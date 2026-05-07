ping-i540-irons-review

50 Words or Less

The PING i540 irons are a players distance iron. Stronger lofts and forgiving air pocket technology gives players some help while still looking visually appealing.

Introduction

PING has just about every category of golfer covered with their irons offerings. From the PING Blueprint blades [review HERE] to the G740 game improvement irons [review HERE], there is something for everyone. One particular category that most agree PING does quite well is the players distance irons.

This all started with PING i500 [review HERE] and has evolved to what it is today – the PING i540 irons. These are meant to look like a players club but have more distance and forgiveness for those that need just a bit more help in their iron set. I got a full set of these new i540 irons to test and see how they perform.

Looks

I have to hand it to PING, the new i540 irons look so good. At first glance, these look closer to a blade iron than the players distance irons that they are. The top line is moderately thin that progressively gets larger as you move towards the long irons. At address the shorter irons are more round in shape with sharper corners in the long irons.

In the bag, the rear badging has a clean look with no visible cavity and a single PING logo out near the toe of each club. The sole is a little beefier than a blade with a single weight port screw on the toe.

The PING i540 irons also have some elements that we commonly see in PING irons: the matte steel finish and unique notch on the hosel. I think a lot of golfers are going to like the look of these. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

The sound in the PING i540 irons is a crisp “tick” at impact with any well struck shot. As you move away from center, the sound is less friendly with strikes producing more of a “knock.” No matter where you strike the ball, the sound tends to be on the louder side.

If you were standing near someone hitting the PING i540 irons and then hit them yourself, you’d probably be surprised by how muted each strike felt compared to its sound. I would’ve expected something more harsh in the hands, but this couldn’t be further from the truth, especially considering the face is forged. The feel is devoid of harsh feedback or vibration through the hands, even on poor strikes.

Performance

The PING i540 irons are the next generation of the i530 irons [review HERE], so my first step was to see exactly what’s changed and whether those changes actually deliver better performance.

The biggest upgrade is PING’s new INR-AIR technology. This is essentially an air pocket positioned behind the face, designed to improve both sound and feel while also allowing the face to flex more. The result is increased ball speeds. While the previous PING i530 irons also featured a hollow body construction, those didn’t include this air pocket design.

As I began my testing, the increase in ball speeds were immediately noticeable. I credit a lot of that to the INR-AIR tech and hollow body design. I play a traditional players iron, so this isn’t a direct apples-to-apples comparison, but the marked increase is real. With my 90 mph seven iron swing speed, I had no trouble carrying the ball over the 180 yard marker.

While I was able to match the ball speeds of the PING i540 irons with my current players irons on my best swings, I didn’t do it consistently. I routinely fell short of that mark, which highlighted how reliable and consistent the i540 irons are.

Looking closer at the face, PING introduced a thinner, maraging steel face compared to previous models. This thinner face contributes to the increased ball speeds that I mentioned above in addition to reducing spin. Initially I expected a bit of a trampoline effect, but that wasn’t the case. Instead, the irons produced consistently low spin and impressive ball speeds, most notably with off center strikes.

Internally, PING added an I-BEAM structure to support this thinner face. While this is primarily a structural feature, it plays an important role in maintaining stability and ensuring the face can flex properly. The end result is improved forgiveness and a more consistent ball flight which is where the i540 irons really shine.

If there is a drawback, it is in the shot manipulation. I found it slightly more difficult to take something off a shot when I had an in between yardage. Players who rely on creativity and shot shaping may find these irons somewhat limiting. Instead, these irons seem best suited for the mid to high handicap player who prefer the look of a compact iron with the benefit of consistency, forgiveness and reliable distance.

Finally, it is worth addressing the stronger lofts. A 42 degree pitching wedge is aggressive on paper but in practice, it was never an issue. The lowered centered of gravity, helped by the tungsten weighting, makes it easy to launch the ball high enough to hold greens. Even with the longer irons, where rollout could be a concern, I saw solid stopping power.

The PING i540 irons are offered in a 7 piece set for $1,499 on their website and most golf retailers. While PING has their own stock shaft, they also offer a wide variety of no upcharge shafts, all of which are listed in the specifications sheet below. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

PING has done a nice job cementing themselves as a leader in the players distance category. They took the forgiveness of a wide sole, thinner face, and an air pocket design and packaged it all in a compact body that looks both good at address and in the bag. The PING i540 irons should be on every mid to high handicap players list to test in 2026. [See Price / Buy]



PING i540 Irons||PING i540 Irons For golfers in search of more speed and distance with stopping power, the i540 Players Distance iron is packed with score-lowering innovations.The i540 iron features weight savings from a lighter and shallower face and covered cavity, allowing for tungsten weighting to be placed inside the club along the sole of the 4-7 irons. This lowers the CG, leading to increased ball speed and higher launch angle for better stopping power. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

PING i540 Irons Price & Specs