SWAG Vandal X RAD Putter Review

50 Words or Less

The SWAG Vandal X RAD putter is highly forgiving and uber cool looking. A high MOI putter for golfers without budget restrictions.

Introduction

At the 2018 PGA Show, Matt Saternus and I stumbled upon a small display from an unknown company called SWAG Golf that was composed of one putter and three headcovers. No people, no contact info, nothing but mystery. That unconventional move was the essence of SWAG – and it worked. In no time at all SWAG became a highly sought after producer of precision milled putters and wicked cool headcovers.

While the company has morphed into a multi-faceted business in the golf space today, they haven’t lost sight of their core product – putters. The SWAG Vandal X RAD, along with the Vandal RAD that Zach Buechner reviewed [read it HERE], represent SWAG’s first venture into multi-material mallet putters. With Zach texting me that his Vandal RAD might find a home in his bag, I was eager to begin my testing of the higher MOI SWAG Vandal X Rad putter.

Looks

Before even seeing the putter head, the SWAG Vandal X RAD putter was pure eye candy. The green stacked skulls grip, black shaft, and slick headcover exude coolness. Removing the headcover, the intrigue continues.

The sole of the putter mimics the dripping green script of the headcover except for the addition of “X”. The face features SWAG’s signature Drip Face milling with its modernistic look. Dropped into the address position, the SWAG Vandal X RAD displays its high-MOI mallet design with wings emanating from the black body. The long and relatively wide white sightline inspires confidence for both aim and alignment.

You might notice some discoloration on the stainless sections of my SWAG Vandal X RAD. That is the result of the plastic protective covering having seemingly fused to the metal on and around the face. The presence of machine oil – observable by touch and smell – leads me to believe there was some sort of chemical reaction between the oil and plastic. I assume this isn’t normal but wanted to provide full transparency about the putter as delivered. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

I found the sound of the SWAG Vandal X RAD putter varied with putt distance and contact location. On average the putter produced a “tawk” that registered a 4 of 10 on the volume scale. On putts inside ten feet, centered contact sounded a little brighter. On long putts, say 20 feet or more, the sound was more of a “thud.”

The feel of the SWAG Vandal X RAD with contact on the drip milled section of the face was firm and stable. When I ventured to the heel or toe there was some twisting, but it was minimal. Overall, the sound and feel were fine – neither good or bad – and easily overlooked when my attention switched to results.

Performance

Let me jump right to it: the SWAG Vandal X RAD putter is highly forgiving. The distance consistency on putts struck across the face was truly noteworthy. If you have trouble finding the middle of the putter face, the Vandal X RAD will be an eye opener.

That’s not to say you are going to sink every putt you look at. Getting the right speed with the right read are still variables you need to sort out, but the SWAG Vandal X RAD helps take mishits out of the equation. In one memorable test moment, I dropped four balls at 30 feet and subsequently sank one and had the other three finish within 1 foot of the hole. I don’t know about you, but from that distance my putting stroke usually has more variability.

The main key to forgiveness is maximizing MOI (Moment of Inertia) – the resistance to twisting. Similar to irons and woods, perimeter weighting is what drives MOI with putters. By utilizing 6061 aluminum for the large body of the Vandal X RAD and adding the trailing wings, SWAG was able to place more weight further away from the center of the putter head. In fact, SWAG states that “three-quarters of the head mass is positioned within half an inch of the outer edges.”

Having the weight further back also “promotes earlier forward roll, reduced skid, and faster transition into a true roll.” SWAG also states that the Drip Face Milling on the Vandal X RAD is designed for “minimizing side spin on mishits” which helps keep putts on their intended lines. The SWAG Vandal X RAD putter is face balanced and best suited for golfers with a minimal arc, or a straight-back, straight-through putting stroke. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The “RAD” in the name isn’t just for coolness, it stands for Research And Development – the science behind the design of the SWAG Vandal X RAD putter. And for golfers looking for more forgiveness, the science is real. The SWAG Vandal X RAD putter doesn’t come cheap at $777.77, but there’s more to a SWAG putter than just impressive performance. It’s a way to make a statement in the bag. Want to learn more about SWAG? Check out this “Get To Know” article HERE. [See Price / Buy]

