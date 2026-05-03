2026 Cadillac Championship Recap

Cam Young Tames the Blue Monster

Miami, FL – Cameron Young (-19) cruised to victory at the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The inaugural edition of this new Signature Event on the PGA Tour was held at Trump Doral’s Blue Monster, a course that most recently hosted professionals on the LIV circuit but used to be a mainstay on the PGA Tour. It proved to be a worthy venue, identifying one of the best golfers in the world at the moment as its champion.

In the end, nobody else was close. Young beat Scottie Scheffler by 6. Finishing one stroke behind him was Ben Griffin. Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, and Si Woo Kim finished one behind him in T4 at -11.

It is Young’s second win of the season after his convincing victory at the Players Championship and the third of his PGA Tour career. After his showing at the Masters, he is in blistering form and will have to be considered one of the betting favorites to win each of the year’s remaining majors.

Cameron Young proved to be in a class on his own from the start of the week, racing out to a five shot lead by the 36-hole mark on the strength of an opening round 64. This against a strong field albeit one that did not include the likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Ludvig Aberg. Young entered the final round six strokes ahead of Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim, and Kristoffer Reitan, who all sat at -9. It was extra impressive given the margin.

Other notable finishes included last week’s winner of the team event and newly minted PGA Tour winner Alex Fitzpatrick (T9, -9); the lurking Rickie Fowler (also T9); and Jordan Spieth (T18, -7) who will be looking to complete the career grand slam at the PGA Championship at Aronimink.

Next week, the PGA Tour heads to Quail Hollow for the Truist Championship. Sepp Straka is the defending champion there and will play against a field that includes the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Cameron Young.

Cameron Young What’s In The Bag

Driver: Titleist GT3 11° (Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 TX)

3 Wood: Titleist GT1 14.5° (Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX)

7 Wood: Titleist GTS3 21° (Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 90 TX)

Irons: Titleist T200 4, Titleist T100 5, Titleist 631.CY Prototype 6-9 (True Temper Dynamic Gold X7)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM11 48°-10F, 52°-12F, 56°-14F, WedgeWorks 60°-K (True Temper Dynamic Gold X7, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype