PING Scottsdale TEC Hayden Putter Review

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The PING Scottsdale TEC Hayden putter oozes quality and consistency. Unique visual technology. A pure mallet offering great looks and feel ideal for a straight putting stroke.

Introduction

Blade putters are an endangered species these days. Whether you’re looking at the leaderboard of a PGA Tour event or around the grounds at your local club, the age of mallet domination is here. While some will still game a blade for the sake of comfort or nostalgia, there’s no denying that mallet putters offer superior performance benefits in the form of stability and consistency. Especially for weekend golfers like us, why make the game harder? So, the question becomes which mallet to game? The new PING Scottsdale TEC Hayden is a compelling option.

Looks

With so many mallets from so many OEMs, it’s inevitable that many start to show significant visual similarities. The PING Scottsdale TEC Hayden retains its own identity without looking like a complete outlier. It even reminded me a little bit of the original CRAZ-E in its shaping, perhaps serving as a subtle reminder that nobody’s bonafides are more legit in the putter space than PING.

With a contrasting black and white color scheme and an elongated sight line punctuated by a single dot alignment aid, there’s nothing to distract from lining up the ball and getting oriented to your target. The sole of the club is clean, with minimal branding.

From the PING-branded Super Stroke pistol grip to the leather headcover and its magnetic closure to the black shaft to the feeling of the club head itself (aluminum body, stainless steel sole plate), the whole package just feels incredibly premium. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

The sound and feel of impact is incredibly soft. To my ear, it doesn’t even register as a ‘tock’, it’s more of a muted ‘tck.’ If you’re looking for a forged feel, lots of responsiveness in terms of strike location, and an audible ‘click,’ you’ll want to look elsewhere. But if you like a soft-yet-pleasant knock through the hands at impact, the PING Scottsdale TEC Hayden might be for you.

The insert caught caught my attention right away. According to PING, it is a one piece PEBAX insert. If you also read the word “PEBAX” and went “huh?” I’m right there with you. According to a quick web search, PEBAX is “a high performance thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) known for its exceptional energy return, ultra-lightweight, and extreme flexibility across a wide temperature range.” Great, because I will play golf in anything between 30 and 100 degrees.

Performance

PING claims that the lightweight and high energy return properties of its PEBAX insert help contribute to the distance control and consistency of its Scottsdale TEC putters. After testing, I have to agree. While much of my game was in early season form, my putting was lights out. While I wasn’t necessarily holing everything I looked at, my distance control was surprisingly sharp. I was routinely able to lag mid- and long-range putts up to well within the leather for easy tap-ins.

For me, that’s all I can ask of a putter. While everyone wants to hole more putts, we have to admit that some days they just don’t want to fall. Improving our chances by playing with a putter that is a good fit for our stroke is the best we can do. I felt like the PING Scottsdale TEC Hayden would give me a bunch of chances to make putts on the golf course.

I was also impressed by the forgiveness of the PING Scottsdale TEC Hayden. I always like to hit a few putts way further off the heel and toe than I would ever hope to during a round of golf, and I was impressed with the results. In both cases, putts rolled out to just a foot or so short of my target, resulting in a very digestible outcome, especially given the low quality of the strike.

Being that my stroke is basically straight back and through, it felt easy and natural to put a confident stroke on the ball without thinking about anything beyond the target. I think this kind of freedom is probably the number one key to effective putting.

The PING Scottsdale TEC Hayden is a heel-shafted mallet with a double bend hosel with a full shaft of offset. It’s designed this way to best suit players who have a straight back and through putting stroke but can be modified to suit other needs.

Another fascinating element of the design of the Scottsdale TEC putters is Eye Q alignment system. This refers to the combination of the elongated line plus the single dot near the point of impact. PING used eye-tracking research to inform its creation of a visual element that naturally quiets the eyes, helping produce the calm and stillness that can be the difference between a make and a miss.

Finally, it’s worth noting that the PING Scottsdale TEC Hayden is only one model in the lineup of putters, which also features three additional mallets. The others are the Ketsch Onset, Ally Blue Onset, and Ally Blue Onset CB. The Ketsch Onset is rated for “Slight” arc strokes; the all the other Scottsdal TEC putters are built of “Straight” strokes. [See Price / Buy]

Check out Matt’s review of the Ally Blue 4 HERE.

Conclusion

The PING Scottsdale TEC Hayden putter is a convincing entry into the canon of modern mallet putters. Its visual technology sets it apart from others on the market and its overall presentation feels very high end. Ultimately, you can’t argue with results, and it delivers, especially in the forgiveness and consistency departments. [See Price / Buy]

