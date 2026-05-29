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ECCO Biom C5 Golf Shoes

Published May 29, 2026 at 4:00 am by 
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ECCO Biom C5 Golf Shoes - 1457

50 Words or Less

The ECCO Biom C5 spikeless golf shoes provide amazing comfort and excellent performance.  Modern looks and premium materials.

ECCO Biom C5 Golf Shoes review

Introduction

“Performance Golf.”  One glance at the ECCO Biom C5 golf shoes was all I needed to recognize the “Performance” aspect of that designation was going to ring true.  From past experience I already knew BIOM refers to ECCO’s technology that mimics the natural contours of the foot.  And Gore-Tex speaks for itself – the world leader in breathable, waterproof membranes.  Not surprisingly, ECCO had even more performance features to reveal with the Biom C5.  Let’s dig in.

ECCO Biom C5 Golf Shoes review

Looks

The ECCO Biom C5 golf shoes have a modern, athletic look from every perspective.  From the mesh collar down to the structural looking reveal in the midsole, the ECCO Biom C5 are eye-catching, like the BIOM H5 [review HERE].  The bright yellow of the grey yellow colorway I tested amplifies the look.  The shoes are also available in slightly more reserved white and black colorways.

ECCO Biom C5 Golf Shoes review

The soles of the ECCO Biom C5 look like AI was given the task of coming up with crazy shaped lugs that can’t be repeated.  That said, the smokey black translucent outsoles add to the cohesive, modern look.  Keeping with their overall look, the outsoles of the other two colorways are solid, straightforward colors. [See Price / Buy]

ECCO Biom C5 Golf Shoes review

Comfort

The mesh collar seemed to invite me to slip on the ECCO Biom C5 sans socks, and my bare feet were treated to a wonderfully comfortable interior.  I couldn’t sense a single seam or potential rub point.  Underfoot, the insole felt like it was made just for the contours of my feet, with subtle arch support and a slight dip for my big toe.  This is the essence of ECCO’s Biom Natural Motion Technology.

ECCO Biom C5 Golf Shoes review

With socks on and the laces tightened, the soft leather of the ECCO Biom C5 secured my midfoot, and left ample wiggle room in the toe box.  On each side of my Achilles, cushy nubs upped the high comfort level.  The cut around the shoe opening allowed for unencumbered ankle movement.  This may be a more performance related feature, but the mesh collar did a masterful job at keeping debris – think dirt and sand – from entering the shoe.

As for sizing, I went with the U.S. size range 9-9.5 that aligned with my normal 9.5, and the fit was good.  If anything, I felt like the shoes were ever so slightly big.  As a Danish company, ECCO sizes its shoes in EU units, so it’s worth checking out what’s listed for EU in other shoes that fit you well.  It’s also worth noting that the ECCO Biom C5 insole is designed to be removed when extra width is needed.

ECCO Biom C5 Golf Shoes review

Performance

Before getting to the core performance aspects of the ECCO Biom C5, let me visit another comfort related feature – breathability.  The pinholes on the leather uppers may seem like obvious breathability points, but the Biom C5 also have holes underfoot.  The structural looking channels in the midsole actually provide airflow to aid in keeping your feet cool and dry.

ECCO Biom C5 Golf Shoes review

On the traction front, the ECCO Biom C5 were really good.  They’re not on par with cleated golf shoes, but the multi-faceted lugs kept my feet secure throughout my swing in all the typical conditions of a golf course.  And without any aggressive, spikey elements, I felt comfortable wearing the shoes around the house prior to venturing to the golf course.

ECCO Biom C5 Golf Shoes review

I tested the waterproofness of the ECCO Biom C5 in both a light drizzle while playing, and under a steady stream in the sink.  In both scenarios, the inside of the shoes remained completely dry.  The integrated woven fabric that functions where a normal tongue would be didn’t allow any moisture to ingress, leading me to believe the Gore-Tex is truly ‘surround.’

ECCO Biom C5 Golf Shoes review

Although the moderate thickness of the ECCO Biom C5 midsole placed my feet off the ground a reasonable amount, the heel drop was nominal.  Addressing the ball I felt grounded, and my stride flowed naturally while walking.  Often when setting up for putts, I need to shift my weight to my heels to feel balanced, but with the Biom C5 I felt balanced and grounded without any thought or effort. [See Price / Buy]

ECCO Biom C5 Golf Shoes review

Conclusion

I’ve been truly impressed with the ECCO Biom C5 spikeless golf shoes.  They’re a bit more modern looking than I might typically choose, but the comfort and performance make them a compelling choice.  Retailing for $250, the ECCO Biom C5 falls into the premium category, and seem worthy of that moniker.  Form, function, comfort, and quality – the ECCO Biom C5 check all the boxes. [See Price / Buy]

ECCO Men's Golf Biom C5 Golf Shoes

The latest in The BIOM C collection is the BIOM C5. It is designed with GoreTex Surround 100% waterproof construction with increased breathability from all angles. Surround Technology enables to keep the foot Dry and Cool or Warm depending on the conditions.

ECCO Men's Golf Biom C5 Golf Shoes
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Matt Meeker
Latest posts by Matt Meeker (see all)

One Comment

  1. Matt
    May 29, 2026 at 7:21 am  ·  Reply

    Whoa, nominal heel toe drop? I’m glad you addressed this, will need to try them!

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