Adidas Adipower 26 Spikeless Golf Shoes Review

50 Words or Less

The adidas Adipower 26 Spikeless Golf Shoes offer high level performance and contemporary styling. BOA Fit System a nice option. Snug fit.

Introduction

For over five years now, adidas Codechaos have been the shoes I most often reach for when heading out the door to golf. The fit and on course performance are a perfect match for me. Seeing the new adidas Adipower 26 Spikeless Golf Shoes lineup at the recent PGA Show, I was intrigued by some of the design features and contemporary looks. Always open to improving my game, I grabbed pairs of both the laced and BOA versions and put them through some rigorous testing.

Looks

The adidas Adipower 26 Spikeless Golf Shoes combine a clean, smooth toe with the iconic 3-Stripes for an overall contemporary look. The outsole that rolls up at the inside heel and outside toe areas reminds me of the Codechaos and hints at a performance focused design. The spikeless sole has distinct traction zones, amplified by color – depending on shoe colorways. The laced version comes in two colorways from adidas: cloud white/core black/lucid ray blue (featured in this review) and cloud white/silver metallic/halo silver. A cloud white/collegiate blue/lucid orange version is available from retail outlets like Golf Galaxy.

I love the bold orange utilized on the sole of the otherwise subdued cloud white/silver metallic/grey adidas Adipower 26 BOA Spikeless Golf Shoes. I also like where the BOA Fit System is incorporated – front and center. To my eyes, the location maintains the overall stylish look without being a visual distraction. [See Price / Buy]

Comfort

I read on their website that the adidas Adipower 26 Spikeless Golf Shoes “provide a snug fit,” and slipping them on for the first time I realized they weren’t kidding. For my standard width feet, ‘tight’ seemed a more fitting adjective. My initial thought was that the shoes may be a half size small, but the length seemed about right.

I went with a thin pair of socks and a range session to give the shoes a fair shake, and was pleased at how much the leather uppers stretched and began to feel comfortable after an hour. Out on the course a few days later, the Adipower 26 still had that “new shoes” feel, but that dissipated the more holes I played.

A design feature I really liked was the extra padding at the Achilles, which locked in my heels. The cut around the ankles was generous and left me free of any pinch points. The end of the tongue on the adidas Adipower 26 BOA Spikeless Golf Shoes, which was a bit stiffer than the laced version, did dig into my ankle slightly. It turned out not be a nuisance, only noticeable during my initial wearing.

Performance

I found the adidas Adipower 26 Spikeless Golf Shoes a nice blend of mobility and stability. Addressing the golf ball, the structure of the shoes subtly directed my weight to the outside of my heels. As someone who more than occasionally sways, I loved the anchored feel. During downswing, the twist across my midfoot felt unrestricted.

As for walking, the adidas Adipower 26 Spikeless Golf Shoes offered natural flow and nice cushioning under foot. I don’t recall previously wearing an adidas shoe with their Repetitor cushioning material, but I liked the supportive feel and was interested to learn that the technology “provides consistent energy return.”

On the traction front, the adidas Adipower 26 Spikeless Golf Shoes were really strong. The depth of the triangular lugs dug into the turf fairly aggressively. The spacing of all the traction elements kept the sole from getting clogged with dirt and debris. The flex provided by the integration of the Repititor material made me feel connected to the ground regardless of terrain variances.

The adidas Adipower 26 BOA Spikeless Golf Shoes once again reminded me how much I like the BOA Fit System. The micro-adjustability makes dialing in fit so simple and uniform. To start with, the BOA Fit System made the break in period for these shoes more manageable, snugging up the fit as the shoes started to conform to my feet. What I most appreciate about of the BOA Fit System is the ability to tighten the fit as needed throughout my rounds. With my laced shoes I typically give them a re-tie mid round – often a few holes later than I should. Having a solid fit all the time certainly aids in performance. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The adidas Adipower 26 Spikeless Golf Shoes offer golfers a nice blend of performance and style. I’m still not 100% certain that going up a half size wouldn’t be better for me, and I highly recommend trying on a pair in a brick and mortar store if possible. Regardless, give them some break-in time before heading out on an extended golf holiday. And if you’ve never tried golf shoes with the BOA Fit System, the Adipower 26 BOA Spikeless Golf Shoes would be a great model to start with – a very user friendly design. [See Price / Buy]

