48 Fitz (BB48-F) applies those same standards to a symmetrical, face balanced mallet profile, featuring a spud neck with a double bend shaft that’s best suited to players with a straight-back, straight-through, or slight arc in their putting stroke.

“Fitzpatrick holds his equipment to an exceptionally high standard, and that’s exactly the standard we already work to every day in Tinley Park,” said Sam Bettinardi, President of Bettinardi Golf. “We’re proud that our craftsmanship is what he trusts on Tour, and now golfers everywhere get to experience putters built to reflect his standards.”

Both the BB1 Fitz Flow (BB1 FF) and the BB48 Fitz (BB48-F) will be available to order on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Bettinardi.com, Studio B™ Oak Brook, and select Authorized Retailers, with an MSRP of $550 each.

Visit Bettinardi Golf HERE

Bridgestone Golf Releases “Walk It In” Limited-Edition Capsule

COVINGTON, GA – Bridgestone Golf, the #1 Ball-Fitter in Golf, today launched its new limited-edition capsule entitled “Walk It In,” in celebration of the second major of the year. The nostalgic collection, which comes in packaging reminiscent of an old VHS tape from the year 2000 when Tiger Woods captured the “Tiger Slam,” is decorated with a profile of Tiger’s famous “walk it in” moment during the decisive playoff that he won in dramatic fashion.

The limited-edition capsule includes one dozen TOUR B X golf balls with custom packaging and “Walk It In” inscribed on each ball, as well as a vintage-inspired Walk It In Throwback snapback cap and period-correct Walk It In crew socks complete with Bridgestone’s iconic “B” logo and Walk It In detailing. The nostalgic styling of the kit appeals not only to Tiger Woods fans who remember his historic Y2K season, but anyone who yearns for the days when analog videotapes were the primary source of content.

“Tiger’s win in 2000 was an iconic moment in golf history and a cornerstone of the Tiger Slam,” said Adam Rehberg, Bridgestone Golf’s senior product marketing manager. “The Walk It In capsule channels the energy of Tiger’s unforgettable win at the second major of the year and packages it in a fun, nostalgic way golfers can appreciate. We all remember that famous point as he walked and willed the ball in the hole, and this capsule pays homage to that moment in history.”

The new TOUR B X golf ball included in the capsule is built with VeloSurge technology, delivering a seamless synergy between the mantle and core. The new material discovery features a denser mantle material pushing the Moment of Inertia (MOI) to bounds never seen in a golf ball for increased ball speed and distance. Testing with Bridgestone TOUR staff members Chris Gotterup and Jason Day, along with amateur players of varying swing speeds, produced average gains of 2.3 mph in ball speed and 8.7 yards in distance across the board, making the new TOUR B family the most exciting and advanced available today*.

The limited-edition Walk It In capsule ($99.99) will be available starting May 11 exclusively on Bridgestonegolf.com.

Visit Bridgestone Golf HERE