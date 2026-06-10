Sunday Golf Ryder 14 Golf Bag Review

50 Words or Less

The Sunday Golf Ryder 14 golf bag is a great addition to the Ryder family. Excellent 14-way top keeps clubs organized. Plentiful, well-organized storage. Heavier than other Ryder bags, but the slim dimensions make it easy to handle.

Introduction

The Sunday Golf Ryder 14 golf bag is the fourth iteration of their ultra-popular Ryder stand bag. In addition to the original Ryder [review HERE], there’s the luxurious Ryder S-Class [review HERE], and the weatherproof Storm Ryder [review HERE], which is still one of my primary gamers. The Ryder 14 is the largest bag in the Ryder family, meant for players who want to carry a lot on the course and keep it organized.

Looks

At a glance, the Sunday Golf Ryder 14 golf bag looks just like the previous Ryders. There are some subtle differences, but you’d need them side by side notice. The branding remains minimal – little “Sunday Golf” callouts and logos tucked here and there but nothing that will have you feeling like a walking billboard.

The Sunday Golf Ryder 14 golf bag comes in three colorways: Matte Black, Midnight Green (seen here), and Toasted Almond. In the latter two colorways, I like how Sunday Golf balanced the primary and secondary colors. Too many modern bags are monotone. The Ryder 14 has enough of the accent color to make it visually interesting. [See Price / Buy]

Features

A full-sized cart bag should have a full-sized features list, and the Sunday Golf Ryder 14 golf bag definitely does. Working our way around the bag, the right side has the standard full-length apparel pocket and velour-lined valuables pocket.

On the lower half there’s a rangefinder sleeve, and at the top there are two towel loops. That sleeve is deep enough to hold any rangefinder, but I’m a little too OCD to not have my rangefinder secured by a zipper or magnet.

On the back of the bag, there’s a lot going on. The ball pocket can hold two dozen balls easily, three dozen if you pack it carefully. Tucked on the right of the ball pocket is a small zippered pocket. To its left, there’s a mesh sleeve for holding a drink or water bottle. Above the ball pocket you’ll find Sunday’s signature “Frosty Pocket” which is insulated and can hold four cans.

Above the pockets, there’s elastic webbing for stashing tees. You’ll also find a Velcro patch on which you can stick your glove while you putt.

The left side of the bag has one mid-sized zippered pocket. There’s not nearly as much going on with this side, but this pocket is more accessible when you’re carrying the Sunday Golf Ryder 14 golf bag backpack style. That makes this a good pocket for your more frequently-used gear – snacks, sunscreen, etc.

Performance

The namesake feature of the Sunday Golf Ryder 14 golf bag is the 14-way, 10″ X 7″ top. This set up makes it easy to keep your clubs organized and slide them in and out without hassle. For all practical purposes, these are full-length dividers, so even those of us with larger grips won’t have any hangups when pulling a club.

Despite this highly organized top, the Sunday Golf Ryder 14 golf bag is slimmer than most. I found that this made it a bit more pleasant to carry and a great choice for push carts. It sat comfortably on a couple different carts I’ve been using. This slight dimensional difference isn’t the biggest reason to buy the Ryder 14, but, in my book, it’s a little edge over other 14-way stand bags. It’s also worth noting that the Ryder 14 weighs 6.2 pounds where the other Ryders are 4.9 or 5.3.

A less obvious way in which the Sunday Golf Ryder 14 golf bag differs from other Ryders is the base. The Ryder 14 features what Sunday Golf calls a “Pedal Base.” This design bridges the gap between a kickstand and the hinged base that’s used on all the other Ryder bags. In my testing, this mechanism stood solidly and deployed the legs dependably. Speaking of the legs, I really like that Sunday Golf uses a strip of more durable material where the legs snap back to the bag (below).

An excellent set of backpack straps make the Sunday Golf Ryder 14 golf bag a pleasant carry despite its slightly heavier weight. The straps are self balancing, so you don’t have to spend time adjusting the straps to make your bag sit properly on your shoulders. Also, the backpack straps clip off easily (see below) via four pinch release buckles. This is a nice feature for those that ride or push regularly – backpack straps can be a hassle on a cart.

Finally, thanks to the aforementioned slimmer dimensions and three handles – spine, top, and base – moving the Ryder 14 is easy. The spine handle is generously sized and has a little structure, making it easy to grab. Similarly, the top handle is set back far enough that your fingers won’t get caught in your clubs. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

If you like to keep your clubs perfectly organized, the Sunday Golf Ryder 14 golf bag is a great choice. This is a versatile bag that works well no matter how you like to move around the course – carrying, pushing, or riding. If you do carry it, you can keep the overall weight manageable by not packing every pocket to capacity. [See Price / Buy]

