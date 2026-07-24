ECCO Golf Street Vibe Golf Shoe Review

50 Words or Less

The ECCO Golf Street Vibe spikeless golf shoes bring together three strong elements: sporty styling, all-day comfort, and solid traction.

Introduction

Opening the ECCO Golf Street Vibe shoe box, I wasn’t surprised by what I saw. The shoes had the distinctive Street vibe of models past. The white color reminded me of my anniversary edition ECCO Golf Street 10 [read my Marking A Milestone feature HERE], that celebrated the ostensible launch of the spikeless revolution by Fred Couples at the 2010 Masters. And then I remembered my blue ECCO Street Retro [review HERE] that are still unbelievably comfortable. What did ECCO have in store with this latest model? I couldn’t wait to find out.

Looks

Casual and sporty, the ECCO Golf Street Vibe could easily be mistaken for old-school athletic shoes with their smooth leather uppers and ample lacing. It’s the multi-directional nubs of the outsole that give the shoes their golf identity. I love the splashes of blue at the heel and tongue that elevate the contemporary look of the Street Vibe. ECCO calls the overall look “effortless style,” and I couldn’t agree more. I could easily wear the Street Vibe into the grocery store or trendy local bistro without garnering a disapproving look.

The ECCO Golf Street Vibe comes in three colorways: black, white/teal, and white/blue (featured in this review). [See Price / Buy]

Comfort

To confirm my field notes, I slipped on the ECCO Golf Street Vibe sans socks before sitting down to write this section. I have to tell you: these shoes are super comfortable. The interior doesn’t have a single rough seam or rub spot. The cut of the shoe and airy cushioning around the opening had my ankles free and happy – all while keeping my heel secure.

The ECCO Golf Street Vibe made walking feel natural, flexing across my forefoot as my feet requested. Each nub on the sole seemingly flexed independently, making me feel connected to the ground. That’s not saying that I felt every pebble or clump of grass I stepped on, but more of a reflection of the responsiveness of the outsole and midsole materials.

I’ve had a hit and miss history with ECCO sizing over the years, but I hit the mark perfectly with the Golf Street Vibe shoes at EU size 43. I’m typically a size 9.5, which falls on the 9-9.5 stated sizing for the EU 43, and the overall fit is wonderful.

Performance

As you may have surmised from the section above, the ECCO Golf Street Vibe are golf shoes designed for mobility over stability. That’s not to say there isn’t any lateral stability – there’s some extra width to the soles that provides a solid base. And the traction nubs continue right up the edges of the outsole.

On the subject of traction, the ECCO Golf Street Vibe are surprisingly good for a simple looking outsole. Unlike a uniform, symmetrical waffle pattern, the nubs of the Street Vibe sole are of various sizes and orientations. The pattern, called E-DTS NET, provided me solid traction throughout my swing on both grass and hard pan.

Testing waterproofness wasn’t on my radar one outing, but the clouds gathered and I found myself in a steady downpour twice that round. And as advertised, the ECCO-TEX waterproof membrane kept my socks dry. As a non-performance bonus, the leather cleaned up nicely with a quick towel rub down. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The ECCO Golf Street Vibe have quickly become one of my favorite golf shoes of 2026. Initially I envisioned the shoes perfect for quick trips to the practice range, but the comfort and traction elevated the ECCO Golf Street Vibe to full course viability – in any conditions. [See Price / Buy]

