2026 Charles Schwab Challenge Recap

Russell Henley Wins 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge

Fort Worth, TX – Russell Henley (-12) won the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge in a playoff over Eric Cole. Henley emerged victorious from a crowded leaderboard after firing a final round 67, vaulting himself up the leaderboard and forcing a playoff with Cole. On the first playoff hole he stuffed his approach to 5 feet and canned the putt to win after Cole failed to convert his attempt.

Finishing one stroke behind them in a three-way tie for third were defending champion Ben Griffin, Alex Smalley, and Mac Meissner. One stroke behind them in T6 were JJ Spaun, Michael Brennan, Nico Echavarria, and Gary Woodland.

Colonial remains one of the great examples of classic golf course architecture staying relevant for the best players in the world, providing an exciting viewing experience for fans. There were several players in contention up until the end yet a huge variance between the winner and those who made the cut but finished at the bottom of the board.

Other players who had notable finishes included Ludvig Aberg (T17, -6) and Akshay Bhatia (T28, -4), two of the favorites early in the week who struggled to keep it going on the weekend; Michael Thorbjornsen (16, -7) the former Stanford standout continues to gain in confidence and get closer to joining the winners circle; and Justin Thomas (T13, -8), who continues to enjoy strong form as he looks for his first win of the season.

Many of the Tour’s top names took the week off. Several of the bigger names in the field failed to make the cut in what was a very compressed leaderboard. Those who took the weekend off included Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, and Sungjae Im.

Next week, the PGA Tour heads to Ohio for a Signature Event and the 50th playing of the Memorial Tournament. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion there and will play in a field that includes Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, and the rest of the top performers this year.

Russell Henley What’s In The Bag

Driver: Titleist TSi3 10° (Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX)

3 Wood: Titleist TS3 16.5° (Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 TX)

7 Wood: Titleist GTS3 21° (Project X Denali Black 80 TX)

Irons: Titleist T250 4, Titleist T100 5-9 (True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT (4-6), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (7-9))

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM11 48°-10F @47°, 50°-08F @51°, 54°-10S @55°, 60°-04T (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100, S400)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X5 Prototype