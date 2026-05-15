Golf News – May 15, 2026

FootJoy Launches Exclusive Legends Series Collection
This exclusive collection of Premiere Series golf shoes will showcase three separate product drops, with each release thoughtfully designed and inspired by unique elements of major championship locales. Premiere Series remains the leader in modern classic golf footwear for the ideal combination of modern performance and classic silhouettes. It is the preferred choice for more Tour players than any other shoe.
The first drop of Legends Series takes us to Philadelphia — a city defined by craftsmanship, conviction and an enduring symbol of independence. Philadelphia represents a living legacy: rooted in tradition and authenticity, yet continually shaping the modern era. From cobblestone streets to modernized championship venues, its past is not preserved in museums alone — it lives, evolves, and pushes us forward.
Packard & Marquis 1776 are grounded in premium grey and white hand-selected leathers selected to honor the structures that stand as quiet reminders of the birthplace of America. Respecting where the game has been and setting the tone for where it is going. To mark the moment, subtle patriotic detailing lines these styles to honor the nations upcoming 250th birthday.
The shoe is supercharged for today’s player with the new ARCTrax outsole technology, delivering more Tour-level traction and stability on any surface, in any condition. This new anti-channeling design and the flex-promoting concentric circles optimize ground forces to help deliver power through the golf swing.
The first drop is available in two timeless upper silhouettes – Premiere Series Packard and Premiere Series Marquis – beginning Tuesday, May 12 on footjoy.com and at select retailers, while supplies last.
Additional drops from the Legends Series collection are scheduled for release in June and July 2026, each celebrating a defining moment in the game of golf.
Visit FooyJoy Golf HERE
VESSEL Launches Apparel SS26 Collection
Crafted With Intention. Driven By Purpose.
CARLSBAD, CA – VESSEL announces the launch of Apparel SS26, the brand’s debut performance apparel collection. Launching to VESSEL’s VIP subscribers on Thursday, May 14 and to the general public on Friday May 15, the collection extends VESSEL’s design philosophy beyond bags and into apparel, bringing the same commitment to intentional craftsmanship, elevated performance, and refined utility to what golfers wear on and off the course.
Built from the same mindset that shaped VESSEL’s tour-proven golf bags, Apparel SS26 introduces a foundational wardrobe engineered for movement, repetition, and everyday performance. The collection includes three performance polos — the Tech Polo, Piqué Polo, and Blade Collar Polo — alongside a Tech Tee, 5-Pocket Pant, and 5-Pocket Short.
Each piece is constructed using proprietary performance fabrics and unified through shared technical hallmarks across the line, including UPF 50+ sun protection, moisture-wicking and quick-dry construction, laser-cut ventilation, grosgrain interior detailing, and sonic-welded tonal branding.
“Apparel is a natural extension of our brand philosophy,” said Ron Shaw. “We approached this collection the same way we approach everything at VESSEL, with intention behind every detail and a focus on creating products that perform without compromising refinement.”
Rather than chasing trends, Apparel SS26 was designed as a cohesive system: understated, technical, and versatile enough to move seamlessly between the course, travel, and everyday life. Minimal branding, elevated fabrications, and considered construction create a collection rooted in longevity and purpose.
Collection Overview
Tech Polo
A modern performance polo engineered from an ultra-light technical knit with laser-cut ventilation, four-way stretch, and a structured collar designed to maintain its shape through repeated wear.
Piqué Polo
A refined interpretation of a classic golf staple, combining traditional piqué texture with lightweight breathability, moisture management, and an elevated tailored fit.
Blade Collar Polo
A streamlined silhouette featuring a contemporary blade-style collar, designed for versatile wear with clean lines and understated technical detailing.
Performance Tee
An everyday essential built from soft performance fabric with quick-dry functionality, breathable construction, and unrestricted mobility for training, travel, and recovery.
5-Pocket Pant
A tailored, slim-fit performance pant designed with stretch fabrication, lightweight structure, and everyday versatility — balancing course-ready functionality with refined styling.
5-Pocket Short
A warm-weather essential engineered for mobility and comfort, featuring lightweight technical fabric, clean pocket integration, and versatile all-day wearability. 9″ inseams.
The launch reflects VESSEL’s continued evolution into a broader luxury performance brand while remaining grounded in the principles that define the company: craftsmanship, functionality, and purposeful design.
Apparel SS26 launches to VIP subscribers May 14, 2026 and to the general public on May 15, 2026 and will be available exclusively through the VESSEL Golf website.
Visit VESSEL Golf HERE
Mountain Sky Guest Ranch Launches 2026 Golf Season with Major Rising Sun Enhancements
EMIGRANT, MT – Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, one of the nation’s premier guest ranches since 1929, announces the start of its 2026 golf season, highlighted by the completion of an extensive enhancement project to the bunkers and updated cart paths on its Rising Sun Golf Course.
Designed by Johnny Miller and exclusive for guests of Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, Rising Sun offers championship golf set against the jaw-dropping Big Sky scenery. Located in the shadows of Emigrant Peak and the Absaroka Mountain Range, the par-72, links-style layout incorporates the natural rolling hills and grasses found in Paradise Valley. Through their conservation efforts, Rising Sun is the first golf course in Montana to become a certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary by Audubon International.
Led by Davis Love III’s Love Golf Design, the bunker enhancement project included the removal of 10 bunkers, while adding 30 more. The existing bunkers were modified and updated for improved drainage and edged using the Eco Bunker system, creating sod walls typically seen throughout links-style courses in Scotland and Ireland. Heritage Links began working on the bunker enhancement project in mid-March and completed work earlier this month. Throughout the process, Rising Sun remained open.
Used primarily overseas at notable layouts such as Kingsbarns, the 2021 Open Championship site Royal St. George’s and the 2023 Ryder Cup host Marco Simone, the Eco Bunker system incorporates stacked sod bunker edges using recycled artificial grass. Rising Sun also implemented Sandtrapper liner in the basins to swiftly drain and minimize washouts during inclement weather. The final step of the enhancement process involved refilling the bunkers with the same sand found in the existing bunkers.
Rising Sun joins an illustrious roster of U.S. golf courses that use the Eco Bunker system,including The Medalist in Florida, Secession Golf Club in South Carolina and Talamore Golf Resort in North Carolina.
Cart path restoration at Rising Sun features TRUEGRID permeable pavers, a recycled, high-density polyethylene plastic honeycomb-style product designed to keep the cart path material from migrating or developing potholes. Updating the cart paths will also reduce costs associated with maintaining natural paths by retaining the road base, improving drainage from the irrigation system and reducing unwanted weeds from establishing themselves. After beginning the restoration process in late 2025, the cart path project wrapped up during the winter months.
Earlier this year, Rising Sun achieved top-100 status in its debut in Golfweek’s Top Resort Course Rankings. Golfweek’s “Ultimate Guide to Golf Courses Living and Great Escapes 2026” ranked Rising Sun at 94th in its “Top 200 Resort Courses in the U.S.” rankings, tied with SentryWorld in Wisconsin and the Osprey Meadows Course at Tamarack Resort in Idaho. Rising Sun was one of two Montana courses listed in these prestigious rankings and one of six U.S. courses debuting in the top 100.
Rising Sun will soon be open to guests of Auster at Dome Mountain, the newest property in the AMB West portfolio due to open this fall.
Visit Mountain Sky Guest Ranch HERE
Club Champion Fitting Studio Now Open In Boston, MA
WILLOWBROOK, IL – Club Champion, the nation’s premier custom club fitting and building company, today announced the grand opening of its newest studio in Boston, located at 125 High Street in the city’s Financial District.
Now open and accepting appointments, the Boston studio brings Club Champion’s Tour-level fitting experience to golfers across Greater Boston. Conveniently located near Downtown Crossing and South Station, the studio offers easy access for commuters and local players alike.
The new location provides a full suite of custom fitting services, including driver, iron, wedge, putter, and full bag fittings. Each session is led by highly trained Master Fitter and Club Builders and powered by advanced technology such as TrackMan, SAM PuttLab, and Club Champion’s proprietary A.I. Fitter Co-Pilot, capturing precise swing data to deliver fully personalized equipment recommendations.
With access to more than 65,000 hittable head and shaft combinations from leading manufacturers like Titleist, Callaway, TaylorMade, and PING, Club Champion offers a brand-agnostic approach focused solely on performance gains.
Every club is hand-built to exact specifications to ensure optimal performance, and the Boston studio offers Club Champion’s signature benefits, including the Perfect Fit Guarantee, trade-in program, and flexible financing options.
Golfers can now book a free fitting (with custom club purchase – terms apply) at the Boston studio at Club Champion online.
Visit Club Champion HERE
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