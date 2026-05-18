Golf Gear We Tested – May 2026

Duca del Cosma Grado Golf Shoes
Typically we give golf shoes complete reviews, but with a full schedule on the near horizon I realized these all white Grado Duca del Cosma golf shoes deserved to get in front of our readers stat. Slipping on the shoes sans socks, I couldn’t believe how comfortable the interiors were. Plus the cushioning surrounding my ankles was heavenly. The waterproof nylon-microfiber uppers not only look sleek, I found them easy to keep clean. Traction was more than adequate, and the width at the heels offered a solid base for building a swing. And for those golfers who need a little pizzaz, the Grado come with extra laces in periwinkle – well done Duca del Cosma. – Meeks [See Price / Buy]
Bob and Brad Q2 Pro Mini Massage Gun
Bob Schrupp and Brad Heineck are two physical therapists who share their combined 60 years of experience with over 5 million subscribers on YouTube. They also have a full line of wellness products – massage gun, heat pads, and more – of which the Q2 Pro Mini Massage Gun is part.
This miniature percussion massager comes in a case that’s just 7″ X 7″, small enough to throw in a backpack or even a golf bag (if you’re riding). Given its petite stature, it’s surprisingly powerful and much quieter than I expected. It also has a clever heating and cooling head attachment that works almost instantly. Available for under $70, this is a quality device at a bargain price. [See Price / Buy]
Garmin Approach J1 GPS Watch
The new Garmin Approach J1 is a GPS golf watch designed specifically for junior golfers. That focus on younger players starts with the physical design: a lighter, slimmer watch on a comfortable fabric band with a Velcro closure (two color bands are available: black and lilac). It continues with a simplified interface and features that are meant to help and encourage, such as Personal Par.
I unboxed the Approach J1 and handed it to my younger daughter. Before she raced off with it, I was able to appreciate the brilliant AMOLED display and the responsiveness of the touchscreen. When she came back several minutes later, she had already figured out a wide array of features that she was very excited to demonstrate.
I think it would be easy to laugh at the idea of a kids GPS watch, but after seeing my daughter’s excitement, I wouldn’t. As a parent who has been trying in vain to get his kids into golf, I’m think this could be a great way to get them excited about heading to the course. This gives kids a big measure of independence on the course, makes them feel like a “real” golfer, and teaches them practical lessons about pace of play and proper distances. [See Price / Buy]
FootJoy x Fair Harbor
When I saw the collaboration between FootJoy and Fair Harbor, I’ll admit I scratched my head a bit. Why would a golf apparel brand like FootJoy team up with a swimwear company? Reading the tagline “Beyond the Fairway,” it came into focus. Golfers love all things golf related – and brands like to extend their reach.
The FJ x Fair Harbor collection features coastal inspired polos, swim trunks, and hoodies. With sustainability at the core of Fair Harbor [visit them HERE], I was pleased to see that the performance knit Lisle polo features 88% recycled polyester. The Saltaire hoodie has the sun-drenched look and soft cotton feel that I find so enjoyable walking the beach in cooler temps. My favorite piece is the Bayberry Trunk with its built-in BreezeKnit liner. The 4-way stretch boxer length liner is so much more comfortable and versatile than the traditional mesh brief. [See Price / Buy] Who’s ready for a vacation? – Meeks
Golf Pride Zero Taper Putter Grip
Over the last couple seasons, Golf Pride’s Reverse Taper putter grip [review HERE] has gone from newcomer to one of the best selling putter grips in the game. For 2026, they’re expanding to a new shape: Zero Taper. As the name implies, this grip is the same shape and size from top to bottom, promoting more equal grip pressure in both hands.
The feel of the Zero Taper is the same the Reverse Taper with a dimple pattern around the entire grip and a light tack. Also like the Reverse Taper, I found the Zero Taper to be very conducive to different hand placements – left hand low, claw, etc. If you found the Reverse Taper too extreme, the Zero Taper may be a comfortable middle ground between that and traditional, tapered grips.
The Golf Pride Zero Taper putter grips are available in two sizes – Medium and Large – and three colors – Black, Red, and Blue. [See Price / Buy]
Redvanly Kent Pull-On Trouser
“Pull-on golf pants” was enough to get my attention right away. In simple terms, the Redvanly Kent Pull-On Trouser has a faux button at the center, but the waistband is fully elastic, so you get a secure fit without needing a belt.
I should say upfront that for years, I’ve worn Lululemon pants almost exclusively. I own an embarrassing amount (6+ pairs). They’ve held up extremely well for years and are among the most comfortable pants I own, so the bar for anything new was set pretty high. The fit is slimmer through the legs and seat, but not to the point of feeling restrictive or overly trendy.
What stands out most is how darn comfortable they are. The lightweight nylon-and-spandex fabric has the easy feel and breathability of a jogger, but the cut is tailored like a proper trouser. That combination makes these a very appealing hybrid for anyone who wants performance comfort without giving up a polished look. At $150, the Redvanly Kent Pull-On Trouser is definitely a premium purchase. Still, the combination of comfort, appearance, and off-course versatility makes the price easier to justify. – Ramsey Mohsen
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