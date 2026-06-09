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The Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond fairway wood is a lean, mean, low spin missile launching machine. Classic looks and big distance for skilled players.

Introduction

I don’t know about you, but I have always been intrigued by Callaway’s Triple Diamond product line. Until recently, it has been kept separate from the standard lineup, almost like a secret menu item. Its scarcity and association with tour pros gives it a certain mystique. And it just sounds damn cool. Now, with Quantum, the Triple Diamond is listed as a standard release alongside the other offerings. But who should game the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond fairway wood? As I found out during my testing, probably not me. But maybe you? Read on to learn more.

Looks

In keeping with a fairway wood that is designed for tour pros and their fellow low cap elites, the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond fairway wood has a compact clubhead. It really has an attractive look down by the ball but doesn’t look particularly forgiving. As is typical of the Triple Diamond line, its top line is bare of any alignment aid. I guess the implication is if you are good enough to game this club you probably don’t need any help getting the ball lined up. Similarly, the back of the crown is absent of the ‘Quantum’ marker we see on the other models.

The design of the Quantum fairway woods is easy to identify as being from Callaway. Its carbon fiber crown paired with the solid gray topline section has been an identifying design feature for several generations now. This most recent iteration recalls the coloring of Ai Smoke but dials down the contrast for something a bit easier on the eye. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

Getting a hold of one with the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond fairway wood really feels great. Like ‘quick pick up the tee and walk away’ good. It’s a powerful ‘crack’ that does a nice job of landing in the mid-register between metallic and thuddy. Missing the sweet spot (which is pretty easy on this club) definitely feels less good, and you’ll be able to tell exactly where you missed it. Of course the sound is diminished in those instances as well.

Performance

Callaway put out quite a few different heads in its lineup of Quantum fairway woods. Judging on spec, among the Triple Diamond, the Quantum Ti, Quantum Max, Quantum Max D [review HERE], and Quantum Max Fast, you would think the Triple Diamond is the one most geared toward the better player. But these kinds of assumptions don’t always hold true, so we need to test and get fit in order to feel confident that we are choosing the right club for our game.

I tested the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond fairway wood alongside the Max [review HERE] and the Max D and I found the results to be illuminating about the clubs’ qualities as well as the tendencies in my golf swing. Of the three models, the Triple Diamond had the most ball speed and, consequently, the longest carry and total distances. But its peak height was lowest, and it had the widest dispersion. My misses were also the least forgiving.

Isolating the highest quality strikes makes the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond fairway wood look pretty tempting, especially if I were looking for a fairway wood to use off the tee. But given the fact that it didn’t always launch high enough or spin enough to hold a green and the margin of error on the misses was notably smaller than the others, it ultimately isn’t the right fairway wood to go in my bag. High quality ball strikers with higher swing speeds might find otherwise.

Taking a look at some of the tech that has gone into the Quantum Triple Diamond fairway wood, much of it is consistent with the other models in the lineup. This includes a redesigned step sole, which aims to help with turf interaction, a refined AI-designed face, and an OptiFit4 adjustable hosel for dialing in loft and lie angle without changing shaft and grip orientation.

The Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond fairway wood is available in 3, 5, and 7 woods for rightys, while southpaws can get the 15 degree 3 wood or make a custom request for a 5 wood. The 7 wood comes with a bonded hosel rather than the adjustable OptiFit4. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond fairway wood occupies an important spot in the lineup of Quantum fairway woods. For better players looking to combine distance with versatile shot shaping, it’s going to do a great job. For average players like me who just want to sound cool and say “Triple Diamond” unfortunately you’ll probably be better suited to one of the other clubs in the lineup. [See Price / Buy]



Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Fairway Wood Who’s It For: Better players who want a compact, tour-inspired fairway wood with neutral CG for maximum control, workability, and penetrating ball flight. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Fairway Wood Price & Specs