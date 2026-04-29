Golf News – April 29, 2026

Introducing Player Air Carbon – Lightweight, Perfected.

CARLSBAD, CA — VESSEL’s most anticipated introduction of the year arrives April 29. The Player Air Carbon is years in the making, a stand bag that represents the most significant material innovation in the brand’s history, and the most ambitious carry experience VESSEL has built. Developed in partnership with Carbitex, the introduction of carbon fiber into the carry category marks a new benchmark for what a walking bag can be.

This release builds on recent additions to the lineup, the Golf Travel Case Pro and Junior Air, both available now, each designed to support how the game is carried, traveled, and experienced.

The Player Air Carbon redefines ultralight performance through structure, not excess.

Crafted from CORDURA® Naturalle fabric, it delivers the softness of cotton with superior abrasion resistance, lightweight, breathable, and built to endure. At its core, a carbon fiber spine developed in partnership with Carbitex reinforces the bag’s structure for a more stable, supported carry without adding weight. The result is balance you can feel step after step. The Player Air Carbon marries VESSEL’s lightest and most durable materials, together in one bag.

Weighing just 5.2 lbs (6-way) and 5.7 lbs (14-way), the Player Air Carbon remains over 20% lighter than the Player V Stand, while integrating performance where it matters most:

Patented Rotator Stand System for a stable, grounded stance

Equilibrium 2.0 Double Strap with self-adjusting balance

Carbon fiber legs for maximum strength-to-weight efficiency

Internal base divider to reduce club jam

Magnetic rangefinder pocket with antimicrobial velour lining

Dual cooler-lined bottle sleeves with expandable magnetic closure

Available in both 6-way and 14-way tops, each with fully enclosed, velour-lined dividers, the Player Air Carbon is designed for clean organization and premium club protection.

This is the evolution of lightweight performance, engineered for those who choose to walk.

Visit VESSEL Golf HERE

Skechers Athlete Matt Fitzpatrick Makes History at 2026 Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, LA – Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick earned a first-place victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 26th, 2026. The win marks a historic milestone as it’s the first time brothers and family members have claimed the title together. Fitzpatrick competed in Skechers Performance Apparel and Skechers Blade GF golf shoes throughout the tournament, underscoring the brand’s presence in elite golf. He also achieved back-to-back PGA Tour victories with this win, following his triumph at the RBC Heritage.

“To share this win with my brother is something I’ll never forget. It’s a special moment for both of us, and one we’ll always look back on,” said Matt Fiztpatrick. “I felt really confident in my game throughout the tournament, and having the comfort and support from Skechers really helped me stay locked in from start to finish.”

After a successful amateur career, Fitzpatrick turned pro at the age of 19. The English native earned his first professional victory in 2015 at the British Masters at Woburn Golf Club. The following year, he was selected for the Ryder Cup European team and has since been a regular participant, including playing a key role in Team Europe’s 2025 Ryder Cup victory. Fitzpatrick achieved his first major championship title in June 2022 at the U.S. Open and now holds five PGA Tour wins, highlighted by his latest triumphs with three wins so far in the 2026 season including the Zurich Classic, Valspar Championship and the RBC Heritage. On the European Tour, Fitzpatrick has achieved 10 wins, including his most recent victory at the 2025 DP World Tour Championship. He continues to be recognized for his consistency and resilience in major tournaments and elevated events.

In 2022, Fitzpatrick joined the roster of Skechers Golf pros that now includes Brooke Henderson, Bernhard Langer, and Max Greyserman—all wearing Skechers Golf footwear on tour. Football analyst and former quarterback Tony Romo also serves as a brand ambassador, wearing Skechers Golf footwear on the course and appearing in the brand’s marketing campaigns.

Visit Sketchers Golf HERE

Nippon Shaft Player Wins in China

CARLSBAD, CA – A 40-year-old Austrian used Nippon Shaft products yesterday to record his ninth victory on the DP World Tour.

The champion used N.S.PRO MODUS³ TOUR 120 steel shafts in his irons and wedges to post a 19-under par total with rounds of 64-66-68-67—265 at the Volvo China Open in Shanghai. He trailed by three shots on the 10th hole of his final round. There, he chipped in for birdie, drained a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 11 and made another long putt on No. 13 to tie for the lead. In the end he won my three shots and earned €400,172 ($469,000).

“Nippon Shaft is extremely happy that out products helped the champion win the Volvo China Open,” said Hiro Fukuda, sales and marketing for Nippon Shaft. “Nippon Shaft is always striving to make products that enable golfers of all skill levels improve their games and the enjoyment they take participating in the game.”

Nippon Shaft products are available globally either as stock or custom shafts in many of the world’s top iron brands. In addition, Nippon Shaft products are available through Nippon Shaft’s dedicated global club fitter network.

Visit Nippon Shaft HERE

Mountain Lake Begins Restoration Project to Its Historic Golf Course

LAKE WALES, FL – Mountain Lake, a residential community located in central Florida’s lake district, has officially started the extensive restoration project to its Seth Raynor designed golf course.

The project, led by renowned course architect Tyler Rae, will focus on three main components: the reconstruction and redesign of the putting surfaces, design enhancements for every hole using archival photos and newly discovered historic information about the course, and the restoration and placement of bunkers.

Rae, who was the lead architect at courses in New York, Illinois and South Carolina, has restored other Seth Raynor original designs at Lookout Mountain Club in Georgia and Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club in Rhode Island.

The multi-million-dollar restoration project began on April 20 and has shut down the golf course. The golf course will reopen in November 2026. NMP Golf Course Construction Corp. from Williston, Vt. is the general contractor.

A major aspect of the golf course restoration plan will focus on modernizing and improving the greens and bunkers. Many of the current greens were built in the early 2000s as part of a redesign project and were nearing the end of their functional life. The materials in the subsurface layers of the greens have gradually hardened over time, which has limited drainage. In addition to updating the infrastructure, changes will be made to the TifEagle Bermuda putting surfaces to match the sizes, shapes and characteristics shown in historical photos. There have also been underlying issues with the bunkers; therefore, they will be updated to help manage the rising costs of repairs and maintenance.

In evaluating the design enhancements for the course, Mountain Lake reviewed historical information, which included Raynor’s 1915 sketch of the first nine holes, revision drawings dating back to 1929 from Raynor’s protégé Charles Banks, an engineering drawing from 1935 and aerial photographs of the grounds from 1941. Rae and his design team meticulously studied these documents, which offered insights into the golf course’s evolution from its inception to its current state.

Notable design enhancements include:

Recreating the original punch bowl green at the third hole that was seen in Raynor’s 1915 routing and in early 1917 photos.

Reconfiguring the fairway bunkering at the fourth hole to match the design seen in Raynor’s 1915 routing. A large, dominant bunker on the left will replace the multiple ones currently found on that side, forcing golfers to decide how much they want to bite off from the tee.

Moving the sixth green more than 20 yards to the right to open up views of the green from the tee.

Rebuilding the greenside bunkers at No. 11 to make them more sizable and dramatic, which will make this Redan hole truly one of a kind.

Dubbed the “Road Hole,” the 13th will feature reconstructed bunkers aimed at promoting strategy off the tee. A fairway bunker about 100 yards from the green also will be recreated, emulating the strategy and location of the Scholar’s / Progressing bunker complex on the original Road Hole at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.

The green on the finishing hole will be restored to its original concept as seen in Raynor’s 1915 routing. It will feature a large false front and a kidney shape surrounding a deep right bunker.

Relandscaping many key areas on the golf course with native Live oak trees, grasses and native plants will also be a priority. These plantings will add texture and depth to the golf experience.

Founded in 1915 and designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, Jr., Mountain Lake spans over 1,000 acres of rolling hills and numerous lakes, offering panoramic views of the surrounding central Florida landscape and neighboring Bok Tower Gardens. The secured enclave boasts a wide assortment of residences, including historic homes built by legendary architects for some of the country’s most recognizable names. Current homeowners are stewards of their home’s history while maintaining the captivating exterior of these charming residences and updating the interior with accoutrements and furnishings.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Colony House is the social hub for the community, offering sophisticated dining options in 1916 and casual cookouts by the pool. A fitness center, library, 37 guest suites and full-service concierge services also are available at the Colony House, with croquet lawns situated just steps away and a racquet sports facility located to the right of the first fairway. Mountain Lake also boasts a shooting range nestled in an old clay mine on the outskirts of the community.

Visit Mountain Lake Golf HERE