Tour Edge Exotics Max Hybrid Review

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The Tour Edge Exotics Max Hybrid is another predictably solid release from a perpetually under-appreciated brand. Everything you need in a hybrid, nothing you don’t.

Introduction

The story with Tour Edge is a unique one among golf OEMs. Stop ten golfers at your local course and it’s a guarantee that all ten will know about Titleist, Callaway, and TaylorMade. Many may even know some about their history, which players they sponsor, and more. Tour Edge? You can bet the number would be significantly less than that.

However, that lack of reverence from the broader golfing public doesn’t stop Tour Edge from continuing to put out quality clubs one release cycle after the next. Its hybrid category in particular has been one of its biggest successes over the years. For years, PIG’s editor-in-chief Matt Saternus chose to game a CBX 119 hybrid in lieu of a fairway wood (review HERE) and more recent iterations of the company’s hybrids have received positive reviews from our writers.

My first look at the new Tour Edge Exotics Max hybrid had me excited to get it out on the range and golf course for testing. Read on to find out how it went.

Looks

Starting with the looks in the bag, the Tour Edge Exotics Max hybrid reads like a standard modern hybrid. You could tell me it was a new offering from almost any of the major OEMs and I would probably believe you (Titleist excepted). You have a large section of carbon fiber on the crown framed by a solid dark gray steel. That steel frame extends more into the crown from the heel side of the club than you might expect to see. It makes it look a bit asymmetrical to me, and if I had one gripe with the club’s appearance, that would be it.

From a size perspective, it’s of moderate size, treading the line between utility iron and fairway wood. It sits nice and square at address. Flipping the club over, you’ll see some fairly generic Tour Edge branding and a clearly labeled ten gram tungsten weight. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

The Tour Edge Exotics Max hybrid creates an impact sound that is on the more metallic side but still provides a percussive depth. To my ear, it’s a thwack plus a tink, let’s call it a ‘thwink.’ The feel is solid and powerful, especially on strikes near the sweet spot. There’s that subtle ‘non-feeling’ feeling when pured with more noticeable vibration and a thinner feel when struck heel or especially toe side.

Overall, the Tour Edge Exotics Max hybrid has a nice sound and feel. To me, there’s nothing about it that really stands out, good or bad. It’s just a solid all-around modern hybrid.

Performance

Tour Edge Exotics has been known to produce some elite hybrids. With only one hybrid in its Exotics lineup, the Max is intended to provide a mix of distance, forgiveness, and versatility that can work for a wide variety of players. I found it to be exactly that, repeatedly launching straight, mid-trajectory shots.

Many clubs are draw biased, some are fade biased. I think the Tour Edge Exotics Max hybrid might be “straight biased.” Okay, maybe that’s not a thing but my testing did reveal a club that it is very easy to hit straight and not particularly inclined to turn over hard. I will attribute some of it to early season swings, but for me it was a lot easier to get it going left than right. While I could produce hooks, fades did not come as easily. Your mileage may vary, but it feels like a club that primarily wants to go straight.

I also found the Tour Edge Exotics Max hybrid to be forgiving, which, for a hybrid, is even more important than distance. A hybrid that goes 20 yards further than every other may be the least effective of the bunch if its dispersion is wild by comparison. The main jobs for my hybrid are to help me advance the ball and keep it in play, distance is just a bonus. When I can get something I don’t necessarily deserve out of a mediocre or poor strike, I am a happy camper.

The Tour Edge Exotics Max Hybrid has an interesting stock shaft program, with three Ventus options (non-Velocore): white/black, red/black, and blue/black. The color/naming convention is slightly confusing. Given that black typically indicates Ventus’s lowest launching and lowest spinning offering, here it seems to indicate nothing. It’s best to think of them purely as white, red, and blue, with the black being a purely cosmetic addition.

I tested the blue, which is billed as a mid-launch, low spin shaft. I got along well with it, as I typically do with blue profiles across manufacturers. It felt nice and stable without approaching boardy territory at all. The white is the lightest and highest launching profile, with the red sitting between the two. The Tour Edge Exotics Max comes in 2 through 5 hybrids and does not offer adjustability of loft and lie.’ [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The Tour Edge Exotics Max hybrid is a solid all-arounder. A modern hybrid that does exactly what you need it to do and looks and feels pretty good while doing it. When you look at the price compared to similar clubs from top OEMs, it is eye-opening. Those who are looking for new clubs but don’t want to break the bank should strongly consider Tour Edge and its Exotics line. [See Price / Buy]



Exotics Max Hybrid Tour Edge The Exotics Max hybrid delivers the perfect balance of forgiveness, distance, and versatility, empowering golfers of all abilities with the confidence to execute great shots from any lie. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Tour Edge Exotics Max Hybrid Price & Specs