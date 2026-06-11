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The Titleist GTS3 fairway wood delivers strong ball speeds, launches high, plus has loads of forgiveness. New polished face a noteworthy improvement. Rewarding sound and feel.

Introduction

I always look forward to any new product release, but there’s something special about going through a Titleist fitting before the clubs are released. Like many of you, I had seen teaser photos of the new Titleist GTS drivers, and it was nice to see all three models side by side. But what truly captured my attention – visually – during the GTS overview were the new GTS fairways.

Having gamed Titleist fairways for over five years, I found the new look inviting as I’ll explain in the next section. Then, after just a few swings, I realized that looks would share the spotlight with performance. After testing both the GTS2 and GTS3, the Titleist GTS3 fairway wood performed best for me, and I’m excited to share my results and observations in this review.

Looks

The major change to the Titleist GTS fairways is the polished silver face. Highly requested by Tour players, the new face is a stark contrast to the black faces of prior fairways, including my GT2 gamer [full review HERE]. For me, the contrast between the face and the crown presents a crisp line that greatly helps me with stance alignment.

At address, the crown of the Titleist GTS3 fairway wood presents a lovely pear shape. The glossy black finish looks luxurious, and I’m glad Titleist kept it clean except for the small “GTS” alignment aid.

The sole of the Titleist GTS3 fairway has also taken on a new look. While the GT3 fairway [review HERE] featured the SureFIt Adjustable CG Track System, the GTS3 has dual weight ports. I like the cleaner look and how Titleist incorporated matte and gloss finishes on the sole and integrated angles to provide visual interest. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

For as much as the look of the Titleist GTS3 fairway wood changed, the sound and feel showed a less obvious change. In fact, Titleist still describes the club as having their “signature Titleist sound and feel.” I won’t argue. Good contact offers an incredibly rewarding combination of sound and feel.

My best description for the sound is “smack.” There’s a slight metallic aspect, but to my ears it leans woodsier and deeper. Impact felt firm, stable, and powerful with any reasonable strike. Feedback through my hands was clear and precise, but never vengeful.

Performance

Normally in a Plugged In Golf fairway review you’d find a Launch Monitor Data graphic above, but that just didn’t seem fair for my 21° Titleist GTS3 fairway wood. Even though the launch monitor data isn’t intended for comparisons between reviews and clubs, it inevitably shows up in reader comments. So why a 7-wood? With my slower clubhead speed (82 mph driver), I need loft and spin to maximize performance, which Titleist Fitting Specialist Joe Butler did a masterful job with. So much so that I gained 5 yards over my GT2 fairway.

It’s hard not to zero in on distances when reviewing launch monitor data, but another number really stood out to me – 1.49 average smash factor. I don’t recall ever seeing a range of 1.48 – 1.50 with a fairway wood before in my testing. I’ve been gaming the Titleist GTS3 fairway wood for several weeks, and I can report that the power and forgiveness is real. I’m consistently hitting shots that win me accolades from my playing partners – thanks Joe.

One key design feature of the new Titleist GTS fairways is the utilization of a “wrap around composite crown.” The weight savings of the new crown allowed Titleist designers to shift weight lower and deeper in the head. The corresponding lower and deeper center of gravity (CoG) is what provides higher launch while keeping spin on the moderate side for the Titleist GTS3 fairway. The combination of CoG location and rigidity of the crown structure creates the stability that translates into forgiveness.

Changing the weights in the two weight ports also adjusts the CoG, and offers another fitting tool for dialing in performance. Joe Butler swapped the weights on my Titleist GTS3 fairway wood to slow down the toe rotation and better align the CoG to my swing path. The GTS3 fairway also features Titleist’s SureFit Hosel with 16 loft and lie settings.

Titleist offers a huge array of shaft choices for the GTS fairways. As you’ll see in the spec chart at the bottom of this review, the featured shaft for the GTS fairways is the Mitsubishi Tensei 1K RIP series. If you have a proven favorite shaft, chances are good it’s available for your custom build.

The Titleist website has a nice comparison chart for the GTS3 and GTS2. My results fell in line with the “High” launch and “Mid” spins boxes. As a picker, I didn’t exactly fit the “Best For” categorization of “steeper swing,” which is a good reminder that the parameters are general design characteristics – actual performance may vary. Typically I fit into the “2” models of Titleist woods and Matt Saternus aligns with the “3” versions. But with the Titleist GTS fairways, we were flipped. You can check out Matt’s review of the GTS2 fairway HERE. Bottom line is that there’s no substitute for actually hitting clubs and working with qualified fitters. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The improvements incorporated into the new Titleist GTS3 fairway wood are truly impressive. The polished face set against the black crown has me much more confident with alignment. And the ball flight is simply wonderful. I’m so happy that Titleist added the 7-wood to the model lineup. If you’re frequently reluctant to pull fairway wood for tough shots, check out the power and consistency of the Titleist GTS3 fairway wood. Just make sure to get fit to maximize performance. [See Price / Buy]



Titleist GTS3 Fairway Wood For players with a more downward attack angle, GTS3 fairway features a deeper face height that promotes consistent center-face contact. Packaged in the classic pear-shaped profile, GTS3 fairway delivers a Tour-inspired design built for high launch, low spin, and complete trust Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Titleist GTS3 Fairway Wood Price & Specs