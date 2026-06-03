Motocaddy M1 DHC Electric Caddy Review

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The Motocaddy M1 DHC electric caddy is all about simplicity. Simple to fold and unfold. Simple to charge. Simple functionality on the golf course.

Introduction

Here’s a fun fact about Motocaddy – they’ve sold over 600,000 electric caddies since their founding in 2004. I don’t know about you, but that’s an impressive number in my book. A more startling statistic is electric caddy use in three key markets in 2025: 65% of golfers in the U.K., 25% in Canada, and only 8% in the U.S. I’m seeing more and more electric caddies (or trollies as they’re called in much of the golfing world) at golf courses here in South Carolina, but they are nowhere close to replacing riding golf carts. As someone who would like to walk more, I was glad for the chance to take the Motocaddy M1 DHC electric caddy out for some testing.

Size & Setup

As you might surmise from the photo above, the Motocaddy M1 DHC arrived in a substantial box. The packaging was excellent, and assembly was simple. No tools were required, and the instructions were clear and precise. Sliding on the wheels and inserting the anti-tip wheel took maybe 30 seconds. I charged the 28V lithium battery overnight, but Motocaddy states a typical charging will take just 3-5 hours.

Folded, the Motocaddy M1 DHC measures 25.5″ front to back, 18.5″ wide, and 16″ tall. At 23 lbs., the M1 isn’t overly heavy, but it can be a bit awkward to maneuver. And remember as you are evaluating trunk space that you also need your golf bag to enjoy that upcoming walk.

Unfolding the Motocaddy M1 DHC is a simple four-step process. First, release the latch at the upper bag support, unfold the handle, and re-secure the latch. Second, release the latch between the rear wheels (the bigger one as I learned). Next, lift the handle into position – the front wheel automatically unfolds during this step. And finally, re-secure the lower latch.

The battery slips into position and makes connection effortlessly. Motocaddy calls the system Click ‘N’ Connect – I call it foolproof. The charging port on the battery pops up, giving you the option of charging with the battery in position. I found it simpler to remove the battery and bring it to a convenient power outlet. Just remember to press the charging port down after installing the battery or unfolding the Motocaddy M1 DHC – the unit won’t power on with it up. [See Price / Buy]

Storage & Accessories

As for storage, unlike many pushcarts, the Motocaddy M1 DHC does not have a central storage box or mesh baskets. That’s a plus for me as I can let my bag serve as the storage unit – keeping all my gear right where I always keep it. Plus, the beauty of having a motorized caddy is that it does the work – just like a riding cart – and I don’t have to worry about saving weight with a smaller bag.

On that subject, Motocaddy bags are the perfect complement to their electric caddies. The Motocaddy EliteFLEX bag I tested features EASILOCK, a brilliant system that securely locks the bag to the caddy. All I had to do was install two metal pegs into the base of the bag. Those pegs snap into the notches of the bag support shown above. With the bag locked in, I removed the bungee lanyard from the Motocaddy M1 DHC – I love the clean look.

Motocaddy does offer accessories for the MotoCaddy M1 DHC that attach via accessory ports found on a hub just below the central control handles. My caddy came with a four-piece accessory bundle that included a drink holder, scorecard holder, umbrella holder, and device cradle.

The drink holder was perfect for keeping my water bottle handy, but I found the scorecard holder a bit clumsy. It was easy to switch one of those connections to the umbrella holder. Even though I didn’t have any rain during testing, having the umbrella up got me thinking about using it for sun protection on hot summer days. I don’t like having my phone front and center, but I could see golfers who utilize GPS apps loving the sturdy device cradle that mounts on the top of the accessory hub.

On-Course Performance

Before your first round, take a few minutes to read through the instruction manual so you don’t miss some of the fun features. Even without help from the manual, the Motocaddy M1 DHC is super easy to use for the fundamental purpose of driving your clubs on the golf course. The basic function is the center button – push for start/stop, and turn for speed. You steer the caddie by turning the fixed handles much like on a bicycle. Small turns take just an emphasis on direction, while I found bigger maneuvers were easiest adding a little lift of the front wheel.

The speed settings are 1 to 9, with 1 being a very slow walk and 9 requiring a light jog from me. The Motocaddy M1 DHC holds that speed uphill or down, the latter via the namesake DHC, or Downhill Control. It was easy to see the importance of the anti-tip wheel when climbing up steep slopes.

The 2.8” LCD screen offers a couple of nice features beyond the clock and speed setting. The colored bars just to the right indicate battery level. Right of that is a round timer – great for tracking pace of play. On the left you can select between three distance readings: drive, round, and lifetime. There’s also a setting for disabling the distance measuring functions for competition. All the settings are adjusted by the black buttons to the left and right of the center silver speed button. This is where I definitely needed the instruction manual.

There’s one additional feature worth noting – Adjustable Distance Control. In this mode, the Motocaddy M1 DHC will advance a pre-set distance (15, 30, or 45 yards) and stop. And you pre-select the speed. It ended up being a feature I didn’t really use beyond initial testing, but I could see it as a fun way to make your playing partners think you’ve lost control while bending down to tie your shoe. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

Whether you call it an electric caddie or trolley, the Motocaddy M1 DHC provided me a very positive experience. It allowed me to enjoy the walk without the added physical effort of pushing, nor the mental focus of using a remote control.

For readers who prefer the benefits of a remote control unit (that’s around 80% of electric cart users in America according to Motocaddy), Motocaddy has three models for 2026 including updates to the M7 GPS Remote [review HERE] and the M7 Remote [review HERE] we previously evaluated. If built-in GPS sounds intriguing, check out the M5 GPS DHC [review HERE] – the non-remote upgrade to this M1 DHC. It’s worth highlighting that the Motocaddy M1 DHC is the least expensive of the family, with a retail price of $1,099. Offering simplicity, functionality, and a reasonable price, the Motocaddy M1 DHC electric caddie makes a compelling choice. [See Price / Buy]

