PING G740 Irons Review

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The PING G740 irons are super game improvement clubs that make golf more enjoyable. Easy to hit, very forgiving, and long. Pleasant sound and stable feel.

Introduction

Plugged In Golf staff have been singing the praises of the gameimprovement PING G series irons for years now. So when I read a quote from John K. Solheim, PING CEO & President, that “[t]he G740 iron represents our return to the super game improvement iron category in a more deliberate way,” I was intrigued. The two words “return” and “deliberate” left me scratching my head. Looking at the new PING G740 irons and glancing through the reviews of prior models, Mr. Solheim’s words came into focus.

Looks

There’s no mistaking that the PING G740 irons are large. That’s where “deliberate” rings true. To maximize playability, PING designers gave the irons larger faces and wider soles. The larger heads easily moved the PING G740 irons into the super game improvement category on looks alone.

Fittingly, the cavities of the PING G740 irons are cavernous. The black finish of the lower section made it difficult to capture the size in photos. PING did a wonderful job aesthetically by softening the cavity framework with rounded corners. The wide black bar that dissects the cavity badge adds to the visual interest.

I appreciate the large format club numbers on the soles that aid with pulling the proper club quickly. And I’m still a big fan of having them also stamped on the face. And speaking of the face, the contrasting finish frames the golf ball nicely at address. [See Price / Buy]

Find great forgiveness in a slightly smaller iron with the PING G440 irons HERE

Sound & Feel

The PING G740 irons produced a crisp “snap” across the set. The sound gained a bit more tone as I moved from wedge through the 5 iron, which I attribute to the size of the heads being incrementally larger. Overall, the volume was average – neither notably loud or soft.

With an emphasis on forgiveness, I wasn’t surprised by how stable the heads were, nor that strike location wasn’t easily discerned. That said, the PING G740 irons felt wonderful. Impact felt firm but with a little pop. And the so-called sweet spot seemed voluminous. As a tech geek, I love this quote from PING that their new PurFlex cavity badge “helps attenuate frequencies to substantially improve the impact experience.”

Performance

Since I mentioned playability in the Looks section, let me start there – the PING G740 irons are super easy to hit. Launching the ball in the air seemed effortless. And the wide, dual cambered soles kept divots to a minimum. Plus the forgiveness is exceptional. It was fun watching the clubs perform with any decent swing.

Several design features work together to produce the performance attributes of the PING G740 irons. For fast ball speeds, PING utilized 17-4 stainless steel, approximately three times stronger than 304, so they could make the face thinner and increase flex. The beefiness of the irons is the result of pushing weight to the boundaries of the heads, which in turn boosts MOI. And as our frequent readers have learned, higher MOI equates to more forgiveness.

The geometry of the heads of the PING G740 irons allowed the engineers to lower the CoG and move it rearward. The result is higher, easier launch – something golfers in this category typically need help with. Launch also helps counter the negative effects of lower spin. Typical of super game improvement irons where distance is a premium, spin is on the low side for the PING G740 irons.

As for distance, I was seeing 10-15 yards more than my gamers. To be fair, the lofts on the PING G740 irons are strong, but there’s no denying that the robust ball speeds and lower spin are major contributors to the distance equation. Circling back to playability, the high trajectory of the lower lofted irons was great for green holding. And I found the more penetrating flight of the 5 and 6 irons perfect for chasing the ball down fairways.

The specs listed in the table below are for the standard PING G740 irons. PING also offers two additional loft options: Power Spec (stronger), and Retro Spec (weaker). Both give fitters options to best suit your game. With any of the three G740 iron set options, fitters can fine-tune swingweight via the tungsten toe screw and shaft tip weights. And as you can also see in the table, PING offers a wide variety of stock shaft options. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

There’s one common theme among golfers regardless of skill level – golf can be frustratingly hard. And that’s why I give PING high marks for their G740 irons. The PING G740 irons make the game more enjoyable by making it easier for golfers to hit the ball more consistently. For the new golfer, the seasoned player who only gets out a few times a year, or anyone whose game has faded with age, the PING G740 irons provide a great combination of launch, distance, and forgiveness. [See Price / Buy]



PING G740 Irons The G740 iron’s combination of distance, forgiveness and consistency make it a great choice for golfers who best fit into a super-game-improvement iron. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

PING G740 Irons Price & Specs