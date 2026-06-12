Tour Edge Hot Launch Max Fairway Wood Review

50 Words or Less

The Tour Edge Hot Launch Max fairway wood is easy to elevate and has strong top end ball speed. The Tour Edge Hot Launch Max D goes a long way toward fighting a slice and producing consistent results.

Introduction

I’m aware that I’m betraying my age when I say this, but it feels like it wasn’t that long ago that an expensive fairway wood was $199. Now we’re seeing the biggest names charging $400 or $450 each. The new Tour Edge Hot Launch Max fairway woods bring a little throwback sensibility to golf club pricing with a list price of $179. But do they pair that retro pricing with modern performance? I tested them to find out.

Looks

The new Tour Edge Hot Launch Max fairway wood is big departure from last year’s E525 and X525 fairway woods [review HERE] in terms of the address look. Gone is the Ridgeback design and the carbon fiber, replaced by a simple gloss black crown with a small “TE” alignment aid.

There’s no more carbon fiber on the sole, either. The bottom of the club is divided by two wide grooves with each section hosting a different element of the Tour Edge Hot Launch Max branding. A large blue weight at the trailing edge is the focal point.

Comparing the Tour Edge Hot Launch Max fairway wood (left) to the Max D FW (right), the most obvious difference is the offset in the Max D. Both have large footprints, aiming to inspire confidence that the ball will get airborne off the turf. The Max is a bit wider, heel to toe, and the face is noticeably deeper, making it slightly more appealing to hit off the tee. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

For my taste, the Tour Edge Hot Launch Max fairway wood is a big improvement on the driver [review HERE]. It’s much quieter, just a notch above average. On center, it has a more booming, metallic sound than gets quieter and duller off center. Also, the feel is decidedly on the solid side of the solid-to-thin spectrum. You won’t confuse this for persimmon, but there’s a strength to impact that’s very pleasant.

There’s a noticeable difference between the sounds of the Tour Edge Hot Launch Max fairway wood and the Max D. The Max D is louder and more hollow. This pairs with a feel that’s thinner and faster than the standard Max. While I think there is a meaningful difference in the impact sensation of these two clubs, I wouldn’t let that alone dictate which one went in my bag.

Performance

For almost all golfers – and especially those that are the target for Tour Edge’s Hot Launch clubs – the most important thing a fairway wood can do is get the ball in the air. Both of these clubs do a good job with that. The stock shaft is not a good fit for me – it’s not objectively bad, just softer than I want or need – and that was reflected in the quality of my contact. The few good shots I hit were sandwiched between a lot of thin strikes and a handful of fat ones. In spite of that, the Tour Edge Hot Launch Max fairway wood pushed all of them toward playability.

When I did get quality contact, both the Hot Launch Max and Max D launched the ball on at mid height with above average spin. The Max D is clearly the higher spinning of the two – a difference I found noticeable even without a launch monitor. It produces a softer ball flight that could hold a green. As a low launching player, even the slightly elevated spin of the Tour Edge Hot Launch Max fairway wood produced some run out with the 3W.

Turning to ball speed, I saw similar performance in the Hot Launch fairway woods as I did in the Hot Launch drivers. Both clubs are consistent and forgiving, however only the Tour Edge Hot Launch Max fairway wood has the top end speed to challenge the fastest fairway woods. The difference between the Max and Max D is not as dramatic as it is in the drivers, but it was clearly shown during my launch monitor testing.

The other key difference between these two clubs is their shot shape preference. As the name implies, the Hot Launch Max D is built for a draw, employing what Tour Edge calls “Draw-Biased Straight-Flight Design.” In my testing, I saw most shots end up left of the center line, some very far left. The Tour Edge Hot Launch Max fairway wood, with its flatter lie angle and lack of offset, kept the ball down the middle. I was able to move the ball right without much trouble, though center-left was this club’s natural sweet spot.

The Tour Edge Hot Launch Max fairway wood is available in three lofts, 15, 19, and 22 degrees. There are five lofts available in the Hot Launch Max D fairway wood: 16, 20, 23, 25, and 27 degrees. Both are offered with the Aldila Ascent stock shaft. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

Whether you need the slice busting of the Max D or not, the Tour Edge Hot Launch Max fairway woods are a high-value choice that makes elevating the ball easy. These clubs have ample forgiveness for player of all skill levels and a price with universal appeal. [See Price / Buy]



Hot Launch Max Fairway Tour Edge Break through to a better long game with more carry, on every shot. The all-new Hot Launch Max fairway delivers distance and forgiveness from the tee or turf with a smooth, confident feel. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Tour Edge Hot Launch Max Fairway Wood Price & Specs

Tour Edge Hot Launch Max D Fairway Wood Price & Specs