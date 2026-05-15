Vessel Sunday Carry Golf Bag Review

50 Words or Less

The Vessel Sunday Carry golf bag is a reliable, minimalist option. Light weight with good storage capacity. Has the trademark clean, Vessel style. Premium materials.

Introduction

Vessel golf bags now cover the entire spectrum. The brand that first gained notoriety for its elaborately customized staff bags has just released the Vessel Sunday Carry, a truly minimalist way to tote your clubs. In this review, I aim to find out what makes this unique from the many other Sunday bags on the market.

Check out my ranking of the best walking bags HERE

Looks

The Vessel Sunday Carry bag is available in one color: black. And it’s entirely black – no splashes of color in sight. But in spite of that limitation, this bag looks great. Most of the bag is 420D polyester, a light material that also feels durable. It’s accented with black leather in key areas: around the top, the bottom, the handle, and the zipper pulls.

The approach to branding is something Vessel has perfected. If I listed all the logos or wordmarks on the bag, it would seem overwhelming: on the base, either side of the ball pocket, across the top, on the strap, and on the zipper pulls. However, most of these are very small, and they’re all done in either smoked metal or grey, so the overall effect is unobtrusive. It’s minimalist but with a trademark flavor. Those familiar with the brand will immediately recognize the Vessel Sunday Carry for what it is. [See Price / Buy]

Features

When I got the notification that my Vessel Sunday Carry was on its way, I was excited. When I saw the box in which it came, I was confused. It was a small, rectangular box, nothing like the golf-bag-sized box I was expecting. But this was the Sunday Carry showing me its first trick: “Self-Stowing Construction.” Said simply, it can fold and zip itself into what looks like a shoe bag (above). This is a clever trick, and I suppose it could be useful for storage, but I’m not sure there’s a big practical application.

In its playing configuration, the Vessel Sunday Carry has two pockets – a ball pocket and a velour-lined valuables pocket. The ball pocket is quite large – I threw in four dozen balls and probably could have gotten to six dozen without straining the zipper. Having a little pouch for tees and a ball marker would be very helpful for staying organized. I think Vessel sized the valuables pocket perfectly. It’s big enough for your phone, wallet, and keys, but not so big that you’ll need to search for your stuff.

The only other feature is the D-ring next to the handle. This is a good spot to hang a brush, a rangefinder case, or a glove holder. If you want a place to stash your towel, you could use the loop on the zipper pull, if your towel isn’t too big.

Before moving on, I’ll point out one other interesting feature: the folding support rod. It’s fairly short – only 8.5″ when folded, 16″ when connected – but it’s enough to give the Vessel Sunday Carry some structure. Vessel making this removable so you can use the bag with or without a spine, and the folding aspect enables you to pack it when the bag self-stows.

Performance

The Vessel Sunday Carry earns its minimalist bona fides when it comes to the measurements. Weighing just 2.3 pounds, it measure 34″ long and has a 7.5″ top with a single divider. The top is velour-lined and free of rivets, so your clubs won’t get damaged.

Vessel states that the bag can hold fourteen clubs, so, of course, I put that to the test. Above, you can see the results. The Vessel Sunday Carry bag can hold fourteen clubs, even when they all have larger-than-average grips. That said, getting clubs in and out is not exactly smooth.

At the risk of sounding imperious, this is how the Vessel Sunday Carry is supposed to be used. With nine clubs, everything moves in and out easily, and the bag looks right, not overstuffed. Also, with fewer clubs, the divider is more impactful. When the bag is overfull, the divider barely matter because there’s no excess room.

Something unique about the Vessel Sunday Carry is the dual D-ring attachment for the single strap. The strap has a length adjustment, but you can also anchor it at two different points to dial in the exact balance you prefer. I suspect that most golfers will leave this in the conventional position, shown above, but I can see the value of shortening the strap depending on how many clubs you carry and how heavily you pack the ball pocket.

On the course, the Vessel Sunday Carry performs as expected. It’s light and unobtrusive, allowing for an easy walk. When properly loaded, everything you need is at your fingertips. The leather handle is the one tactile reminder that you’re carrying something that’s a little more than your average Sunday bag. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

While most of their golf bags come at a premium price, the Vessel Sunday Carry – listed at $199 – is on par with or below most of its competitors. Despite this more affordable price, this Sunday bag has the style and quality that Vessel has become known for. If you’re looking to make the move toward minimalism or just need a range or par 3 bag, this is a great option. [See Price / Buy]

